Read full article on original website
Related
videtteonline.com
A guide to the Workers' Rights Amendment, this election's referendum for Illinois
The Workers' Rights Amendment will be the only statewide referendum on the ballot in Illinois. The amendment would codify workers' right to unionize, collectively bargain and ensure workplace safety. It will take 60% of positive votes to pass. Adam Heenan is the president of the Bloomington-Normal Trades and Labor Assembly....
advantagenews.com
Illinois taxpayers paying more during Pritzker administration
As Gov. J.B. Pritzker comes to the end of his term before the November election, one economic analysis shows how taxes have increased during his time. Pritzker was elected back in 2018 to be the state's 43rd Governor. Since taking office the following January, taxes in Illinois have increased each year.
fox32chicago.com
On the ballot: Illinois voters to decide on Workers' Rights Amendment
CHICAGO - Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth was in south suburban Will County Friday afternoon, urging support for a proposed amendment to the state constitution that's at the top of the fall ballot. It's the so-called Workers’ Rights Amendment that would prohibit the passage of anti-union, right-to-work laws. "The first...
northernpublicradio.org
In Illinois' redrawn 68th district, candidates try to engage changing constituency
The newly redrawn state representative 68th District covers the eastern portion of Rockford and all of Belvidere, areas with significant Latino population. The Republican candidate, a newcomer to politics, believes he understands the issues concerning voters. Jonathan Ojeda said, when knocking on doors, folks tell him of their concern for...
advantagenews.com
Illinois' lingering unemployment debt could hurt employers, workers
Illinois has more than a billion dollars of unemployment trust fund debt that lingers. Left unpaid, some worry things could get worse for employers and employees. The Bureau of Labor Statistics released updated unemployment numbers for the 50 states. Behind only Washington D.C., Illinois finished 50th on the list and had an unemployment rate of 4.5%, which is unchanged from last month and still above pre-pandemic levels.
Republicans challenge Illinois law allowing mail-in ballots to be counted after Election Day
Under Illinois law, ballots postmarked by Election Day, Nov. 8, can legally be counted if received by Nov. 22.
fox32chicago.com
Federal lawsuit threatens validity of Illinois mail-in, military ballots
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - A federal lawsuit may threaten the validity of potentially tens of thousands of Illinois mail-in and military ballots. The suit was brought by a downstate Republican congressman and two GOP officials. At issue is a 2015 state law that allows vote-by-mail ballots to be counted if they...
Illinois quick hits: Gabbard to rally for Bailey; mountain lion captured in Springfield
The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting an uptick in COVID-19 cases within the past week. The number of counties under the “high” community level for the virus rose from three to five, and there are another 33 at a “medium” level, per guidelines set by the CDC.
thecentersquare.com
Illinois business groups oppose proposed amendment to enshrine collective bargaining rights
(The Center Square) – Labor groups support the proposed amendment to the Illinois Constitution that would enshrine collective bargaining rights. Business groups are opposed. Voters will see the question at the top of the ballot Nov. 8, asking to add collective bargaining rights to the state constitution. Labor groups are using millions of dollars in ads to promote the amendment, saying it will increase workers’ wages and job safety.
wmay.com
Two Illinois Lawmakers Face Disturbing Allegations
Two Illinois lawmakers are dealing with allegations of mistreatment against women. Democratic state Senator Michael Hastings had already faced allegations of bullying by lobbyists and former staffers… but now unsealed documents in his divorce case show that his ex-wife accused him of intimidation, threats, and physical violence, including an incident where she says he elbowed her in the face in front of their children. A spokesman for Hastings says the allegations are false.
KWQC
2022 Illinois report card released
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - The Illinois report card for the 2021-2022 school year shows the highest high school graduation rate in over a decade. Gov. JB Pritzker celebrated the accomplishment with students at Morton West High School in Berwyn, a near-west suburb of Chicago. The Illinois State Board of Education says...
suburbanchicagoland.com
Senior Social Security gets thrown under Illinois & US bus
Senior Social Security gets thrown under Illinois & US bus. Although politicians in the Republican and Democratic Party pander to the senior vote, the Democrats did the most damage to the Social Security system fear mongering that if they don’t impose changes the system will collapse. But if the system were to collapse, it is because government, Republicans and Democrats, have borrowed money from the Social Security Trust Fund to pay other bills without ever paying it back. It was Democrat Dan Rostenkowski who proposed taxing social security in 1982 and convinced the Democrats and many Republicans to go along. Seniors have been ignored, abandoned and abused by politicians.
fox32chicago.com
Illinois SAFE-T Act: New law is a 'get out of jail free card,' former prosecutor says
CHICAGO - The SAFE-T Act is a 700-page bill that reforms Illinois’ criminal justice system in many ways, including increasing police oversight and supporting crime victims. The controversy, however, has focused on the elimination of cash bail, and a former Cook County prosecutor tells FOX 32 Chicago he's concerned about another aspect.
SAFE-T Act Isn't on Illinois' Ballot, but It's Still Critical to the 2022 Election
A controversial criminal justice reform bill may not appear directly on your ballot this November, but voters should make no mistake: the fate of the SAFE-T Act will very much be impacted by the results of the upcoming election. The SAFE-T Act, passed by the General Assembly in Jan. 2021...
Where do voters stand on the Workers’ Rights Amendment?
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – A new poll conducted by WCIA, The Hill, and Emerson College shows a majority of voters support the Amendment 1, better known as the “Workers’ Rights Amendment.” But it is still not enough to hit the 60% threshold needed for the measure to pass. The amendment can also pass without 60% […]
wfcnnews.com
IL transgender laws generates debate in local school district
FRANKLIN COUNTY - New laws passed in recent years by some state legislatures has ignited debates on transgender restroom and locker room use across the country. Tonight, one Franklin County School District heard from parents and concerned citizens on that debate, which has recently taken center stage within the district.
WSPY NEWS
Check written to KenCom from State of Illinois returned by bank
---- A check for over $190,000 written to KenCom Public Safety Dispatch from the State of Illinois was returned to the organization which handles 911 calls in Kendall County. The check, which is part of the state's payments to emergency telephone service operators was denied when it was sent to an area bank for deposit. The only reason given was to "refer to maker."
Masks Recommended in 5 Illinois Counties With ‘High' COVID Community Level
Masks are advised in five Illinois counties that have returned to "high" COVID community level status following an increase in weekly metrics, according to the latest update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of Friday, the following counties were all said to be at "high" community level...
fox32chicago.com
TikTok lawsuit settlement: Illinois residents begin receiving payments
CHICAGO - Illinois residents began receiving payments on Wednesday after the parent company of TikTok and Musical.ly settled a class-action lawsuit that accused the company of violating state law. According to the lawsuit, parent company Bytedance Technology allegedly collected and shared the personal data of TikTok and Musical.ly users without...
Food Stamps Schedule: Illinois Link Card November 2022 Benefits and Where To Use SNAP EBT for Discounts
The Department of Human Services (DHS) administers SNAP in Illinois, which helps low-income households purchase food they need for good health. Illinois SNAP recipients can expect their benefit...
Comments / 0