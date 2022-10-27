In recent years, has offered a playful catalog of The Simpsons-themed footwear. Wild creations include a Superstar dedicated to the family’s second cat, Snowball II, a Ned Flanders-inspired take on the McCarten and more. Last week, the next wacky creation from the duo was revealed to be Marge Simpson and her iconic blue hair covering the adidas Superstar. This led to the viral idea of adidas pairing it with a Homer Simpson entering the bushes meme-themed colorway. However, it would seem the Three Stripes was once step ahead of us as a design of this on the Stan Smith has surfaced.

3 DAYS AGO