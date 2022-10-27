Read full article on original website
WLOS.com
SC woman wins $300,000 on lottery scratch-off on the way to Walmart
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WPDE) — A South Carolina woman's trip to Walmart turned into a trip to Columbia when she won $300,000 on a scratch-off. The Lowcountry woman said instead of going shopping she was going to Columbia to cash in her winning ticket. But first, she went home to get her husband.
We Z-evoured the Z-eriously Great Burgers at Zesto in West Columbia, SC, Along With a Creamy Butterscotch Milkshake
Driving the interstate from Atlanta to Myrtle Beach near lunchtime in Columbia, SC, we were faced with the usual assortment of exit-centric fast foods, all trying to compete for our passing attention with road sign advertising. But on early-fall Saturday day, we had a little extra time and decided to venture off the raceway to find something with more character.
WIS-TV
Columbia firefighters put out fire at storage building
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia-Richland Fire Department responded to a fire early Friday afternoon. Firefighters arrived at McCords Ferry Road in Eastover to find smoke coming from inside a building. There were no reported injuries and officials say the building was being used for storage. The cause of the...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Hiring event in corrections
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tomorrow, you have the opportunity to apply for a new job - in the field of corrections. The Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center is holding a hiring event. Leonardo Brown is the administrator at Richland County and has been in this position since July of 2019. He explained on Soda City Live the benefits, pay, and expectations of working at the detention center.
Small fire forces temporary closure of Barnwell Walmart
BARNWELL, S.C. — A major retail store in a South Carolina town has been forced to close for an undetermined amount of time after a small fire on Friday afternoon. According to Chief Tony Dicks with the Barnwell Fire Department, crews were called out to the Walmart on Dunbarton Boulevard to reports of a fire in the Home and Garden section.
WIS-TV
Soda City Spotlight: Restaurants with appealing appetizers
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Local influencer and Vlogger Ken Walker joins us for another Soda City Spotlight segment to highlight a few restaurants in the Midlands that sell amazing appetizers. Appetizers always come in handy when you are either looking for something to hold you over before a good meal...
Woman killed in accident at Columbia Pepsi warehouse
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A woman was killed Wednesday night as she operated a forklift at the Pepsi warehouse in Columbia. According to a Columbia Police report, officers were called to Pepsi Bottling Group on North Main street around 11:30 p.m. Police and EMS arrived and were told the woman...
WIS-TV
Missing Columbia man not been seen in over two weeks found
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Investigators said James Felder was located safely Friday. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing Columbia man. 39-year-old, James Felder was last seen leaving work at Ft. Jackson Army Base on Oct. 12. Officials say Felder has...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Masquerade on the river
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Grab a few of your closest friends and enjoy a night with food, music, and entertainment all inspired by the culture of New Orleans without having to travel very far. The Masquerade on the River is an event that will be happening Saturday, Oct. 29, and...
Double-homecoming this weekend in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Julianna Tyndall is a senior at the University of South Carolina. Tyndall heads the homecoming commission this year and has been working with her team since January to put together the schools first 'Paint the Town Black and Garnett' event. She describes it as a mix...
WIS-TV
Halloween weekend crash in Lexington County leaves one dead
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Friday night crash left one person dead in Lexington County. Coroner Margaret Fisher identified Jessica Ann Shiltz, 38, of West Columbia as the victim. Fisher said Shiltz was driving east on Alexander Rd at around 11 p.m. on Oct. 28 when she went over the...
WIS-TV
Overnight shooting leaves one dead at Spring Lake Apartments
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The Columbia Police Department said an overnight shooting left one man dead. Investigators said the shooting happened on Oct. 29 near midnight. CPD was called to 7645 Garners Ferry Rd at the Spring Lake Apartments. The Richland County Coroner was called to the scene and is working...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Fall food, fellowship and fun fish fry and pop-up
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two ministries at a Columbia church are teaming up for a community event. Both the Men’s and Women’s ministries at Hope Baptist Church on Clemson Road in Columbia are hosting a fall fest event with food and local vendors for their Fall Food Fun and Fellowship pop-up shop and fish fry.
WIS-TV
Brookland Baptist NE partners with Richland Two to feed students
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Brookland Baptist Church NE announced on Wednesday, Oct 26, the church has created a fund to help out Richland Two students. Officials say the partnership will help expand the church’s already established meal fund program. The expansion will help high school students who are in...
abccolumbia.com
Man pleads guilty to drug conspiracy, distribution from New York to Columbia
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The South Carolina Division of the United States District Attorney’s Office has just completed a case involving a man from New York they say had been on the run for the past 8 years accused of running heroin into the Palmetto State. According to the U.S. District attorney says 34 year old Dockim Deeshawn McKnight from Brooklyn, New York pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and another charge to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Leeza Gibbons return to South Carolina for Dare 2 Care
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Leeza Gibbons is headed back here to her home state for her next charity gala benefiting Leeza’s Care Connection. The gala fundraiser is next week. Marti Colucci is the managing director of Leeza’s Care Connection. And Katie Sayles is the program director. They joined Soda City Live to talk about the entertainment and mission of the evening.
abccolumbia.com
Teen detained for shooting man, say Lexington deputies
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Lexington County deputies have detained a teenager connected to a shooting Thursday. Deputies say the 17 year-old boy is accused of shooting a man near Lawson Road in Leesville. He’s charged with second-degree assault and battery, and pointing and presenting a firearm. The victim is expected...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Local business owner helps with hair loss
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A local nurse who is also a stylist is combining two of her gifts to help those suffering from hair loss. Helping to build confidence and inspire others to keep pushing. Jasmine Roberts is a PRN and stylist that creates natural-looking hair prosthetics and wigs to...
abccolumbia.com
West Columbia PD warns of ongoing phone scam
West Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The West Columbia Police Department is warning area residents of a scam they’ve received multiple reports about in an attempt to dupe you out of your hard earned money. Authorities say a caller(s) identifying themselves as Sergeant Myers with the West Columbia Police Department is contacting individuals and insisting you pay them money for either a fine or for a bond payment and that the money is to be paid using a gift card.
WIS-TV
Missing Columbia man with medical condition found safe
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says Danarius Heyward has been found safe. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man with medical conditions. Danarius Heyward, 22, was last seen in the 400 block of McNulty Street...
