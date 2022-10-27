Early on, Bulls' bench has been a force to be reckoned with

CHICAGO (670 The Score) – In perhaps the most pleasant development early in the Bulls’ season, their bench has been a major strength.

The latest evidence came Wednesday at the United Center, where the Bulls earned a 124-109 win against the Pacers in large part because of a strong effort from their second unit. Chicago’s bench scored 43 points and turned the tide late in the third quarter after Indiana trimmed an earlier 24-point deficit to just four points.

On the floor when the Bulls began restoring order was starting guard Zach LaVine, who was surrounded by four reserves in guard Goran Dragic, guard Alex Caruso, forward Javonte Green and center Andre Drummond. As Dragic (13 points, five assists) ran the show, Caruso and Green wreaked havoc defensively and in transition while Drummond (eight points, 13 rebounds) asserted himself in the middle and on the glass. The Bulls stretched their lead from four to 10 by the end of the third quarter and to 15 early in the fourth quarter.

“All these guys are good,” Bulls coach Billy Donovan said. “We’re got depth, and we’ve got a lot of really interchangeable parts.”

LaVine playing long stretches with four reserves can be traced in part to Donovan wanting to get him off the floor earlier than usual in the first and third quarters as LaVine manages a left knee that he had surgery on in May.

“It’s been good,” Donovan said of his bench-heavy units. “I think we can continue to build it out. I think this is a little bit new for Zach (playing with reserves). I think for most of his career he’s been a guy that’s either played the whole first quarter or most of it. I appreciate his willingness to do whatever he can do to help the team.

“He’s done a really good job with that group.”

The plus-minus of the Bulls’ reserves told the story Wednesday. Dragic (+19), Caruso (+18), Drummond (+16) and forward Derrick Jones Jr. (+16) all put up big numbers in that department as the bench was the difference-maker.

Wednesday marked the second time in three nights the Bulls’ bench played an instrumental role in a win, as it also shined in Chicago’s win against defending Eastern Conference champion Boston on Monday.

The Bulls' top six reserves combined to shoot 52.9% with 10 assists against three turnovers Wednesday.

“I’m really happy how we’ve played the last two games,” Dragic said. “Our main emphasis was just share the ball, keep moving, not to have us waste possessions. So far, so good. I still feel like we can eliminate some turnovers and be even better.”

Signed to a one-year deal in the summer, the 36-year-old Dragic has been a much-needed stabilizing force for the Bulls in their 3-2 start. He has 21 assists and four turnovers in the first five contests, and his acumen and feel for the game have been on display every time he has connected with Drummond on a lob play, which is becoming a nightly staple during their time on the floor.

“Great,” LaVine said of what it’s like playing with Dragic. “I used to hate playing against him because of how crafty and savvy he was. Great guy, knows how to run the team, gets downhill. That’s a big thing. He creates two on the ball, and then he always makes the right play if it’s either him throwing it up to the big dude or hitting the corner.”

Cody Westerlund is a sports editor for 670TheScore.com and covers the Bulls. Follow him on Twitter @CodyWesterlund .

