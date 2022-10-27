Staten Island weekend happenings: Celebrate the 47th anniversary of the cult favorite ‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’ at the St. George Theatre Friday

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Halloween House of Horror - Fatal Stabbing in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Amazon takes over The Bronx: The world's largest retailer leases another warehouse in the boroughWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
High-End Stickup Artists Rob Almost $90 Grand in Jewelry in 1 NightBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Two NJ Men Recognized for Contributions Towards Arrest of Serial Predator in RockawayMorristown MinuteRockaway, NJ
The secret train station under New York's most iconic hotel was used for special VIP guestsAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Related
Staten Island Shakespearean Theatre to roast Doreen Cugno and Luanne Sorrentino, co-founders of the St. George Theatre
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — What happens at the Roast, stays at the Roast!. “Heavy is the head that wears the crown,” Shakespeare once said, but this year’s raucous roast of crowned honorees Doreen Cugno and Luanne Sorrentino will bring smiles and tears of diabolical laughter. Staten Island...
Best global eats that’s spicing up Staten Island – with a Haitian Creole twist
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In the West Brighton section of Castleton Avenue, a new restaurant has spiced up an already vibrant food destination for the borough — Delmas 48. A recent SILIVE.com/Advance story about Staten Island’s first sit-down Haitian eatery was so widely read, we had to go back for another taste very soon afterward.
Watch ‘The Wanderers’: ‘Terrifier 2′ producer on how to update a slasher flick and why clowns are so scary
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. - The new horror flick “Terrifier 2,” written and produced by Staten Islanders, has set the box office on fire and drawn praise from no less that the Master of Horror himself, Stephen King. Like 2018′s “Terrifier,” the sequel was written and produced by Staten...
A glance across the bar leads to a friendship, a courtship, a wedding, a union of two families: Meet Megan and Andrew!
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It was the summer of 2015 when Megan Aileen Sullivan and Andrew Lava first exchanged glances across the room in Brooklyn’s Kettle Black Sports Bar & Restaurant, a neighborhood dining spot owned by the Casatelli family. The local venue had always been familiar to...
St. George Theatre partners with Chase to present sensory-friendly performance of ‘Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory’
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – The St. George Theatre, in partnership with Chase, will present two performances of Roald Dahl’s classic “Willy Wonka and The Chocolate Factory” on Sunday, Nov. 20 at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Performed by Plaza Theatrical Productions, the 1 p.m. performance will...
Best of Staten Island: Nominate your favorite diner
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Diners are known for their comfort food, personable staff and overall great vibe. We at the Advance/SILive.com want to know which of the borough’s diners have all of the above — and then some — for this penultimate 2022 Best of Staten Island category.
Staten Island man killed in Queens bridge fall was loving father, skilled athlete
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Jeremy Rozan, the 34-year-old Mariners Harbor man killed Tuesday after being struck by a vehicle on the Van Wyck Expressway in Queens, was a loving father and multi-sport athlete. Rozan was painting support beams over the Roosevelt Avenue Bridge at around 10:20 a.m. when he...
Staten Island obituaries for Nov. 2, 2022: Jim Nola, FDNY Battalion Chief, remembered
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. James Vincent (Jim) Nola, 90, of New Bern, North Carolina, and Staten Island. Jim was born on May 15, 1932, in Staten Island and graduated from Port Richmond High School where he played on the basketball team. He moved on to enlist in the US Army and then worked at Bayonne Barrel and Drum but found his true calling when he passed the entrance exam for the Fire Department of New York. A natural leader, Jim had an impressive 24-year career with the FDNY. With the support of his wife, Barbara, he studied hard and honed his teaching and fire fighting skills to quickly climb the ranks to Battalion Chief, last assigned to the 12 Division. Jim was a devout Catholic and though quite accomplished, he never was one to brag. Read the full obit on SILive.
An outpouring of support for Staten Island deli owner whose flag was torn down by vandal
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Political leaders and concerned citizens have gifted new American flags to a Dongan Hills business after the one that was previously displayed outside the storefront was torn down this weekend. Borough President Vito Fossella, Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-Staten Island/South Brooklyn), Assemblyman Michael Tannousis (R-East Shore/Brooklyn)...
Pete Davidson has meltdown, stops filming TV show ‘Bupkis’, report says
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Looks like Pete Davidson needs a little R&R. The soon-to-be-29-year-old Staten Islander is said to have allegedly suffered a meltdown last week while filming “Bupkis,” the new Peacock show loosely based on the actor-comedian’s life. Davidson was asked to spend time away...
Halloween with an Armenian and Russian twist in Midland Beach
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Flight attendants and inmates belted out “Sweet Caroline,” Billy Joel and Armenian tunes at Lilya’s Restaurant and Grill-Cafe Gourmand, as the Midland Beach restaurant kicked up its karaoke game with Halloween and called it “Scaryoke.”. “It was crazy and fun!” said...
Where’s the best grandma pie in NYC? Right here on Staten Island | Brother’s Pizzeria wins Bracket Buster challenge
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — “The pizza speaks for itself.”. That’s what Filippo Giove, owner of Brother’s Pizzeria, had to say when his storied joint was tabbed as having the borough’s best grandma pie in the Advance/SILive.com’s final Best of Staten Island Bracket Buster challenge of the year.
When did driver apply brake in crash that paralyzed Staten Island woman? Data recorder info revealed at trial.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The seconds that preceded the grisly crash that paralyzed Diana Petrone, a popular Staten Island bagel shop owner, were the focus of the second day of trial Tuesday in state Supreme Court, St. George. Five seconds before the vehicle made impact in a wooded area...
Here’s a first look at the 2022 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City is getting ready to spread holiday cheer through its iconic Christmas tree at Rockefeller Center. An 82-foot-tall, 14-ton Norway Spruce from Queensbury, N.Y., has been chosen to take center stage at Rockefeller Center this year. The tree, donated by the Lebowitz family of Glens Falls, N.Y., will be cut down on Thursday, Nov. 10. It will then travel more than 200 miles by flatbed to arrive on Saturday, Nov. 12, at Rockefeller Center in Manhattan, where it will eventually be illuminated for the world to see.
Need an ‘impossible-to-find,’ personalized gift? Staten Island toy boutique has lots of unique merch.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- There are now officially less than two months left until Christmas and Steph Coco is quietly starting to panic. “The holidays are always exciting, overwhelming and chaotic -- all in the same breath,” Coco said, half-smiling/half-legitimately-crying while detailing an overflowing stock room that’s currently stuffed with shipment boxes and a “crazy” amount of “incredible” new finds.
As election night nears, Zeldin makes final push on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Rep. Lee Zeldin, Republican gubernatorial candidate, has appeared on Staten Island a number of times these past couple of weeks, and with election day just next Tuesday the borough is showing strong support for the GOP. On Tuesday, Zeldin appeared at the the Staten Island...
Want the real story behind ‘The Watcher’? Catch new bonus episode of ‘Father Wants Us Dead’ podcast.
“Father Wants Us Dead,” the hit podcast by NJ.com about infamous New Jersey killer John List, is back with a bonus episode to bring listeners the real story behind “The Watcher,” whose haunting letters tormented a family in the same town where List murdered his family. In...
Staten Island obituaries for Nov. 1, 2022
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Mary T. Brennan of Eltingville passed away on Oct. 28, 2022. Beloved wife of the late James. Devoted mother of Theresa Ducey, Eileen Capella and Marie Torre. She is also survived by her five grandchildren. For the full obit, click here.
Geared toward ‘holiday go-getters,’ Dunkin’ unveils festive drinks, bakery items
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Dunkin’ is kicking off the holiday season with a new line-up of festive drinks and bakery items on its menu. Dunkin’ has introduced its new Cookie Butter Cold Brew, which features Dunkin’s slow-steeped, ultra-smooth cold brew, along with notes of sweet brown sugar and baked cookie flavors. It’s topped with creamy Cookie Butter Cold Foam, adding the flavor of warm holiday spices, and finished with cookie butter crumbles.
‘A Mile in Their Shoes’ Domestic Violence Awareness Walk and Family Day held at Willowbrook Park
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — District Attorney Michael E. McMahon, the William L. Murphy Staten Island Family Justice Center, and the NYPD joined forces Saturday to hold the first annual “A Mile In Their Shoes” Domestic Violence Awareness Walk and Family Day in Willowbrook Park. Hundreds of Islanders...
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
64K+
Followers
41K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 0