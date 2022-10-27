Read full article on original website
Alabama Court of the Judiciary convicts Jefferson County judge on ethics charge
The Alabama Court of the Judiciary has found Jefferson County Circuit Judge Tracie Todd guilty on one charge of violating judicial ethics and suspended her without pay for 120 days. The nine-member court handed down the ruling today. The court held a trial in Montgomery that ended on Friday. The...
Judge orders Orleans sheriff to court over lack of inmates showing up for hearings
NEW ORLEANS — Following demands from Criminal Court judges and exclusive story by WWL-TV on the limited number of incarcerated defendants being brought to court for their scheduled hearings, Sheriff Susan Hutson scrambled to increase the numbers, almost doubling the transports over the past week. But that didn’t stop...
ACT attorney general ‘will consider’ jury misconduct laws after Bruce Lehrmann trial aborted
Canberra chief justice says current laws left her unable to punish juror whose actions caused trial over alleged rape of Brittany Higgins to be abandoned
665 FBI employees left agency after misconduct investigations: whistleblower disclosure
Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) said he obtained internal records from a whistleblower alleging 665 FBI employees retired or resigned following misconduct investigations to avoid receiving final disciplinary letters. Grassley said the whistleblower — whom he did not name — provided an internal Justice Department report that indicated the employees left...
Justice Department Takes Aim at Judge Cannon
Last Thursday, the Supreme Court spurned Donald Trump's request that the Court intervene in the ongoing dispute over the Department of Justice's review of documents seized at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort. Trump and his attorneys had asked the Court to vacate the Eleventh Circuit's partial stay of Judge Aileen Cannon's order barring federal investigators from continuing to examine seized documents bearing classification markings, but the Court showed no interest in getting involved.
Department of Justice won't pursue charges against 2 former South Carolina deputies in the death of Jamal Sutherland
The Department of Justice will not pursue federal criminal civil rights charges against two former Charleston, South Carolina, sheriff's deputies for their involvement in the in-custody death of Jamal Sutherland, the agency announced Wednesday.
In defeat for Trump, Supreme Court declines to intervene in dispute over classified documents
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court will not intervene in a fight between the Justice Department and former President Trump. The court announced its decision in a one-sentence order released Thursday. No dissents were made public. Last week, Trump asked the Supreme Court to intervene and allow a special master...
Justice Department files lawsuit challenging policy barring Native Americans from accessing South Dakota hotel and sports lounge
News Release U.S. Department of Justice The Justice Department filed a lawsuit yesterday against the owners and operators of the Grand Gateway Hotel, and the Cheers Sports Lounge and Casino, a sports bar that operates within the hotel, located in Rapid City, South Dakota. The lawsuit alleges that ...
Department of Justice asks Supreme Court not to intervene in Trump classified records fight
WASHINGTON — The Department of Justice urged the Supreme Court in a filing Tuesday not to weigh in on an ongoing fight with former President Trump over classified documents, arguing that Trump “has not even attempted to explain” how he is harmed by an appellate court decision not to allow a special master to review classified documents found at his Mar-a-Lago estate.
Former Capitol Police officer convicted of obstruction in Jan. 6 investigation
Oct 28 (Reuters) - A former U.S. Capitol Police officer was convicted on Friday of obstructing an FBI investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol by deleting Facebook messages he sent to a rioter afterward, federal prosecutors said.
Justice Department urges Supreme Court to reject Trump request over seized Mar-a-Lago documents
WASHINGTON — The Biden administration asked the Supreme Court on Tuesday to reject former President Donald Trump's request to give the special master reviewing documents seized from his Mar-a-Lago estate access to those marked as classified. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar said in court papers that Trump would suffer "no...
The DOJ Is Already Investigating Reports of Midterm Voter Intimidation
The Department of Justice is already investigating possible incidents of voter intimidation at drop boxes after voters reported that people monitoring voting locations harassed them and accused them of helping to steal the election. The investigation was sparked by a report from an Arizona voter who felt they’d been intimidated...
Federal Judge Refuses to Block Arizona ‘Vigilantes’ from Gathering Near Drop Boxes or Taping Voters
In a defeat for advocacy groups raising the alarm about “vigilantes” in Arizona, a federal judge on Friday refused to issue a temporary restraining order blocking people from recording voters or gathering near drop boxes in the Grand Canyon State. “While there are serious questions implicated, the Court...
Fulton DA files response to pause on Lindsey Graham's testimony, says it will not cause 'irreparable harm'
ATLANTA — Days after a Supreme Court justice blocked Sen. Lindsey Graham's testimony to a Fulton County special purpose grand jury investigating possible interference in the 2020 election, the district attorney overseeing the potentially criminal case has filed a response urging him to reconsider. Justice Clarence Thomas' order on...
NBCMontana
Federal trial sees doctors, patients testify against vaccine-choice law
HELENA, Mont. — More than a dozen medical professionals and other witnesses took the stand in federal court this week to urge a judge to overturn portions of House Bill 702, the Montana law that broadly prohibits workplace vaccine mandates and discrimination based on vaccine status. The bench trial,...
AG Garland Says DOJ 'Won't Permit' Voter Intimidation as Issues Crop Up in Arizona, Texas Ahead of Midterms
The attorney general's remarks come two years after Trump began casting doubt on U.S. election integrity, and days after troubling images circulated showing armed men guarding midterm ballot boxes As reports of alleged voter intimidation sprout up ahead of next month's midterm elections, Attorney General Merrick Garland said Monday that the U.S. Justice Department "has an obligation to guarantee a free and fair vote." In a press conference Monday, Garland was asked about reports of armed "vigilantes" posting up outside of polling places in Arizona and separate reports from Texas, where the...
Former Trump Chief of Staff and Material Witness Mark Meadows Must Testify in Fulton County Election Probe, Judge Rules
Donald Trump’s ex-chief of staff Mark Meadows, a key figure in the former president’s efforts to reverse the 2020 election outcome, must testify before a Fulton County special purpose grand jury in Georgia, a South Carolina judge ruled Wednesday. At the end of a Wednesday morning hearing, Judge...
coloradopolitics.com
State Supreme Court agrees to hear Fourth Amendment, urban renewal cases
The Colorado Supreme Court agreed this month to hear two appeals, one implicating the Fourth Amendment's protection against warrantless searches and the other encompassing a key financing system for local redevelopment. On Monday, the justices accepted the appeal of Adrienne Marie Stone, who a Jefferson County jury convicted of menacing...
Sheridan Media
Federal Court News
A number of individuals were recently sentenced in Federal Court in Wyoming. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. U.S. District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson recently sentenced 34-year-old Joshua Michael Archuleta of Cheyenne to 39 months in prison and five years of supervised release for the charge of distribution of fentanyl. Archuleta was also ordered to pay $500 in community restitution and a $100 special assessment. The crime was investigated by the Cheyenne Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration.
Trump lawyers and DOJ met in sealed court hearing related to Mar-a-Lago investigation Thursday
Former President Donald Trump's legal defense team and federal prosecutors appeared at a sealed hearing on Thursday that was related at least in part to the Justice Department's ongoing demands to make sure all documents marked classified have been returned to the federal government, CNN has learned.
