Penn Hills graduate Charles Morris was honored to take over as the head football coach at his alma mater. When the WPIAL Class 5A playoffs start Nov. 4, he will have the challenge of trying to continue the Indians’ proud tradition. Penn Hills, which was in a playoff position heading into a tough matchup with Woodland Hills to close out the regular season, the results of which were too late for this edition, will be trying to do better than its appearance in the WPIAL Class 5A semifinals last season.

PENN HILLS, PA ・ 4 HOURS AGO