hypebeast.com
Get Your Hands on a Pair of Nike Air Max 95 Hand-Painted by Chrome Hearts' Own Matty Boy for $5,000 USD
Chrome Hearts and fans can now shell out $5,000 USD for an exclusive pair of classics that feature Matty Boy’s own hand-painted touches for the vault. The creative director has added his signature custom touch to a pair of Nike Air Max 95 that is now sold on luxury cosigner Justin Reed‘s site. Known to bring one-of-a-kind items to the market, Chrome Hearts’ Matt DiGiacomo has turned a classic into a rare drop, making the hand-painted shoe now a highly covetable piece.
sneakernews.com
First Look At The Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey”
The Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” is one of the many 2023 releases that were leaked several months in advance. And following its reveal back in June of this year, a first look at the shoe has finally surfaced. This is one of the cases where the mock-up...
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Two Trey Fitted With “Legend Blue” Colorway
The Jordan Two Trey is getting an iconic Air Jordan 11 colorway. Jumpman has come throughout with some impressive hybrid sneakers over the years. One such sneaker is none other than the Jordan Two Trey, which combines models like the Air Jordan 11 and the Air Jordan 8. This shoe has been getting quite a bit of love as of late, and as a result, Jumpman has been coming through with some dope new colorways.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 12 “25 Years In China” Drops Soon
This Air Jordan 12 contains a familiar motif. Over the past couple of weeks, Nike has been showing off some sneakers from their upcoming “25 Years In China” collection. This is meant to be a capsule that celebrates how the brand has been operating in the country for about two and a half decades now. One of the shoes that will be part of the collection is this Air Jordan 12, which can be found down below.
BET
Lil' Kim Models In The New Fall '22 Mackage Campaign—See The Iconic Photos!
Lil' Kim is booked and busy. Besides her epic 2022 Hip Hop Awards performance, the Queen Bee is now starring in the Fall/Winter 2022 Mackage campaign. "Lil' Kim being a strong, independent woman who embraces bodycon fashion and is not afraid to stand out was the parallel we needed to introduce Mackage's first ever monogram collection," confirmed Tanya Golesic, CEO. "Her iconic looks have influenced so many throughout the '90s and continue to do so today."
sneakernews.com
Tuned Air Gets Repetitive On The Nike Air Max Plus 3
While it remains one of the lesser appreciated Air Max propositions, that hasn’t stopped The Swoosh from continuously delving out disparate looks on the Air Max Plus 3 over recent months. After two-tone color blocking took the main stage throughout the past few iterations, Sean McDowell’s design is imploring a boastful sampling of the rainbow.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 6 “Chrome” Officially Unveiled: Photos
The Air Jordan 6 “Chrome” is coming next month. One of the better Air Jordan silhouettes is the one that helped Michael Jordan win his first NBA title. Of course, this model is the Air Jordan 6, which came out back in 1991. This is a sneaker that fans have loved for years, and as a result, there have been numerous colorways to hit the market. Even in 2022, new models continue to hit the market, including this “Chrome” make-up, found below.
A TikToker accidentally bought a 'hideous' $4,000 Salvador Dalí print because she was 'bored' and had 'FOMO' at an auction she never expected to win
Allen says she had FOMO, so she bid on a "hideous" authentic Dalí. To her surprise, she won.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 1 Mid “Tiki Leaf” Drops Next Year: First Look
This Air Jordan 1 Mid has a unique concept. When Michael Jordans stepped into the NBA, he was able to get his very own signature shoe. Of course, this was none other than the Air Jordan 1. These days, the OG version of the Air Jordan 1 is referred to as the High OG. It is a shoe that fans still love, to this day, and that is certainly not going to change for a very long time.
Super Star Restaurant in San Francisco is feeding an entire neighborhood
"I ordered the Hong Kong-style pork chop plate and spent less than $7. Is this the cheapest meal in San Francisco?"
Shoppers Can’t Get Enough Of This Under-$20 ‘Painless’ Hair Remover With Over 122,000 Reviews
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. In case you haven’t noticed, face shaving has become rampant on TikTok, with many providing tips and tricks for properly dermaplaning your face. Many do this to remove the dead skin and peach fuzz from their face for a smoother makeup application and to let their skin care apply deeper into the skin.
hypebeast.com
This Nike Air Force 1 Low Features Swoosh Pockets
Continues its 40th anniversary celebration of its Air Force 1 silhouette with the release of another colorway. This time around, the shoe features a pocket at the Swoosh as extra detailing. The Nike Air Force 1 Low arrives in a photon dust, team red, summit white and muslin color scheme...
hypebeast.com
Moncler and fragment design Are Set to Drop a GORE-TEX TrailGrip GTX High Hiking Boot
Footwear designer Nathan VanHook has just taken to Instagram to reveal an upcoming pair of TrailGrip GTX High hiking boots with. Taking on more of a traditional hiking boot colorway, the design sees light-brown nubuck uppers, red rope laces, D rings with lace hooks, and an articulated sole that packs an EVA midsole, TPU spoiler, a carbon fiber plate, and a special Vibram Megagrip rubber compound treaded sole that is raised 4.5 cm in height. To keep the wearer dry, Moncler has also incorporated a water-repellent GORE-TEX membrane. fragment design branding arrives on the lateral side, heel, insole, and on the tongue.
hypebeast.com
RAW EMOTIONS Celebrates Halloween With Its Spooky Cat Release
Following its “ALL GREEN EVERYTHING” drop, RAW EMOTIONS has returned with its latest festive release. To celebrate October 31 this year, the offering is dubbed the “HALLOWEEN SPECIAL – A NIGHTMARE IS COMING.”. Leading the release is “THE SPOOKY CAT RUG” which sees RAW EMOTIONS’ signature...
hypebeast.com
G-SHOCK’s Ignite Red Series Flaunts a Bold, Industrial Appearance With Fiery Accents
G-SHOCK’s Ignite Red series is finally here. New models will live among the brand’s most rugged, tactical lineup, including the GA-B2100BNR-1A, GA-2200BNR-1A, GA-100BNR-1A and GA-700BNR-1A. Signature models — like the octagonal GA-B2100 and the oversized GA-100 — are enveloped in a striking black-and-red color combination that embodies the brand’s signature ruggedness and the lineup’s multidimensional facade.
hypebeast.com
KAWS Partners With Museum of Graffiti for Collector’s Cereal Box Giveaway
Whether it be eroded sculptures or figurines, Brian Donnelly a.k.a. KAWS’ works continue to bring a fun take on nostalgia. Now, the American artist has teamed up with the Museum of Graffiti for a collector’s cereal box giveaway. This Halloween weekend only, the Museum of Graffiti is set...
hypebeast.com
"Wheat Grass" Lands on the Nike Zoom Vomero 5
Since resurfacing last month via , the Zoom Vomero 5 looks to be making a strong return with an assortment of colorways already revealed. Looks range from a crisp “Cobblestone” to making a bold appearance in 2023’s Doernbecher Freestyle XVIII collection. Now, the trendy runner has been prepared in another fall-ready colorway.
hypebeast.com
Watch Wheelsboy Test Drive a Convertible Chinese Suzuki Jimny
Continuing its documentation of the Chinese automotive industry, Wheelsboy has just highlighted an interesting build from YiChe Garage. While the Suzuki Jimny has already established a large cult following, many enthusiasts have always voiced their desire for an open-roof version. Following that modification spirit that is often associated with the...
hypebeast.com
Aaron Johnson and Case Studyo Release 'Ghost Trio' Sculptures
Aaron Johnson and Case Studyo are back with new limited-edition sculptures inspired by the artist’s ghostly characters. Similar to True Believer and Soul Sister, Ghost Trio further explores Johnson’s benevolent spirits through the possibilities of luminous glass. Based in Brooklyn, Johnson is well-known for creating large color-field paintings...
hypebeast.com
Diaspora Skateboards and atmos Ready Quilted Puma Suede VTG
Founded in 2010, skate crew and video production company Diaspora Skateboards is closely connected to both the local music and skateboarding scene in Tokyo, often combining skate footage with homegrown tracks in a process of “SYMBIOSIS.” For its latest project, it partners with leading sneaker shop atmos and.
