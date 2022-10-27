ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mineral County, MT

The Hill

665 FBI employees left agency after misconduct investigations: whistleblower disclosure

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) said he obtained internal records from a whistleblower alleging 665 FBI employees retired or resigned following misconduct investigations to avoid receiving final disciplinary letters. Grassley said the whistleblower — whom he did not name — provided an internal Justice Department report that indicated the employees left...
Reason.com

Justice Department Takes Aim at Judge Cannon

Last Thursday, the Supreme Court spurned Donald Trump's request that the Court intervene in the ongoing dispute over the Department of Justice's review of documents seized at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort. Trump and his attorneys had asked the Court to vacate the Eleventh Circuit's partial stay of Judge Aileen Cannon's order barring federal investigators from continuing to examine seized documents bearing classification markings, but the Court showed no interest in getting involved.
Los Angeles Times

Department of Justice asks Supreme Court not to intervene in Trump classified records fight

WASHINGTON — The Department of Justice urged the Supreme Court in a filing Tuesday not to weigh in on an ongoing fight with former President Trump over classified documents, arguing that Trump “has not even attempted to explain” how he is harmed by an appellate court decision not to allow a special master to review classified documents found at his Mar-a-Lago estate.
NBCMontana

Federal trial sees doctors, patients testify against vaccine-choice law

HELENA, Mont. — More than a dozen medical professionals and other witnesses took the stand in federal court this week to urge a judge to overturn portions of House Bill 702, the Montana law that broadly prohibits workplace vaccine mandates and discrimination based on vaccine status. The bench trial,...
People

AG Garland Says DOJ 'Won't Permit' Voter Intimidation as Issues Crop Up in Arizona, Texas Ahead of Midterms

The attorney general's remarks come two years after Trump began casting doubt on U.S. election integrity, and days after troubling images circulated showing armed men guarding midterm ballot boxes As reports of alleged voter intimidation sprout up ahead of next month's midterm elections, Attorney General Merrick Garland said Monday that the U.S. Justice Department "has an obligation to guarantee a free and fair vote." In a press conference Monday, Garland was asked about reports of armed "vigilantes" posting up outside of polling places in Arizona and separate reports from Texas, where the...
coloradopolitics.com

State Supreme Court agrees to hear Fourth Amendment, urban renewal cases

The Colorado Supreme Court agreed this month to hear two appeals, one implicating the Fourth Amendment's protection against warrantless searches and the other encompassing a key financing system for local redevelopment. On Monday, the justices accepted the appeal of Adrienne Marie Stone, who a Jefferson County jury convicted of menacing...
Sheridan Media

Federal Court News

A number of individuals were recently sentenced in Federal Court in Wyoming. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. U.S. District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson recently sentenced 34-year-old Joshua Michael Archuleta of Cheyenne to 39 months in prison and five years of supervised release for the charge of distribution of fentanyl. Archuleta was also ordered to pay $500 in community restitution and a $100 special assessment. The crime was investigated by the Cheyenne Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration.
