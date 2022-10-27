YouTube tries every trick in the book to get you started watching videos — and then switches to a whole different playbook, so you can never claw your way out of the video vortex. Recently, YouTube has been placing increasing emphasis on Shorts, even adding a Shorts shelf on YouTube for Android TV, but not everyone's a fan of that mobile-focused content. Thankfully, for people who despise short-form videos as much as they hate paying more for YouTube Premium, YouTube is now making it easier to only focus on the video formats you prefer.

