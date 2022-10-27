Read full article on original website
Broncos vs. Jaguars score, results: Russell Wilson leads comeback win in 2022 NFL London game
The Broncos and Jaguars treated fans in the UK to yet another close finish in the third and final London game of the 2022 season. Russell Wilson and Denver emerged as the victors in a 21-17 game, capped off with a 2-yard Latavius Murray touchdown with 1:43 to play. But the biggest drive of the game was in the third quarter, when Wilson led a nine-play, 98-yard scoring drive to give Denver its first lead of the game, 14-10.
Why is Broncos vs. Jaguars only on ESPN+? NFL London game is ESPN's first streaming exclusive
During a year in which there have been drastic changes to the NFL broadcast landscape, fans will have one more major adjustment to make during Week 8 of the 2022 season. While ESPN has been the home of "Monday Night Football" since 2006, ESPN+ will be the exclusive Week 8 home of Sunday morning football — the third and final game of the NFL's 2022 London games, that is. On Sunday, Oct. 30, the Broncos and Jaguars will meet at Wembley Stadium in London for a game that is the first of its kind with respect to coverage.
What channel is Broncos vs. Jaguars on today? Time, TV schedule for 2022 NFL London game
The third and final game of the 2022 NFL London series comes in Week 8 with the Broncos and Jaguars facing off at Wembley Stadium. Denver and Jacksonville enter Sunday's matchup with identical 2-5 records and each team is on a four-game skid after solid starts to the year. With both teams currently down on their luck, something's got to give on Sunday.
Leeds Rhinos to make history in 2023 by paying women's players bonuses and meritocratic payments for success
Leeds will create history in 2023 by becoming the first British rugby league team to make matchday payments to their women's players. The Rhinos, who are the reigning Betfred Women's Super League champions, are looking to expand their women's operation and this will include a winning bonus for each game next season, along with meritocratic payments for success in the Challenge Cup and Grand Final competitions.
Wasps suspended from Premiership for rest of the season and relegated
Wasps have been suspended from the Premiership and Premiership Rugby Cup for the rest of the season, the RFU has confirmed. The Coventry-based club will be relegated from the top tier and their results from this season expunged. Wasps are in administration but if suitable investment is found will begin...
Who is Malik Willis? College stats, 40 time and more to know about Titans QB ahead of first NFL start
For the first time since Week 6 of the 2019 NFL season, the Titans will be starting a quarterback other than Ryan Tannehill. Malik Willis is set to replace Tannehill in Week 8 against the Texans. Tannehill will not be active as he deals with an injury and an illness that will keep him out of action.
'I'm ready': Robertson talks All Blacks coaching role and Crusaders new recruits
Super Rugby’s most successful coach, Scott “Razor” Robertson, has reaffirmed his ambition to take on the All Blacks coaching role, also discussing the upcoming Super Rugby season and expressing excitement for his Crusaders roster that was named earlier this week. Robertson joined an SENZ interview from Southern...
Josh Allen hurdle compilation: Every time Bills QB has posterized NFL defenders with signature move
Josh Allen has plenty of footage for his career highlight reel, but a play he made in the Bills' Week 6 win over the Chiefs is among his best. The play occurred in the fourth quarter of Buffalo's 24-20 win over the Chiefs. Allen helped the Bills mount a go-ahead touchdown drive with a stellar performance both on the ground and through the air.
LeBron James disavows Cowboys fandom due to moral concerns, announces he now roots for the Deshaun Watson-led Browns
LeBron James has a morality clause for his fandom. The Lakers star has long been been one of the Cowboys' highest-profile supporters, attending numerous Dallas games and publicly declaring his fandom for the team on numerous occasions. However, James isn't rooting for the team anymore. In a recent Instagram Live...
How long is Ja'Marr Chase out? Latest injury updates, timeline for return to Bengals
The Bengals are expected to be without Ja'Marr Chase, the team's top offensive weapon and one of the NFL's top pass-catching threats, for several weeks. The second-year receiver is dealing with a hip injury suffered in his and Joe Burrow's Week 6 return to New Orleans. He had seven receptions for 132 yards and two touchdowns in the 30-26 victory over the Saints, and exhibited no obvious injury during or after the game.
Bills trade rumors: Kareem Hunt, Antonio Gibson among deadline targets to improve Buffalo's roster
The Bills are arguably the NFL's best team through seven weeks of the season. Only the 6-0 Eagles have a better record than Buffalo (5-1), and the Bills' lone loss came by two points in a scorcher down in Miami. Indeed, the Bills look like a legitimate Super Bowl contender....
