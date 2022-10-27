Read full article on original website
Related
Wiliot Partners with Identiv to Manufacture Initial Order of 25 Million Units of its IoT Pixel Tags
SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 27, 2022-- Wiliot, the Internet of Things pioneer whose IoT platform is on the path to enabling trillions of “things” to gain intelligence, today announced its largest-ever single order for the company’s breakthrough IoT Pixel tags. The order represents an important milestone for Wiliot and the Ambient IoT ecosystem – which is poised to revolutionize supply chain efficiency, sustainability, and productivity. The 25 million IoT Pixels will be manufactured by Identiv, one of the world’s largest producers of specialty RFID tags, inlays, and labels, and is the first part of an even larger order to be delivered to a major new customer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221027005602/en/ Wiliot IoT Pixels attached to shipping boxes. (Photo: Business Wire)
Engadget
Samsung posts a 23 percent profit decline due to weak demand
Samsung has reported a record consolidated revenue of 76.78 trillion Korean won (US$54 billion) for the third quarter of 2022, but it has also posted a decline in profit from the previous quarter and year-over-year. The tech giant's operating profit (KRW 10.85 trillion or US$7.6 billion) has declined 23 percent from the second quarter and around 31.4 percent from the same period last year. Samsung's operating profit from July to September 2021 was KRW 15.82 trillion, which was 26 percent higher than the quarter prior to that. In its earnings report, the company said its various divisions have been grappling with weak demand in the midst of global economic instability.
Strategy Analytics: Apple Hits Best Third Quarter Global Smartphone Market Share in Twelve Years in Q3 2022
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 27, 2022-- According to new research from Strategy Analytics, global smartphone shipments fell -9% YoY to 297 million units in Q3 2022. Samsung topped the global smartphone market with a healthy 22% share in Q3 2022. Apple ranked the second place with 16% share, the highest third quarter performance over the past twelve years. Xiaomi, OPPO (including OnePlus) and vivo stayed in the top five list. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221027006196/en/ Exhibit 1: Global Smartphone Shipments & Marketshare in Q3 2022 Source: Strategy Analytics, Inc.
TechCrunch
Xiaomi winds down financial services business in India
The Chinese giant recently pulled the Mi Pay and Mi Credit apps in the country from the local Play Store and its own app store. Mi Pay, which allowed users to make transactions on the nation’s UPI payments network, is also no longer listed among the recognized UPI apps by NPCI, an industry body that oversees UPI.
HKSTP Elevator Pitch Competition 2023 Invites Global Innovators to Tap into Hong Kong’s Boundless Investment and Asia Expansion Opportunities
HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 26, 2022-- Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) today kicked off its seventh global Elevator Pitch Competition 2023 (EPiC 2023), by inviting tech startups around the world to enter one of the largest elevator pitch events in Hong Kong. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221026005533/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
Musk mocks ‘Managing @Twitter 101’ reminder
Elon Musk on Sunday shared that he received a tutorial email from Twitter just days after his takeover of the social media platform. In a Twitter thread, the Tesla founder and CEO shared a photo to his more than 112 million followers of a “Managing @Twitter 101” tutorial email from the company.
TechCrunch
Elon Musk will reportedly take the CEO role after exec exodus
A report from Bloomberg suggested that Musk will take up the CEO position, but will hand it over to someone else in the long term. As a CEO he will have to take care of different challenges, like user growth, revenue growth and content moderation hurdles. Agrawal, who took over...
Flying Magazine
Major Airlines Rake in Record Q3 Revenues, Still Short on Workforce
Despite talks of a recession in the broad economy amid record inflation, fluctuating fuel prices, or even a hard to fix workforce challenges, the commercial airlines market is still booming. [Courtesy: Republic Airlines]. All the major U.S. airlines have reported their third-quarter earnings now, and despite talks of a recession...
CNBC
Bank of Japan sticks to its dovish stance as the rest of the world takes on jumbo hikes
The Bank of Japan left interest rates unchanged Friday, remaining an outlier compared with its hawkish global peers that are undertaking jumbo rate hikes. The central bank revised projections for the nation's core consumer inflation to reach 2.9% in the current fiscal year from its previous forecast of 2.3%. "Risks...
TechCrunch
Amazon’s income dipped in Q3 2022 as the economy took its toll
Operating income refers to earnings after expenses excepting the cost of debt, taxes and certain one-off items. Net income shows the profit remaining after all costs are subtracted from revenue generated from sales. Amazon noted an operating loss of $0.4 billion in North America in Q3 2022, an unfavorable outcome...
TechCrunch
Apple earnings see iPhone revenues up, still short of forecast
Revenue hit $90.15 billion for the quarter, edging out the $88.9 billion estimates and rising roughly 8% over this time last year. iPhone revenue, too, saw a healthy uptick of 9.6% on the strength of the new iPhone lineup, though the $42.63 billion figure fell short of Wall Street’s $43.21 billion projection enough to see a dip in late trading.
TechCrunch
As overall cloud infrastructure market growth dips to 24%, AWS reports slowdown
That adds up to 24% growth, according to data from Synergy Research. It might not be the growth we are used to seeing from this market, but at a time of economic instability, it continues to perform remarkably well. Still, it is a step back from the days when we...
Sierra Space and IBM Collaborate on the Next Generation of Space Technology and Software Platforms
LOUISVILLE, Colo. & ARMONK, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 26, 2022-- Sierra Space, a leading commercial space company at the forefront of creating and building the future of space transportation and infrastructure for low-Earth orbit (LEO) commercialization and IBM (NYSE: IBM), a technology leader within the space industry going back to the earliest days of the U.S. space program, today announced the signing of a new Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). Together, Sierra Space and IBM plan to work to develop the next generation of space technology and software platforms across Sierra Space’s range of space vehicles and infrastructure. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221026005140/en/ Sierra Space and IBM sign Memorandum of Understanding to collaborate on the next generation of space technology and software platforms. Courtesy Sierra Space.
TechCrunch
Should early-stage startups join in on the cloud marketplace fun?
From the future of cloud management to cloud spend in the age of machine learning, our latest cloud investor survey has given me lots of food for thought. It once again came to mind when I read a new report on cloud marketplaces. These have consolidated as a new revenue avenue, but is it ever too early for startups to go that route? Let’s look into it. — Anna.
TechCrunch
Latin American founders see VC funding drop as investors retreat from underrepresented cohorts
In total, 1.5% of all venture dollars so far in 2022 have been allocated to Latin American-founded companies, a drop from 2.5% last year, according to the Crunchbase analysis. The numbers are not surprising. Minorities and women overall are seeing dramatic dips in venture funding this year. TechCrunch previously reported that Black founders raised $187 million this Q3, which meant, given historical data trends, the amount allocated to Latin American-founded companies wouldn’t be too far from that sum.
Japan to combat inflation with $199 billion economic package
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Japan is offering support to families on their utility bills and remedies to soaring energy costs with its new $199 billion economic package announced Friday. The economic package will ease the pain of rampant inflation and the weakening of Japan's currency by targeting household costs. The total package approved by the Cabinet is closer to $485 billion when including relief for municipalities and the private sector.
TechCrunch
Crypto bear markets are a ‘great time’ to launch startups, industry execs say
“Right?” She asked rhetorically. “Especially if you’re building something and you’re excited about the technology and its potential and not [viewing] crypto necessarily as an asset class.”. Even though the crypto market cap is below $1 trillion, down about 55% from $2.2 trillion at the beginning...
The Future of Automation Requires Visual Media Management Now
SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 26, 2022-- Unleash live, one of the world’s leading A.I. video analytics platforms, announced today a major release of media management capabilities to make using the platform more powerful and intuitive for enterprise, public safety and government organizations. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005067/en/ Having a centralized home for all visual media assets captured by CCTV, field workers using smart phones and drones prepares organizations for the inevitable adoption of automating visual data insights even if automation is not on your agenda - yet. (Photo: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
GM pauses paid advertising on Twitter as Chief Twit Elon Musk takes ownership
CNBC was the first to report GM’s decision. TechCrunch confirmed the U.S. automaker’s decision. “We are engaging with Twitter to understand the direction of the platform under their new ownership,” the company said in an emailed statement to TechCrunch. “As is normal course of business with a significant change in a media platform, we have temporarily paused our paid advertising. Our customer care interactions on Twitter will continue.”
getnews.info
Netooze® Cloud Terraform Provider has been verified by HashiCorp
Netooze Terraform Provider has been verified by HashiCorp and added to the approved list of terraform providers. This means that the Netooze Terraform provider has been examined and found to be compliant with all technical standards for managing Netooze® infrastructure. Now that Netooze Terraform is a part of the...
Comments / 0