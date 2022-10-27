Read full article on original website
Sporting News
Who is Malik Willis? College stats, 40 time and more to know about Titans QB ahead of first NFL start
For the first time since Week 6 of the 2019 NFL season, the Titans will be starting a quarterback other than Ryan Tannehill. Malik Willis is set to replace Tannehill in Week 8 against the Texans. Tannehill will not be active as he deals with an injury and an illness that will keep him out of action.
There’s Winning and Losing With Dignity, And Then There’s Saturday’s Melee
Don’t blame the tunnel. Don’t say this is “boys will be boys.” What happened after the Michigan-Michigan State game is a mandatory reflection point for college football.
