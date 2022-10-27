ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alpharetta, GA

Chattahoochee boys, Northview girls crowned XC region champs

By Daminon Lewis
92.9 The Game
92.9 The Game
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10Ijol_0ioBzTxI00

As the Georgia High School Association cross country season nears its end, region championships are taking place around the state throughout the week, including the 5A Region 6 championship. After the junior varsity 5K runs wrapped up, the varsity girls were next up on the course and it would not take long for North Springs’ Lottie Chappell to get out in front of the pack in route to a first place finish and region championship as she crossed the line in a time of 19:52.83, nearly 34 seconds ahead of the second place finisher.

While Chappell’s North Springs team would place fifth overall in the race, Northview would take the top spot and region championship.
“Really, I just got a lot of momentum. The first stretch of the race is all downhill so I just tried to carry that through,” Chappell said of her run strategy throughout the race. “Just push through the hills,” Chappell added and noting that ultimately, “it was a good race” for her and her teammates.

The boys 5K run would have a similar finish as Chattahoochee’s Diago Santiago and his teammate Chris Connolly would jump out in front with about a 30 meter lead not even into a mile of the run. As they race continued, Santiago would increase the distance not only between himself and the pack, but some distance between he and Connolly as well. With no runners able to make up any ground, Santiago would place first in a time of 16:20.48 to take the region title. And thanks to the finish of Connolly and several other Chattahoochee runners, the Cougars would win the boys region title.

“We’re super proud of it, we train together, boys and girls, everybody trains at the same level,” Chattahoochee coach, Mike Morris said of the boys’ first place and girls’ third place finishes on the day. “One of the things that we love about this sport is that we come in at different levels. Some people come in a lot further behind than others, but it’s fun to see everybody grow,” coach Tim Reeder added about seeing their teams’ finishes.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bartowsportszone.com

Canes secure home playoff game with win at Dalton

The Cartersville Purple Hurricanes closed out the regular season Friday night with a 39-14 win at Dalton to claim the No. 2-seed from Region 7-5A in the upcoming Class 5A state playoffs. With the No. 2-seed, Cartersville also secures a home game in the opening round. The Hurricanes led 18-14...
CARTERSVILLE, GA
CBS 42

Legendary former Georgia football coach Vince Dooley dies at 90

GEORGIA (WRBL) — Legendary former University of Georgia football coach and director of athletics Vince Dooley died peacefully at his home in the presence of his wife and their four children Friday afternoon. Dooley’s passing was confirmed by the Georgia Athletic Department. A member of the College Football Hall of Fame, as well as the […]
ATHENS, GA
northgwinnettvoice.com

Buford City Schools’ Student Spotlight: Anna Williams

“I write like it’s going out of style and it’s probably my favorite thing to do,” says Buford High School senior Anna Williams, whose published work appears in the 10th anniversary edition of the book “Good Enough is the New Perfect” by Becky Beaupre Gillespie and Hollee Schwartz Temple.
BUFORD, GA
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you also love seafood, then this article is for your because below you will find a list of three amazing seafood spots in Georgia that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
GEORGIA STATE
cobbcountycourier.com

Cobb County weather: Sunday October 30

The National Weather Service forecasts cloudy skies and likely early evening showers here in Cobb County on Sunday October 30, 2022 with a high near 62 degrees. Tonight there’s a 60 percent chance of rain with an overnight low of around 56. What does the extended forecast have in...
COBB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

MISSING: Mentally ill 25-year-old lost in Clayton County

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police officers are asking residents to be on the lookout, especially those living in Riverdale. A 25-year-old male described as having multiple mental illnesses went missing Oct. 28, and may be in the area. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
northgwinnettvoice.com

Gwinnett firefighters battled two house fires in Buford on Friday

Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services battled two house fires in the Buford area on Friday, Oct. 28 according to their posts on their social media accounts. The first fire was at a vacant home in the 600 block of Bona Road on Friday morning. On Friday night, fire crews battled a fire at a home on Sardis Bend Drive.
BUFORD, GA
11Alive

Georgia man's generic name apparently causing voting issues

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Update: After our story aired, the Secretary of State's Office reached out to 11Alive to explain how they believe the voting error happened. Three days in a row, a Cobb County man tried to cast his ballot for the upcoming election. Why three days? Because he discovered someone may have already voted for him.
COBB COUNTY, GA
92.9 The Game

92.9 The Game

Atlanta, GA
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Atlanta, including the Braves, Hawks, Falcons and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/929thegame

Comments / 0

Community Policy