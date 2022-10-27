At least 81 people are believed to have died after a suspension bridge collapsed in India, reportedly plunging hundreds of people into a river below and leaving others clinging to what remained of the structure.The 230-metre bridge in the western state of Gujarat had been closed for six months and was reopened just last week. It was built during British colonial rule in the 1800s.More than 400 people were on the bridge when it collapsed into the Machhu River, local broadcaster Zee News reported. Reuters reported a government official as saying that at least 81 people had been killed in...

42 MINUTES AGO