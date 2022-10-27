ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFGate

Denver 21, Jacksonville 17

Jac_Engram 22 pass from Lawrence (Patterson kick), 7:40. Drive: 5 plays, 37 yards, 2:56. Key Plays: Ty.Campbell 0 interception return to Denver 37; Etienne 15 run. Jacksonville 7, Denver 0. Second Quarter. Jac_FG Patterson 37, 8:43. Drive: 6 plays, 54 yards, 2:09. Key Plays: Etienne 49 run; Lawrence 6 pass...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
SFGate

Kyrie Irving Defends Post About Antisemitic Movie During Heated Postgame Presser

Kyrie Irving refused to back down from his amplification of a film that pushed antisemitic tropes during his press conference that followed the Brooklyn Nets’ loss Saturday. On Thursday, Irving linked his 4.5 million Twitter followers to Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America, which espouses ideas in line with more extreme factions of the Black Hebrew Israelites, which have a long history of misogyny, homophobia, xenophobia, Islamophobia, and especially antisemitism.
IRVING, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy