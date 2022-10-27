ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

WLOS.com

SC woman wins $300,000 on lottery scratch-off on the way to Walmart

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WPDE) — A South Carolina woman's trip to Walmart turned into a trip to Columbia when she won $300,000 on a scratch-off. The Lowcountry woman said instead of going shopping she was going to Columbia to cash in her winning ticket. But first, she went home to get her husband.
COLUMBIA, SC
DeanLand

We Z-evoured the Z-eriously Great Burgers at Zesto in West Columbia, SC, Along With a Creamy Butterscotch Milkshake

Driving the interstate from Atlanta to Myrtle Beach near lunchtime in Columbia, SC, we were faced with the usual assortment of exit-centric fast foods, all trying to compete for our passing attention with road sign advertising. But on early-fall Saturday day, we had a little extra time and decided to venture off the raceway to find something with more character.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
WYFF4.com

Two big winning Powerball tickets sold in South Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A Powerball player in Myrtle Beach won $1 million and a player in Columbia won $50,000 over the weekend. With no jackpot winner, Powerball draws for $610 million Monday night. The $1 million ticket was purchased from the Kroger #26 at 3735 Renee Dr. in...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
abccolumbia.com

Gamecock Saturday Night airs Saturday only on ABC Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Are you ready for game day? The Gamecocks host Missouri Saturday at 4:00pm at Williams Brice Stadium. Gamecock Saturday Night airs Saturday only on ABC Columbia. Join Sports Director Mike Gillespie and Chaz Frazier as they break down all the football action, plus highlights, reaction and...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

No. 12 Wolves stunned in homecoming loss to Limestone

NEWBERRY, S.C. – Bringing their homecoming weekend to a close, the No. 12 Newberry College (7-2, 5-2 SAC) football team dropped a tightly contested conference contest to the Saints of Limestone University (6-3, 5-2 SAC) on Saturday, October 29. Despite the loss, sophomore Mario Anderson (Summerville, S.C.) had another...
NEWBERRY, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Fall food, fellowship and fun fish fry and pop-up

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two ministries at a Columbia church are teaming up for a community event. Both the Men’s and Women’s ministries at Hope Baptist Church on Clemson Road in Columbia are hosting a fall fest event with food and local vendors for their Fall Food Fun and Fellowship pop-up shop and fish fry.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Hiring event in corrections

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tomorrow, you have the opportunity to apply for a new job - in the field of corrections. The Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center is holding a hiring event. Leonardo Brown is the administrator at Richland County and has been in this position since July of 2019. He explained on Soda City Live the benefits, pay, and expectations of working at the detention center.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Death at Pepsi warehouse in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The PepsiCo company has confirmed the death of an employee at the Pepsi Bottling Group warehouse on N. Main Street. The Columbia Police Department also confirmed the employee died on Monday, Oct. 24. Officers say they do not suspect foul play. A spokesperson for PepsiCo issued...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Allergy-friendly Halloween candy

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Kids will be donning their costumes and heading out to fill their trick-or-treat bags with candy, but for kids with allergies knowing which candies they can and cannot eat can be confusing. Here’s ABC’s Morgan Norwood with some helpful advice to keep everyone safe this Halloween....
abccolumbia.com

The City of Cayce is holding a job recruitment fair

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Cayce is holding a job recruitment fair Oct. 27 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The fair will be at Cayce City Hall on 1800 12th street. Visit the fair so you can fill out the application or see what jobs they have available.
CAYCE, SC
News19 WLTX

Midlands high school football: October 28, 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Week 10 of high school football is in the books and all eyes are on next week's playoff games in the Palmetto State. Here are scores and highlights from Midlands area games. AC Flora 31, Ridge View 22. Blythewood 16, Spring Valley 13. Dutch Fork 63,...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Worker killed at Columbia Pepsi Bottling plant

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– An employee at the Columbia Pepsi Bottling facility has died. A spokesperson for PepsiCo sent the following statement to ABC Columbia News, “We are deeply saddened to confirm the passing of one of our colleagues at our Columbia, SC facility. We have been working closely with law enforcement and local officials regarding the matter, as the safety and well-being of our employees is our top priority. Our deepest condolences are with the family members and loved ones of the individual who has passed.”
COLUMBIA, SC
thetigercu.com

State Fair provides fall fun for all

Held near Williams Brice Stadium in the capital city from Oct. 12 to Oct. 23, the South Carolina State Fair provided an array of different activities for all sorts of audiences. Once inside the fair, patrons were greeted by live music and a colorful display of rides, surrounded by food...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Double-homecoming this weekend in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Julianna Tyndall is a senior at the University of South Carolina. Tyndall heads the homecoming commission this year and has been working with her team since January to put together the schools first 'Paint the Town Black and Garnett' event. She describes it as a mix...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Midlands Trick-or-Treat: Events for the spooky season

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Halloween is close at hand and the boys and girls of the Midlands will be trick-or-treating. But families may be wondering, where do we go for this spooky holiday?. WIS is compiling a list for would-be ghouls and goblins. Have an event we haven’t added? Send...
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

Overcast skies tomorrow leads to Monday rain chances

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It was a chilly and cloudy Saturday here in the Midlands only getting to the lower 60s. Looking towards Sunday, we have a similar forecast in place with slightly warmer weather ahead of some rain chances. High pressure has been funneling colder air in from the...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Krispy Kreme offers sweet Halloween treat

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Krispy Kreme is unveiling some spooky treats for the holiday season. now through the 31st you can trick or treat yourself to a dozen Halloween themed donuts or a their scary good drink chiller. All you have is show up to any participating Krispy Kreme store with your sweet tooth and your spooky spirit.
COLUMBIA, SC

