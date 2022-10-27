Read full article on original website
Related
Sports scores, highlights: Diman, Westport volleyball teams open tournament with wins
High school sports is now in the opening stages of state tournament time for Fall River area teams. Take a look at highlights from Wednesday's local high school action: Girls volleyball: Diman vs. HS of Commerce ...
After reaching playoffs, Mt. Pleasant, East Allegheny set new goal: A postseason win
One of the goals for almost every high school football team is to qualify for the playoffs. The next goal is to advance. That’s what No. 9 East Allegheny and No. 8 Mt. Pleasant will be attempting Friday during the first round of the WPIAL Class 3A playoffs at Mt. Pleasant Area Vikings Stadium. The reward for the winner is a date with No. 1 Belle Vernon (7-2).
Fordham Prep falls short of city title repeat
News 12's Pat O'Keefe brings you the latest on all things local sports.
Comments / 0