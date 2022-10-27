Samsung has reported a record consolidated revenue of 76.78 trillion Korean won (US$54 billion) for the third quarter of 2022, but it has also posted a decline in profit from the previous quarter and year-over-year. The tech giant's operating profit (KRW 10.85 trillion or US$7.6 billion) has declined 23 percent from the second quarter and around 31.4 percent from the same period last year. Samsung's operating profit from July to September 2021 was KRW 15.82 trillion, which was 26 percent higher than the quarter prior to that. In its earnings report, the company said its various divisions have been grappling with weak demand in the midst of global economic instability.

