ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
advantagenews.com

Illinois taxpayers paying more during Pritzker administration

As Gov. J.B. Pritzker comes to the end of his term before the November election, one economic analysis shows how taxes have increased during his time. Pritzker was elected back in 2018 to be the state's 43rd Governor. Since taking office the following January, taxes in Illinois have increased each year.
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

On the ballot: Illinois voters to decide on Workers' Rights Amendment

CHICAGO - Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth was in south suburban Will County Friday afternoon, urging support for a proposed amendment to the state constitution that's at the top of the fall ballot. It's the so-called Workers’ Rights Amendment that would prohibit the passage of anti-union, right-to-work laws. "The first...
ILLINOIS STATE
northernpublicradio.org

In Illinois' redrawn 68th district, candidates try to engage changing constituency

The newly redrawn state representative 68th District covers the eastern portion of Rockford and all of Belvidere, areas with significant Latino population. The Republican candidate, a newcomer to politics, believes he understands the issues concerning voters. Jonathan Ojeda said, when knocking on doors, folks tell him of their concern for...
BELVIDERE, IL
advantagenews.com

Illinois' lingering unemployment debt could hurt employers, workers

Illinois has more than a billion dollars of unemployment trust fund debt that lingers. Left unpaid, some worry things could get worse for employers and employees. The Bureau of Labor Statistics released updated unemployment numbers for the 50 states. Behind only Washington D.C., Illinois finished 50th on the list and had an unemployment rate of 4.5%, which is unchanged from last month and still above pre-pandemic levels.
ILLINOIS STATE
thecentersquare.com

Illinois business groups oppose proposed amendment to enshrine collective bargaining rights

(The Center Square) – Labor groups support the proposed amendment to the Illinois Constitution that would enshrine collective bargaining rights. Business groups are opposed. Voters will see the question at the top of the ballot Nov. 8, asking to add collective bargaining rights to the state constitution. Labor groups are using millions of dollars in ads to promote the amendment, saying it will increase workers’ wages and job safety.
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Two Illinois Lawmakers Face Disturbing Allegations

Two Illinois lawmakers are dealing with allegations of mistreatment against women. Democratic state Senator Michael Hastings had already faced allegations of bullying by lobbyists and former staffers… but now unsealed documents in his divorce case show that his ex-wife accused him of intimidation, threats, and physical violence, including an incident where she says he elbowed her in the face in front of their children. A spokesman for Hastings says the allegations are false.
ILLINOIS STATE
KWQC

2022 Illinois report card released

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - The Illinois report card for the 2021-2022 school year shows the highest high school graduation rate in over a decade. Gov. JB Pritzker celebrated the accomplishment with students at Morton West High School in Berwyn, a near-west suburb of Chicago. The Illinois State Board of Education says...
ILLINOIS STATE
suburbanchicagoland.com

Senior Social Security gets thrown under Illinois & US bus

Senior Social Security gets thrown under Illinois & US bus. Although politicians in the Republican and Democratic Party pander to the senior vote, the Democrats did the most damage to the Social Security system fear mongering that if they don’t impose changes the system will collapse. But if the system were to collapse, it is because government, Republicans and Democrats, have borrowed money from the Social Security Trust Fund to pay other bills without ever paying it back. It was Democrat Dan Rostenkowski who proposed taxing social security in 1982 and convinced the Democrats and many Republicans to go along. Seniors have been ignored, abandoned and abused by politicians.
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Where do voters stand on the Workers’ Rights Amendment?

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – A new poll conducted by WCIA, The Hill, and Emerson College shows a majority of voters support the Amendment 1, better known as the “Workers’ Rights Amendment.”  But it is still not enough to hit the 60% threshold needed for the measure to pass. The amendment can also pass without 60% […]
wfcnnews.com

IL transgender laws generates debate in local school district

FRANKLIN COUNTY - New laws passed in recent years by some state legislatures has ignited debates on transgender restroom and locker room use across the country. Tonight, one Franklin County School District heard from parents and concerned citizens on that debate, which has recently taken center stage within the district.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL
WSPY NEWS

Check written to KenCom from State of Illinois returned by bank

---- A check for over $190,000 written to KenCom Public Safety Dispatch from the State of Illinois was returned to the organization which handles 911 calls in Kendall County. The check, which is part of the state's payments to emergency telephone service operators was denied when it was sent to an area bank for deposit. The only reason given was to "refer to maker."
KENDALL COUNTY, IL
fox32chicago.com

TikTok lawsuit settlement: Illinois residents begin receiving payments

CHICAGO - Illinois residents began receiving payments on Wednesday after the parent company of TikTok and Musical.ly settled a class-action lawsuit that accused the company of violating state law. According to the lawsuit, parent company Bytedance Technology allegedly collected and shared the personal data of TikTok and Musical.ly users without...
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy