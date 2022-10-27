Read full article on original website
South San Francisco Police halt catalytic converter theft in progress
Police stopped an alleged catalytic converter thief in his tracks on Friday night, according to a statement from the South San Francisco Police Department.
2 dead, 3 injured following two separate shootings, double stabbing overnight
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Two men are dead and three are injured following two separate shootings and a double stabbing that occurred overnight, according to the San Jose Police Department Twitter. On Saturday around 11:30 p.m., two victims were transported to local hospitals following a shooting incident in the 700 block of Kaufmann Court. […]
CHP asks for help identifying driver that hit 6-year-old in East Bay
CHP is calling on the public to help identify a driver who hit and injured a 6-year-old boy Tuesday evening.
4 Bay Area men arrested in SLO after officer spots burglary tools, gun in car, police say
The SLO police officer also reportedly saw “equipment used to remove and steal catalytic converters.”
KTVU FOX 2
Driver plows into grandmother, toddler in marked San Jose crosswalk
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A San Jose grandmother was pushing a stroller in a marked crosswalk when a driver barreled through the intersection, knocking her and her three-year-old grandson over. The driver kept going. Home security cameras captured the incident, which occurred in the 3200 block of Sierra and Mauna...
Three shootings reported in Stockton on Friday night, early Saturday morning
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) The Stockton Police Department reported three shootings between 6 p.m. and 2:30 a.m. on Friday night, into Saturday morning. The first reported shooting occurred around 6:07 p.m. in the 600 block of West Worth Street when officers in the Seaport District heard gunshots and responded to the area, according to police. When […]
73-year-old boyfriend arrested for alleged murder of Oakland dentist kills himself in custody
By Henry Lee and KTVU staff OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police arrested two men in the killing of a beloved dentist in Oakland's Little Saigon neighborhood, KTVU has learned. One of those suspects is the victim's boyfriend who was with her when she was fatally shot in their car in August. Nelson Peter Chia, 73, the longtime boyfriend of Lili Xu, the The post 73-year-old boyfriend arrested for alleged murder of Oakland dentist kills himself in custody appeared first on KION546.
Record-Courier
Van driver rams patrol vehicle during pursuit
A California man who allegedly rammed a patrol car during a Wednesday evening pursuit on Highway 50 is in custody in lieu of $20,000 bail. Tyler Michael Vincent Smith, 38, of Oakland, was arrested at gunpoint after his van was pinned against a drainage structure near Glenbrook Canyon. According to...
Woman arrested in connection to Pleasant Hill ATM robbery
PLEASANT HILL, Calif. (KRON) — A woman was arrested in connection to a robbery at a Wells Fargo Bank ATM on Contra Costa Boulevard, according to a social media post from the Pleasant Hill Police Department. Officers responded to the robbery report on Oct. 24 in front of the ATMs at the Wells Fargo branch […]
Man stops to help Stockton officer caught in a struggle with suspect
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A driver in Stockton stopped and helped after he noticed an officer caught in a struggle with a suspect, the Stockton Police Officers Association said. The SPOA said an officer pulled a man on a motorcycle over around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday near Hammer Lane and Alexandria Place. The officer reportedly searched […]
AOL Corp
Suspect in girlfriend's murder kills himself in Northern California jail hours after arrest, authorities say
A 73-year-old man who was arrested Friday on suspicion of orchestrating his girlfriend's murder killed himself in a Northern California jail, authorities said. Nelson Chia of Oakland was arrested more than two months after Lili Xu, 60, was shot and killed in the city's Little Saigon neighborhood. Chia was booked...
NBC Bay Area
Shots Fired During Santa Clara Sideshow
A sideshow turned dangerous in Santa Clara overnight after an attack on people in a car and gunfire. The incident happened at 12:30 a.m. Saturday at Laurelwood Road and De La Cruz Boulevard. NBC Bay Area cannot show the moments that led up to the gunfire because there might be...
Person attempts suicide on BART tracks in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — BART’s Balboa Park Station was briefly closed Friday evening due to a medical emergency, according to the transit station. Train control reported a man underneath the train at the station. Sergeants, firefighters and multiple police officers arrived on scene to search for the victim. Witnesses reported seeing the man jumping down […]
thesfnews.com
Suspects Arrested In Violent Mission District Robbery
SAN FRANCISCO—Two suspects have been arrested by the San Francisco Police Department in connection to a robbery that occurred on October 5. The SFPD reported at approximately 2:47 a.m., officers assigned to the Mission Station responded to the area of 26th and Folsom Streets for a report of a robbery. Officers arrived on scene and met with a 48-year-old male victim who stated that he was attempting to enter a business on the 2900 block of Folsom Street when two individuals blocked the victim’s access.
Catalytic converter thieves busted in routine San Ramon traffic stop
SAN RAMON, Calif. (KRON) — Three suspects in a van that had burglary tools and a cut catalytic converter inside were arrested in a routine traffic stop in San Ramon Thursday morning, according to a tweet from San Ramon PD. SRPD officers pulled a van over at around 3:15 a.m. Thursday morning for expired tags, […]
12-year-old girl reported missing in Antioch
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — A girl has been reported missing, according to a Facebook post on Friday from the Antioch Police Department. Chasity Lloyd, 12, was last seen on Judsonville Drive. Chasity is described to be 5-foot-7, approximately 220 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt and […]
Manteca Police need the public's help in finding a driver involved in a collision
MANTECA — Manteca Police are asking for the public's help in investigating a collision.According to a news release from the Manteca Police Department, on Oct. 22, at roughly 7:19 p.m., officers responded to a report of a vehicle hitting a pedestrian on Northgate Drive near the Tidewater Bike Path.When they arrived, officers found 31-year-old Daniel Yanez suffering from major injuries.Before Emergency Medical Services arrived at the scene, officers attempted lifesaving measures on Yanez, who was then transported to a hospital by EMS. Unfortunately, he was pronounced dead.The vehicle that hit Yanez, which is described as a pickup truck, fled the...
ksro.com
Petaluma Man Identified as Fatality in Highway 101 Crash in Cotati
A 34-year-old Petaluma man is being identified as the man who died in a crash off Highway 101 in Cotati on Tuesday. Jesse Channell was traveling northbound on Highway 101 when he went across the right shoulder and crashed into a drainage culvert. He was ejected from his Harley and pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel. CHP is still investigating and asking anyone with information about the crash to contact them.
calcoastnews.com
San Luis Obispo officers nab 4 alleged thieves from the bay area
San Luis Obispo police officers arrested four men from the Bay Area, one of whom had an outstanding FBI warrant, after they were allegedly caught early Friday morning with tools used for stealing catalytic converters. Shortly before 4 a.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop in the area of Phillips...
californiaexaminer.net
After Being Arrested, Lili Xu’s Boyfriend Kills Himself
The lover of slain Oakland dentist Lili Xu killed himself while in detention on Friday, the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) revealed to KRON4. The guy, 73-year-old Nelson Chia, had been arrested in connection with Xu’s death, which police described as a murder-for-hire. A press release from ACSO...
