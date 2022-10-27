Kyrie Irving refused to back down from his amplification of a film that pushed antisemitic tropes during his press conference that followed the Brooklyn Nets’ loss Saturday. On Thursday, Irving linked his 4.5 million Twitter followers to Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America, which espouses ideas in line with more extreme factions of the Black Hebrew Israelites, which have a long history of misogyny, homophobia, xenophobia, Islamophobia, and especially antisemitism.

IRVING, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO