Duluth, MN

FOX 21 Online

Portion of Cross City Trail Remains Closed as Cleanup Continues

DULUTH, Minn. – It will be at least another eight months until a portion of Duluth’s Cross City Trail is back open. The City of Duluth and the Environmental Protection Agency recently provided an update on the work being done to clean up and restore the ponds behind Erie Pond.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

4 Buildings Could See Future Redevelopment In Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. — Four buildings in Downtown Duluth have been targeted to be a future redevelopment site, including one damaged by a fire last month. The Duluth Economic Development Authority passed a resolution this week to declare the buildings on the 500 block of East Fourth Street, “Structurally Substandard.”
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Chum Warming Center to Open Despite Recent Staffing Concerns

DULTUH, Minn — Chum Warming Center set to officially open after staffing concerns. Winter in the northland is a different kind of beast, especially for those experiencing homelessness. Up until recently, Duluth’s warming center in Lincoln Park had concerns that it would not have enough staff to operate.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

21st Avenue East Construction Nearing End Of Project

DULUTH, Minn. — The end is near for a road construction project that has blocked the main way from getting to I-35 to UMD and the College of St. Scholastica. Duluth’s Public Information Officer tells Fox 21 repair work on 21st Avenue East is expected to wrap up on October 31. However, she tells us that the date is subject to change.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Solar Plant in Mountain Iron Expanding

MOUNTAIN IRON, Minn.–I started just 13 months ago, and on Thursday people gathered on the Iron Range to celebrate it’s finish. The Heliene Solar Plant in Mountain Iron was unveiled today with a ribbon-cutting. The newly expanded plant will manufacture solar panels in a facility described as the newest and most automated in the country.
MOUNTAIN IRON, MN
Minnesota Reformer

As Range mine’s ore runs low, election year drama runs high

Hibbing Taconite is either going to close in early 2024 or stay open for decades.  It depends on who’s telling the truth — and the role politics played in a botched story about 740 jobs being lost as Minnesota’s second largest mine runs out of iron ore. It all begins midday Thursday with this breaking news […] The post As Range mine’s ore runs low, election year drama runs high appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
HIBBING, MN
FOX 21 Online

Continental Ski & Bike Shop Selling Discounted Winter Gear Early

DULUTH, Minn.–With winter around the corner, the snow bunnies down at Continental Ski and Bike are already showcasing their winter sports gear. Pop up tents are surrounding the parking lot with all their discounted items. Staff brought out the past season gear they’ve gathered to make room as more winter supplies rolls in.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Salvation Army Thrift Store in Superior Hoping to Avoid Closure

SUPERIOR, Wisc.–A thrift store in Superior, Wisconsin may have to close it’s doors for good, simply due to a need for more customers and volunteers. The Salvation Army Thrift Store is located on Belknap St. in the heart of Superior. Staff tell us they have a consistent clientele of older adults that come in, but they’re really aiming to target younger generations.
SUPERIOR, WI
FOX 21 Online

Gordon Community Rallies To Keep Local Post Office Alive

GORDON, Wis. — The Gordon community in Wisconsin continues to rally for its local post office. With the hopes of putting a halt to its intended closure which is due to its lease expiring in 10 days. On October 20, a rally was held by residents pushing to keep...
GORDON, WI
drydenwire.com

Northwest WI Regional Weekly Construction Update - Oct. 28, 2022

This week’s updates from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) on road construction projects for Barron, Burnett, Polk, Rusk, Sawyer, and Washburn counties. Location: Chippewa County line to US 8 near Cameron. Schedule: April 4 to November. Cost: $11.55 million. Description: Removing a portion of the existing asphalt overlay...
WASHBURN COUNTY, WI
FOX 21 Online

Attorney General Ellison Kicks Off Tour in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison stopped in Duluth to kick off his weeklong “Minnesota is Not for Sale” tour. Ellison is using the tour as a way to call out the fossil fuel industry, as well as support the move to cleaner sources of energy. During his visit, Ellison had support from Mayor Emily Larson and U.S. Senator Tina Smith.
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Carlton apartment fire displaces several families

The Red Cross is doing what they can to help those displaced in a Carlton apartment fire. It happened at 218 Chestnut Avenue. At 3:41pm Friday- a caller reported an electrical fire and smoke coming from the second story of the complex. Upon arrival, law enforcement officers noticed smoke was primarily coming from the main entry into the complex.
CARLTON, MN
FOX 21 Online

WLSSD Hosts Medicine Cabinet Clean-Out Day Event

DULUTH, Minn. — Friday, the Western Lake Superior Sanitary District hosted a free collection event for people to get rid of unwanted or expired medicine. “Medicine Cabinet Clean-Out Day” is a way to dispose of your medications properly and keep them out of the hands of vulnerable people and our environment.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Duluth Art Institute Hosts Annual Gala

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Art Institute held their Masquerade Gala tonight, the biggest fundraising event of the year for the organization. The annual event is put on to raise money for programs that are run through the D.A.I., assisting artists and art learners. There was a silent auction, drag performers, a heads and tails game, as well as a key-chain sale.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Prep Football: Esko and North Branch Punch Ticket to Section Championships

ESKO, Minn.- Minnesota prep football section semi-finals took place Saturday. In section 7AAA undefeated Esko hosted Two Harbors at home. The Eskomos continued to dominate on both sides of the ball, getting the 43-7 win. Esko moves on to the section championship, Thursday at Malosky Stadium against Pequot Lakes. Kick off is set for 7 PM.
ESKO, MN

