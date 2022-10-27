DULUTH, Minn. — The end is near for a road construction project that has blocked the main way from getting to I-35 to UMD and the College of St. Scholastica. Duluth’s Public Information Officer tells Fox 21 repair work on 21st Avenue East is expected to wrap up on October 31. However, she tells us that the date is subject to change.

DULUTH, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO