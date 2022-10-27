Read full article on original website
Week 9 surprises loomed large as WPIAL football committee paired brackets
As co-chairs of the WPIAL football committee, Norwin athletic director Mike Burrell and Brentwood principal Jason Olexa spent the final night of the regular season endlessly counting tiebreaker points before they could fall asleep. This year, there was more counting to do than usual after the season ended Friday night....
WPIAL announces 2022 football playoff pairings
Defending WPIAL champions Aliquippa and Bishop Canevin were among the six teams that earned No. 1 seeds for the upcoming football playoffs when brackets were revealed online Saturday on TribLive HSSN. Aliquippa is the defending Class 4A champion and Canevin is trying to repeat in Class A. The other top...
Sewickley Academy punctuates golf season with top 3 finish at states
Sewickley Academy was a PIAA finalist in boys golf for the seventh time in nine years. The Panthers took third place in Class 2A with a 322 team score, finishing behind Lake-Lehman (296) and Devon Prep (308). West Shamokin (327) and Delone Catholic (333) rounded out the top five teams...
‘It’s unfair to our kids,’ says Clairton coach after WPIAL denies home playoff game
Wayne Wade was already envisioning one more Friday night in Clairton under the lights and the festivities that accompany a home football game in the WPIAL playoffs. Now, he’s left to wonder what time the team bus must leave to beat traffic. “It’s unfair to our kids not to...
Charleroi gets its revenge, knocking out top-seeded Greensburg Central Catholic in WPIAL quarterfinals
For the eighth-seeded Charleroi boys soccer team, revenge was a dish best served in the playoffs. In the regular season, the Cougars (16-2) lost only two games: a pair of section setbacks to Greensburg Central Catholic by a combined score of 16-3. On Saturday, Charleroi knocked off the top-seeded Centurions,...
Penn Hills notebook: New football coaches have playoff tradition
Penn Hills graduate Charles Morris was honored to take over as the head football coach at his alma mater. When the WPIAL Class 5A playoffs start Nov. 4, he will have the challenge of trying to continue the Indians’ proud tradition. Penn Hills, which was in a playoff position heading into a tough matchup with Woodland Hills to close out the regular season, the results of which were too late for this edition, will be trying to do better than its appearance in the WPIAL Class 5A semifinals last season.
In WPIAL finals rematch, Knoch tops Sewickley Academy for PIAA girls team tennis title
In a rematch of the WPIAL Class 2A team tennis finals, Knoch defeated Sewickley Academy, 4-1, Saturday afternoon to win the school’s second state championship. The Knights, who also won the PIAA title in 2020, won three-set battles at No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles. Knoch’s Emily Greb...
Cruce Brookins steals the show as Steel Valley bests Serra Catholic
It was the Cruce Brookins show atop “The Nest” at Serra Catholic on Friday night. The Steel Valley senior scored four first-half touchdowns on the ground and added a pair of interceptions on defense as he helped guide the Ironmen to an Allegheny Conference title with a 28-0 win over the host Eagles.
Apollo-Ridge soundly defeats Burrell in conference finale
Apollo-Ridge controlled its own destiny for a spot in the WPIAL Class 2A playoffs heading into Friday’s Allegheny Conference finale at Burrell. Vikings senior Nick Curci carried the ball 22 times for 148 yards and two touchdowns, and quarterback Gage Johnston and Jake Mull surpassed 100 yards passing and receiving, respectively, in a 28-14 victory over the Bucs.
North Allegheny notebook: Tigers clinch conference title
North Allegheny’s football team claimed its fourth conference title in the past five years this season and now turns its attention to the WPIAL playoffs. The Tigers locked up the No. 1 seed for the Class 6A playoffs after Week 8 games were completed. Central Catholic’s victory over Seneca...
WPIAL Class 2A football roundup: Beaver Falls locks up MAC title
Jaren Brickner threw for 100 yards and ran for three touchdowns as No. 2 Beaver Falls scored a 44-8 win over Western Beaver (7-3, 4-3) in the Class 2A Midwestern Athletic Conference on Friday night. Trey Singleton added two rushing touchdowns for Beaver Falls (9-1, 7-0). Freedom 51, New Brighton...
WPIAL Class A football roundup: Matt Sieg runs for 363 yards, 6 TDs in Fort Cherry win
Matt Sieg ran for 363 yards and six touchdowns and threw for 38 yards and a TD to lead Fort Cherry to a 48-34 victory over Burgettstown (6-3, 5-2) in the Class A Black Hills Conference on Friday night. The Rangers (7-3, 5-2) finished second in the Black Hills standings.
Penn-Trafford rallies for overtime win, clinches playoff spot
Things didn’t look good for the Penn-Trafford football team midway through the fourth quarter Friday. In a game they needed to win to make the playoffs, the Warriors trailed Franklin Regional by a touchdown and had just turned the ball over. But Penn-Trafford reverted to the form that won...
WPIAL Class 3A football roundup: Liam Gibson’s 3 TDs help Beaver clinch playoff berth
Liam Gibson rushed for 149 yards and three touchdowns to lead Beaver to a 48-13 win over Hopewell (3-7, 2-4) in Class 3A Western Hills Conference play on Friday night. Isaac Pupi threw for 102 yards and two touchdowns for Beaver (7-3, 4-2), which clinched a playoff spot with the win.
Westmoreland County high school football notebook: Short-handed GCC happy with win
All things considered, Greensburg Central Catholic coach Marko Thomas was thrilled with his team’s result Friday night — a 48-21 win over Leechburg that clinched the Eastern Conference title. “When you have so many guys out and guys playing different positions, you never know,” Thomas said. “We know...
Quinton Martin scores 5 TDs as Belle Vernon dominates Elizabeth Forward
It’s the season for trick or treat, and Friday night it was Belle Vernon reaping the treats and causing Elizabeth Forward nightmares days before Halloween. The Leopards scored three touchdowns on their first six offensive plays, and five-star recruit Quinton Martin made the Warrior faithful believers in the hype with five touchdowns as Belle Vernon captured the Interstate Conference crown with a dominant 48-14 win over EF at Warriors Stadium.
Bethel Park completes breakout regular season with win over rival Peters Township
Two seasons ago, Bethel Park went winless. Last year, the Black Hawks rebounded and made the playoffs, falling in the first round to Woodland Hills. This year, Bethel Park wasn’t getting a lot of preseason love from the outside, but the Black Hawks and coach Brian DeLallo knew what was coming back and the experience the roster had going into 2022. They knew the expectations in the locker room were big, and the first goal set was to win the program’s seventh conference title.
District college football roundup: Seton Hill slams Edinboro for 1st win
Ky’Ron Craggette ran for 94 yards and two touchdowns as Seton Hill rolled to a 45-14 victory over Edinboro in PSAC football Saturday afternoon, picking up its first victory of the year. Taz Morris ran for 98 yards and a touchdown, and Damonte Pratt returned an interception 35 yards...
Westmoreland high school athletes of the week for the week ending Oct. 30, 2022
Claim to fame: The sophomore midfielder put together one of her best performances in a season that has included many of them, scoring three goals and adding two assists to lead Latrobe to its first WPIAL playoff win in girls soccer, 6-1 over Ringgold. She added a goal in a...
Westinghouse tops Allderdice to claim 38th City League football championship
Westinghouse had a slim lead at halftime of Saturday’s Pittsburgh City League football final. But Bulldogs coach Donta Green wasn’t worried. Westinghouse came on to score 19 points in the third quarter and rolled to a 40-8 victory in the City title game at Cupples Stadium. It marks...
