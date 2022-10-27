Read full article on original website
TechCrunch
YouTube’s ad revenue is declining, but creator economy experts aren’t worried
For many YouTubers, ad revenue is a significant source of income, with members of YouTube’s Partner Program earning 55% of ad revenue generated on their videos. So, a decline in ad revenue could be cause for alarm. Still, creator economy experts are prepared to weather the storm. Digital services...
TechCrunch
Snapchat reduces payouts for Spotlight creators
This marks the second time Snapchat has reduced the payout. In 2021, the company rewarded creators millions per week, down from $1 million a day in 2020. While Snapchat is lowering the amount, the source noted to TechCrunch that it’s paying more creators in more markets. It’s also important to note that the minimum payout per Spotlight will remain at $250. Last year, Snapchat paid $250 million to over 12,000 creators.
Warner Bros. Discovery, NBCUniversal, MNTN, Google, Fox Execs Join Variety TV Advertising Panel Nov. 9
Top executives from Warner Bros. Discovery, NBCUniversal, MNTN, Google, GroupM and Fox will join the Variety Streaming Room for a panel titled, “TV Ads 2.0: How the Connected Age Gives Advertising a Second Life” on Nov. 9 at 9:30 a.m. PT. The virtual conversation, moderated by Variety Co-Editor-in-Chief, Cynthia Littleton, will cover the current and future opportunities of connected TV advertising.
YouTube is getting a dynamic new look, no matter where you watch it
It's been a weird few weeks for YouTube. After a couple of controversial experiments came and went — including changes that would see free users locked out of 4K playback and bludgeoned with ads — Google raised the price on its Premium plans for family subscribers throughout much of the world. Thankfully, today brings a spot of good news to the platform, as YouTube is rolling out a huge UI redesign across mobile devices, smart TVs, and the web that should make watching videos much more enjoyable.
YouTube Rolls Out Dedicated Tab For Shorts To Make It Easy For Viewers To Filter Content
Alphabet Inc.'s GOOG GOOGL YouTube has rolled out separate tabs for Shorts, live streams, and long-form videos on all channel pages. What Happened: On Thursday, YouTube said that on the basis of "feedback", it was "beginning to roll out separate tabs for Shorts, live streams, and long-form videos on all channel pages."
Spotify CEO says he wants to hike prices in the US, following Apple Music and YouTube's subscription increases
Spotify subscribers that currently pay $9.99 are expected to see price hikes during 2023, Daniel Ek told The Wall Street Journal.
ZDNet
Save $900 on a Sony 55-inch OLED TV
OLED smart TVs are a great way to bring the movie theater experience straight to your home. With the Sony Bravia XR 55-inch A80K OLED Smart TV, you can enjoy a cinematic view without a hefty price tag. If you head over to BuyDig's eBay webpage, you can get this 2022 model for only $1,398, saving you over $900 on a new TV.
technewstoday.com
How to Get Local Channels on Firestick?
Although Firestick allows streaming from Hulu, Netflix, and other several apps on your TV, sometimes you might want to discover local news and sports. Since there is no local channels menu on your Firestick by default, it can be quite confusing for beginners. Luckily, there are different tips and tricks...
YouTube’s richest creator MrBeast is seeking a $1.5 billion valuation in what could be a massive milestone for influencer-led business
Jimmy Donaldson wants to raise $150 million for his YouTube channels and businesses combined.
theindustry.fashion
Rita Ora launches sustainable activewear brand
Singer-songwriter Rita Ora has announced the launch of her activewear brand, Humans Being. The brand is described as bringing "fashion-forward thinkers sustainable and stylish activewear". Founded by Ora, who also takes on the role of Chief Creative Officer, the products are designed for people with hybrid lifestyles, equipping customers with...
Digital Trends
What does the Star button do on a Roku remote control?
The Roku remote control hasn’t changed a whole lot over the years. Sure, buttons have come and gone (RIP remote as a game controller), and the sponsored shortcuts have changed depending on who was willing to pony up for prime placement. But one feature that’s been consistent over the...
Netflix is emailing users details about how to make it easier to kick free-loaders off your account, as it cracks down on password sharing
Netflix recently introduced a new "profile transfer" feature that allows people using your account to transfer their settings to their own.
thefastmode.com
DYXnet, Zscaler Partner to Launch Brand-new SASE Solution
DYXnet announced its partnership with leading web security solution provider Zscaler to launch its brand-new SASE (Secure Access Service Edge) solution in response to the growing demand for hybrid work and highly secure network environments. DYXnet SASE is an excellent option for existing DYXnet SD-WAN customers as well as any...
YouTube is finally making Shorts easier to find — or avoid
YouTube tries every trick in the book to get you started watching videos — and then switches to a whole different playbook, so you can never claw your way out of the video vortex. Recently, YouTube has been placing increasing emphasis on Shorts, even adding a Shorts shelf on YouTube for Android TV, but not everyone's a fan of that mobile-focused content. Thankfully, for people who despise short-form videos as much as they hate paying more for YouTube Premium, YouTube is now making it easier to only focus on the video formats you prefer.
YouTube adds separate tabs for Shorts and streams to clean up channel pages
YouTube begins rolling out changes for channel pages based on user feedback. The update introduces separate tabs for a channel's Shorts and live streams to reduce clutter in the Video tab.
thefastmode.com
EE Partners with Verisure & Norton to Offer Smart Home & Cyber Security Solutions
EE announced it’s set to expand the UK security market through strategic partnerships and new customer packages developed in conjunction with leading experts Verisure and Norton. The collaborations form part of EE’s journey to become the most personal customer-focussed technology brand in the UK, highlighting its commitment to introduce...
thefastmode.com
Can BNPL Solve the Smartphone Financing Challenge? Featured
In the financial world, customer loyalty is typically reserved for the more traditional, well-known institutions, such as banking or wealth management. However, there is a relative newcomer that is moving quickly up the financial community. Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) has now become an emerging lending tech sector due to the rapid increase in e-commerce and digital payments.
Universal Music Group Digital Chief Touts Apple Music Price Hike, Spotify Subscriber Growth
Higher music streaming platform prices, kicking off with Apple Music’s recently-unveiled subscription price increase, have been welcomed by publicly traded label giant Universal Music Group, which reported its third quarter earnings on Thursday. “They [Apple] strongly believe in the value of music and by making these pricing changes, artists and songwriters are going to earn more for the streaming of their music,” Michael Nash, executive vp of digital strategy at UMG, told analysts following the release of the company’s financial results.More from The Hollywood ReporterUniversal Music Earnings Rise, Helped by BTS and Olivia Rodrigo'Encanto' Soundtrack, The Weeknd, King & Prince Boost...
TechCrunch
Amazon accidentally exposed an internal server packed with Prime Video viewing habits
Security researcher Anurag Sen found a database packed with Amazon Prime viewing habits stored on an internal Amazon server that was accessible from the internet. But because the database was not protected with a password, the data within could be accessed by anyone with a web browser just by knowing its IP address.
thefastmode.com
Boldt Group Partners with Alepo to Launch WiFi in Casinos & Hotels Across Argentina
SPTI, a leading telecommunications carrier owned by Argentine group Boldt SA, has partnered with Alepo to provide free broadband internet access to customers at the group's casinos and hotels across the country. Alepo's WiFi monetization solution will help bolster security for the operator's network as it introduces the public WiFi...
