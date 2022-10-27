Read full article on original website
Shelley Duvall Joins Indie Horror Movie 'The Forest Hills' After 20 Year Acting Break
After 20 years out of the public spotlight and the film world altogether, acclaimed The Shining actress Shelley Duvall is returning to the big screen. Per Deadline, she's set to star in the indie horror flick The Forest Hills from writer/director Scott Goldberg where she'll portray the mother of a mentally deranged man. Deadline also shared the first look at Duvall from behind-the-scenes on set.
'The Exorcist' Review: After Nearly Five Decades, It's Still Terrifying
Like many here, I, in all my friend groups, have always been the go-to "movie person." People have always reached out to me for recommendations or asked me if I've seen their favorite movies, what my favorite genre is, and the works. Though the one movie that I haven't seen that raises the most questions is The Exorcist. It's not just my friends or co-workers who are shocked, but my own parents, old college professors, cousins, neighbors, the list goes on and on. It's one of the most widely celebrated horror films of all time, heck, it's the first horror film to ever receive a Best Picture nomination at the Oscars. How can I not have seen it? Since its release in 1973, it managed to stay in the pop culture lexicon, not only generating multiple sequels (which from what I've heard range from decent to don't even touch), a television series, mazes at Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights, parodies, internet memes (I'll never forget you red dot maze), and a trilogy of legacy sequels in the works from the team behind the recent trio of Halloween films. How could I even consider myself a fan of horror if I've never seen The Exorcist? This past week, I finally corrected this, I went down to the half-finished basement of my parents' house, the one that always gave me the creeps when I was little, turned on HBO Max, and watched William Friedkin's ever-iconic film.
'SNL': Tom Hanks Returns as David S. Pumpkins to Scare You Stupid
Saturday Night Live brought rapper Jack Harlow on to do double duty on the sketch comedy show. Meaning he served as host and musical guest — he performed his songs "Lil Secret/First Class" and "State Fair" and clearly had a blast in each sketch he was featured in. In fact, he was the only one having fun on the Cellblock 666 ride. The Halloween episode was filled with tricks and treats, but this sketch was a big one for one reason and one reason only: David S. Pumpkins.
Why Jamie Lee Curtis Demanded That Laurie Strode Die in ‘Halloween: Resurrection’
Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Halloween Ends. Proceed with caution. Going into this year’s Halloween Ends, we were promised a final battle between the ultimate final girl, Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis), and The Boogeyman himself, Michael Myers, where only one would survive. Fans speculated about what would happen. Would The Shape finally die or would Laurie Strode lose her life at his hand? We now know that it was the former, with Laurie Strode and her granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) working together to kill Michael Myers once and for all. Laurie survived, but if she had died, it wouldn’t have been the first time. Twice in Halloween’s convoluted timeline, Laurie Strode has been killed off.
Mel Gibson and Garrett Hedlund Cast in Thriller 'Desperation Road'
Mel Gibson and Garrett Hedlund will play father and son in an upcoming thriller, Desperation Road, Variety has revealed. The film follows Russell Gaines (Hedlund), an ex-con who is trying to put his life back together. One of the people he turns to for help is his father Mitchell (Gibson). However, everything starts to change when Maben enters his life. The two eventually end up on the run, and learn that in order to survive, they need to start to trust each other.
We're Dying To Check In To AirBNB Horror
What has become known as the "share economy" is now part of life. Companies like AirBnB, VRBO, Uber and Lyft are household names. They (usually) provide a cheap alternative to traditional economic systems like hotels and taxi cabs, but, perhaps more significantly, they also allow the everyman to make a quick buck by renting out what is already theirs. This allows the consumer inside a previously private space that isn’t run by professionals and lacks the uniform nature of a hotel room. This can be a little scary if you think about it, which is probably why the share economy has been the framing device for so many recent horror films. If what we’re watching reflects what we’re afraid of, the fear of shared spaces indicates a lot.
'Chucky' Creator Explains How He Gathered Jennifer Tilly's Entourage for "Death on Denial"
While its sophomore season has been collecting praise left and right, it was this past Wednesday’s episode of Syfy and USA Network’s horror series Chucky that really had audiences talking. Titled “Death on Denial,” the latest installment not only reintroduced the long-lost Glen and Glenda (Lachlan Watson), the non-binary children of Chucky (Brad Dourif) and Tiffany Valentine (Jennifer Tilly), but it also saw a host of Tilly’s real-life friends appear (at the behest of Glen and Glenda) to take part in a welcome home dinner that Tiffany threw for her twins.
'Werewolf By Night' Director Michael Giacchino Shares Behind-the-Scenes Video of Hallway Fight
The MCU made its first foray into full-on horror earlier this month with Werewolf By Night, an homage to both classic universal monster flicks and old-school Marvel monster comics made to celebrate the spooky season. It's been touted as a breath of fresh air for the superhero movie giant, trading adherence to continuity for a fun, gory ride that stands on its own. With Halloween just around the corner, director Michael Giacchino celebrated the show's success by giving fans a peak behind the curtain at one of the most impressive and well-choreographed scenes from the special - the hallway fight.
Why Marie Laveau Was the Real Star of 'American Horror Story: Coven'
For all its heartbreak, horror, and gore, American Horror Story: Coven is a season of the hit anthology that still leaves viewers on the edge of their seats. From sadistic torture, witchy rivalries, and enough magic to out-spell even the most powerful Supreme, Coven is unafraid to reveal the brutal, and often unforgiving underbelly of its world. In part what makes this season so compelling is the undeniable allure of its characters: their backstories, personalities, and tragic futures. Although each Coven character is remarkable in their own right, none quite match the commanding presence of the fashion-killing, judgment-bringing, Voodoo priestess Marie Laveau. She's not merely the sworn rival of the protagonist or the incessant thorn in the side of the Coven. In all her grace, glory, and cruelty, Marie is an all-powerful witch and a historical figure who represents the rich history of Black magic. Through her visceral backstory, unrelenting power, and the breathtaking performance of Angela Bassett, Coven's Marie Laveau is a cultural icon who deserves her just praise!
‘House of the Dragon’: George R. R. Martin Says Season 1's Deleted Scenes Could End Up on the Blu-Ray
2022 has been such an amazing year for television so far. At the heart of that was the brilliant first season of House of the Dragon (HOTD). The Game of Thrones' prequel just had its season finale earlier this month and fans of the popular series are still trying to come to terms with what happened in that episode’s shocking final moments. Coming off the show’s fiery momentum, HBO and Warner Brothers were quick to announce the physical media release of House of the Dragon for December 20. Now franchise creator George R. R. Martin has teased what to expect from the special features.
One Man's Trash Is Another Man's Treasure: 14 Best Low-Budget Movies of the '80s, According to IMDb
Some movies earn their cult status by creating rich, believable characters and engaging narratives. Then there are films such as The Room and Sharknado, which have been critiqued as some of the worst movies ever made, but they’ve still amassed a cult following. This recalls an apt proverb: “One man’s trash is another man’s treasure.” By breaking the “rules” of filmmaking, trash cinema exists in its own space, outside the mainstream. In other words, they’re so bad they’re good.
‘A Man Called Otto’: Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Everything We Know So Far
Every Tom Hanks movie, especially his slice-of-life dramas, is an experience in itself, each carrying with it a unique emotional quotient. It’s been a while since we saw the Forrest Gump star in a gratifying, touching story and that’s why A Man Called Otto is one of his most-awaited upcoming films. A Man Called Otto follows the titular character, Otto, a grumpy 60-year-old widower, who gets through his retired life by alienating people and being critical and judgmental about his neighbors, their pets, children, and everyone he comes across. But his perspective is challenged when a lively family moves into the neighborhood and turns his life upside down.
'Ghosts': Rebecca Wisocky Discusses the Halloween Episode, Hetty's Power & Her A+ Naughty Line of Dialogue
Ghosts is a consistent delight, but yet again, the series proves to be the ultimate Halloween treat with “Halloween 2: The Ghost of Hetty's Past.”. This time around, the ghosts are a little more willing to embrace the holiday via Jay’s (Utkarsh Ambudkar) attempt at throwing a Halloween party. When that party turns out to be a major dud, Jay and Sam (Rose McIver) think they’ve found the perfect way to liven things up — a séance. After all, they’ve got a house filled with ghosts, some with abilities that can make their guests believe they’re actually communicating with lost spirits.
Fright Fest: The Scariest Series on Hulu
Let fright night commence. Halloween is upon us, and it is time to honor all the ghouls and witches that come out to haunt the spooky night with some horror. Every year in October, Hulu transforms into Huluween and embraces the thrills and chills the month commands. New and old, popular and forgotten, the streamer is host to 25 fantastic horror television series that can be consumed all at once on Halloween night or spaced out to last the remaining days of October. If you’ve got a sweet tooth for monsters, here’s a guide for the scariest series now streaming on Hulu.
'Yellowstone's Danny Huston Reunites with Kevin Costner on Western 'Horizon'
Danny Huston has been added to the cast of the upcoming Western drama Horizon, reuniting him with Kevin Costner, his co-star from another Western project, the Paramount series Yellowstone. According to Deadline, Huston has been tapped to star alongside Costner in the upcoming film, which is currently undergoing principal photgraphy...
'Accused': First Look at New Series Reveals Star-Studded Cast
Fox has revealed the first look at its new Howard Gordon-produced crime drama, Accused, set to be released in January next year. Based on the BAFTA-winning crime anthology by the BBC, the teaser trailer of the new fifteen-episode series features an all-star cast and promises plenty of drama. The trailer,...
‘Millennium’s “The Curse of Frank Black” Is a Must-See Halloween Classic
Trigger Warning: The following includes references to suicide. In the mid-1990s, The X-Files creator Chris Carter was reaching new heights in his career. The X-Files was at the peak of its popularity, and the 1998 feature film was just around the corner. The only way for Carter to go was up, and so he developed a new series for Fox about a former FBI profiler named Frank Black (played to perfection by Lance Henriksen) who had an unnatural ability to see into the hearts and minds of criminals. The series, called Millennium, ran for three seasons, each unique from the last. For many, the second season was Millennium at its peak, and it's here that the show's iconic Halloween episode "The Curse of Frank Black," which many consider the series' best, became a reality.
