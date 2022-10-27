ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Country diary: Nothing can hold back the bracken

By Paul Evans
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BODdB_0ioC2HAt00
Bracken at the Old Racecourse, Oswestry, Shropshire. Photograph: Maria Nunzia @Varvera

Bracken light – when bright autumnal sunlight strikes a frond of bracken to ignite its radiance. This vibrant green may no longer be the fern’s functioning photosynthesis, but a climax before the fall; soon its branching fronds will begin to crumple towards decay. Then its gold, russet, ochre, dun and brown pigments will have a moody nostalgia like that of slide transparencies in old Agfa film.

The smell is of autumn – fermenting leaves, the fragrance of rot and fungal spores dancing in dappled light, and an earthiness through which the bracken rhizomes burrow underground. Above, the plant’s architecture, caught in sunlight, feels redolent with imaginary objects – things far older than modern human thoughts, ideas and emotions, something beyond them. The trampling migrations of extinct and mythical creatures; the seismic tremors of delinquent gods; the atmospheric pressure of the sky carrying spores of ancient story; the gravity of ecological webs tying them to the earth; the crushing indifference of a world that doesn’t care: history is not weightless.

This small illumination of one bracken frond belongs to an exploding colony with the potential to cover all these fields, woods and mountains when they are eventually abandoned. Mowed, baled, sprayed with herbicide, bracken is nature’s answer to the questions of land use. This frond belongs to a patch of heath recolonised by trees on the edge of the old racecourse above Oswestry, along the borderline of Offa’s Dyke, between the plains of England and the hills of Wales.

Over there, in the green folds of country, jackdaws stuff sticks down the flues of hollow churchyard yew trees. Over there, in the border-town streets, collared doves croon down chimneys like ancient gramophones. Each of these places are as magical or mundane as sunlight shining on fern fronds but both have a mystical quality in the imaginative symbiosis between the human and more-than-human.

Common to both places are the “encroachments” of bracken, its fronds autumn-turning, defiant yet buckling under the weight of human prejudice, its own radiant artfulness, the “thoughts” of imagined objects.

• Country Diary is on Twitter at @gdncountrydiary

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Birdsong is music to my ears again

Now I’m in my late 60s, I have started using a hearing aid, and on a recent autumnal walk was delighted to discover that the birds still sang at this time of year (Bird and birdsong encounters improve mental health, study finds, 27 October). I had become so used to hearing only the occasional twitter of a bird when almost within arm’s reach that this experience was like discovering the joy of being outdoors for the first time. I now wait for spring, when I hope to hear the cuckoo once again.
The Guardian

Young country diary: 1,032 conkers from my uncle’s garden

This year I have started to collect conkers. My uncle in Kent has two huge conker trees in his garden. When we visited his cottage from Bury St Edmunds, I started collecting at once – I got roughly 200 to 300! Later on, with Mum’s help, I collected lots more. Then my uncle taught me how to play conkers.
BBC

Cambridge orchid in bloom smells like rotting cabbage

Visitors to a university garden can treat their nostrils to the heady scent of "rotting cabbages or decomposing dead rats" as a "rare" orchid blooms. Bulbophyllum phalaenopsis is emitting its delightful aroma at the Cambridge University Botanic Garden. The plant, from Asia, flowers every three to four years but "it's...
The Guardian

Britain’s first Hindu prime minister is destroying Tories’ pitiful vision of diversity

The world has watched in appalled fascination as the UK’s ruling party scrapes the bottom of its human resources barrel: it found there its first Black chancellor of the exchequer and then, to clear up his mess, its first Hindu prime minister. Yet exultant noises from India as well as Britain would make us believe that some historic milestone has been reached.
CALIFORNIA STATE
iheart.com

Watch: Ghostly Activity Filmed at British Nightclub Leaves Staff Shaken

A security camera at a nightclub in England captured some ghostly activity that has left staff members so shaken that they are now refusing to work at the establishment. According to a local media report, the eerie incident (seen below) occurred early Wednesday morning at Jak's in the community of Wigan. Alerted to an intruder at the nightclub by way of their security system, manager Taylor McDermott was puzzled when she arrived on the scene and nothing seemed amiss. Checking footage of the moment when the alarm was triggered, she was stunned to see a chair sliding across the floor as if propelled by an unseen force and, shortly thereafter, a glass tumbling to the floor from a nearby bar.
The Guardian

Elon Musk’s Twitter is going to be a disaster

Twitter is free. You can go on there and type your embarrassing little thoughts for the whole world to see any time you like. Millions of us have been doing this for years. Revealing to everyone how dumb your inner thoughts are may cost you your reputation, sure, but it won’t cost you any money. Not even if you’re the richest man in the country.
The Guardian

Russia says 82,000 conscripts from emergency draft already in Ukraine

Russia’s defence minister said 82,000 conscripts had already been sent to Ukraine, reflecting what the west called a desperate effort to halt Kyiv’s counter offensive with poorly trained troops. Sergei Shoigu told president, Vladimir Putin, that a further 218,000 were being trained in barracks, and that the controversial...
The Guardian

Kanye West: no American icon has ever self-destructed so spectacularly

In 2009, Kanye West was riding high. 808s & Heartbreak – his fourth studio album and a marked departure from his soul-based, hip-hop sound – proved a resounding critical and commercial triumph. A foray into clothing design had culminated in a Paris fashion week sneaker show with Louis Vuitton and a shoe line with Nike, the first for a non-athlete.
The Guardian

The Guardian

489K+
Followers
111K+
Post
228M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy