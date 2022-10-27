ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lower Burrell, PA

Tribune-Review

WPIAL announces 2022 football playoff pairings

Defending WPIAL champions Aliquippa and Bishop Canevin were among the six teams that earned No. 1 seeds for the upcoming football playoffs when brackets were revealed online Saturday on TribLive HSSN. Aliquippa is the defending Class 4A champion and Canevin is trying to repeat in Class A. The other top...
ALIQUIPPA, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Sewickley Academy punctuates golf season with top 3 finish at states

Sewickley Academy was a PIAA finalist in boys golf for the seventh time in nine years. The Panthers took third place in Class 2A with a 322 team score, finishing behind Lake-Lehman (296) and Devon Prep (308). West Shamokin (327) and Delone Catholic (333) rounded out the top five teams...
SEWICKLEY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penn Hills notebook: New football coaches have playoff tradition

Penn Hills graduate Charles Morris was honored to take over as the head football coach at his alma mater. When the WPIAL Class 5A playoffs start Nov. 4, he will have the challenge of trying to continue the Indians’ proud tradition. Penn Hills, which was in a playoff position heading into a tough matchup with Woodland Hills to close out the regular season, the results of which were too late for this edition, will be trying to do better than its appearance in the WPIAL Class 5A semifinals last season.
PENN HILLS, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Cruce Brookins steals the show as Steel Valley bests Serra Catholic

It was the Cruce Brookins show atop “The Nest” at Serra Catholic on Friday night. The Steel Valley senior scored four first-half touchdowns on the ground and added a pair of interceptions on defense as he helped guide the Ironmen to an Allegheny Conference title with a 28-0 win over the host Eagles.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Apollo-Ridge soundly defeats Burrell in conference finale

Apollo-Ridge controlled its own destiny for a spot in the WPIAL Class 2A playoffs heading into Friday’s Allegheny Conference finale at Burrell. Vikings senior Nick Curci carried the ball 22 times for 148 yards and two touchdowns, and quarterback Gage Johnston and Jake Mull surpassed 100 yards passing and receiving, respectively, in a 28-14 victory over the Bucs.
LOWER BURRELL, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

North Allegheny notebook: Tigers clinch conference title

North Allegheny’s football team claimed its fourth conference title in the past five years this season and now turns its attention to the WPIAL playoffs. The Tigers locked up the No. 1 seed for the Class 6A playoffs after Week 8 games were completed. Central Catholic’s victory over Seneca...
WEXFORD, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

WPIAL Class 2A football roundup: Beaver Falls locks up MAC title

Jaren Brickner threw for 100 yards and ran for three touchdowns as No. 2 Beaver Falls scored a 44-8 win over Western Beaver (7-3, 4-3) in the Class 2A Midwestern Athletic Conference on Friday night. Trey Singleton added two rushing touchdowns for Beaver Falls (9-1, 7-0). Freedom 51, New Brighton...
BEAVER FALLS, PA
Tribune-Review

Penn-Trafford rallies for overtime win, clinches playoff spot

Things didn’t look good for the Penn-Trafford football team midway through the fourth quarter Friday. In a game they needed to win to make the playoffs, the Warriors trailed Franklin Regional by a touchdown and had just turned the ball over. But Penn-Trafford reverted to the form that won...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Quinton Martin scores 5 TDs as Belle Vernon dominates Elizabeth Forward

It’s the season for trick or treat, and Friday night it was Belle Vernon reaping the treats and causing Elizabeth Forward nightmares days before Halloween. The Leopards scored three touchdowns on their first six offensive plays, and five-star recruit Quinton Martin made the Warrior faithful believers in the hype with five touchdowns as Belle Vernon captured the Interstate Conference crown with a dominant 48-14 win over EF at Warriors Stadium.
BELLE VERNON, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Bethel Park completes breakout regular season with win over rival Peters Township

Two seasons ago, Bethel Park went winless. Last year, the Black Hawks rebounded and made the playoffs, falling in the first round to Woodland Hills. This year, Bethel Park wasn’t getting a lot of preseason love from the outside, but the Black Hawks and coach Brian DeLallo knew what was coming back and the experience the roster had going into 2022. They knew the expectations in the locker room were big, and the first goal set was to win the program’s seventh conference title.
BETHEL PARK, PA

