Portion of Cross City Trail Remains Closed as Cleanup Continues
DULUTH, Minn. – It will be at least another eight months until a portion of Duluth’s Cross City Trail is back open. The City of Duluth and the Environmental Protection Agency recently provided an update on the work being done to clean up and restore the ponds behind Erie Pond.
4 Buildings Could See Future Redevelopment In Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. — Four buildings in Downtown Duluth have been targeted to be a future redevelopment site, including one damaged by a fire last month. The Duluth Economic Development Authority passed a resolution this week to declare the buildings on the 500 block of East Fourth Street, “Structurally Substandard.”
Chum Warming Center to Open Despite Recent Staffing Concerns
DULTUH, Minn — Chum Warming Center set to officially open after staffing concerns. Winter in the northland is a different kind of beast, especially for those experiencing homelessness. Up until recently, Duluth’s warming center in Lincoln Park had concerns that it would not have enough staff to operate.
21st Avenue East Construction Nearing End Of Project
DULUTH, Minn. — The end is near for a road construction project that has blocked the main way from getting to I-35 to UMD and the College of St. Scholastica. Duluth’s Public Information Officer tells Fox 21 repair work on 21st Avenue East is expected to wrap up on October 31. However, she tells us that the date is subject to change.
Solar Plant in Mountain Iron Expanding
MOUNTAIN IRON, Minn.–I started just 13 months ago, and on Thursday people gathered on the Iron Range to celebrate it’s finish. The Heliene Solar Plant in Mountain Iron was unveiled today with a ribbon-cutting. The newly expanded plant will manufacture solar panels in a facility described as the newest and most automated in the country.
As Range mine’s ore runs low, election year drama runs high
Hibbing Taconite is either going to close in early 2024 or stay open for decades. It depends on who’s telling the truth — and the role politics played in a botched story about 740 jobs being lost as Minnesota’s second largest mine runs out of iron ore. It all begins midday Thursday with this breaking news […] The post As Range mine’s ore runs low, election year drama runs high appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Continental Ski & Bike Shop Selling Discounted Winter Gear Early
DULUTH, Minn.–With winter around the corner, the snow bunnies down at Continental Ski and Bike are already showcasing their winter sports gear. Pop up tents are surrounding the parking lot with all their discounted items. Staff brought out the past season gear they’ve gathered to make room as more winter supplies rolls in.
Union: HibTac likely to run out of ore and close by end of 2024; Cliffs says otherwise
HIBBING, MN. (Northern News Now) - HibTac’s open mine pit operation on the Iron Range is accelerating its timeline for closure. According to USW Local 2705 President Chris Johnson, Cleveland Cliffs had previously indicated the mine would run out of ore and close in 2025 or 2026. However, the...
Salvation Army Thrift Store in Superior Hoping to Avoid Closure
SUPERIOR, Wisc.–A thrift store in Superior, Wisconsin may have to close it’s doors for good, simply due to a need for more customers and volunteers. The Salvation Army Thrift Store is located on Belknap St. in the heart of Superior. Staff tell us they have a consistent clientele of older adults that come in, but they’re really aiming to target younger generations.
CAMPAIGN 2022: Minnesota GOP Begin “Heal Minnesota Tour” in Northland; Obama Campaigns for Democrats in Wisconsin
DULUTH & HIBBING, Minn. – While the Halloween season is winding down, campaign season is going strong as Election Day is 10 days away. The Minnesota GOP began their “Heal Minnesota Tour” in Duluth and Hibbing Saturday morning. It featured gubernatorial candidate Dr. Scott Jansen, Lieutenant Governor...
The Iron Range is now home to the nation’s second largest solar panel manufacturing facility
The second largest solar panel manufacturing facility in the United States held a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday in Mountain Iron. “It means that Minnestoa’s Iron Range and Minnesota are going to be at the forefront of this clean energy transition,” said Sen. Tina Smith (D-MN). Heliene has been...
Gordon Community Rallies To Keep Local Post Office Alive
GORDON, Wis. — The Gordon community in Wisconsin continues to rally for its local post office. With the hopes of putting a halt to its intended closure which is due to its lease expiring in 10 days. On October 20, a rally was held by residents pushing to keep...
Northwest WI Regional Weekly Construction Update - Oct. 28, 2022
This week’s updates from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) on road construction projects for Barron, Burnett, Polk, Rusk, Sawyer, and Washburn counties. Location: Chippewa County line to US 8 near Cameron. Schedule: April 4 to November. Cost: $11.55 million. Description: Removing a portion of the existing asphalt overlay...
Attorney General Ellison Kicks Off Tour in Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. – Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison stopped in Duluth to kick off his weeklong “Minnesota is Not for Sale” tour. Ellison is using the tour as a way to call out the fossil fuel industry, as well as support the move to cleaner sources of energy. During his visit, Ellison had support from Mayor Emily Larson and U.S. Senator Tina Smith.
Carlton apartment fire displaces several families
The Red Cross is doing what they can to help those displaced in a Carlton apartment fire. It happened at 218 Chestnut Avenue. At 3:41pm Friday- a caller reported an electrical fire and smoke coming from the second story of the complex. Upon arrival, law enforcement officers noticed smoke was primarily coming from the main entry into the complex.
WLSSD Hosts Medicine Cabinet Clean-Out Day Event
DULUTH, Minn. — Friday, the Western Lake Superior Sanitary District hosted a free collection event for people to get rid of unwanted or expired medicine. “Medicine Cabinet Clean-Out Day” is a way to dispose of your medications properly and keep them out of the hands of vulnerable people and our environment.
Duluth Art Institute Hosts Annual Gala
DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Art Institute held their Masquerade Gala tonight, the biggest fundraising event of the year for the organization. The annual event is put on to raise money for programs that are run through the D.A.I., assisting artists and art learners. There was a silent auction, drag performers, a heads and tails game, as well as a key-chain sale.
Update: CEO of Cliffs said he’s confident Hibtac will run for decades
The mine life at Hibbing Taconite has been a challenge for years. But the CEO of Cleveland-Cliffs, Lourenco Goncalves, said he is confident that the mine will run for years. Goncalves said it is business as usual, and the potential closure of 2024 is not accurate. He told WDIO that...
Prep Football: Esko and North Branch Punch Ticket to Section Championships
ESKO, Minn.- Minnesota prep football section semi-finals took place Saturday. In section 7AAA undefeated Esko hosted Two Harbors at home. The Eskomos continued to dominate on both sides of the ball, getting the 43-7 win. Esko moves on to the section championship, Thursday at Malosky Stadium against Pequot Lakes. Kick off is set for 7 PM.
Eat Downtown Duluth ‘Flavors Of Fall’ 2022 Kicks Off November 7 – See Menus + Win Restaurant Gift Cards
The Downtown Duluth tradition of Eat Downtown is returning in November, offering delicious opportunities to support great restaurants with a special menu of delectable eats at great prices. This fall's Eat Downtown event, offering 'Flavors of Fall', starts Monday, November 7, and runs through Saturday, November 12. Featured this year...
