Faith Brown's return sparks Waynedale's district semifinal win over Columbia

SMITHVILLE — Waynedale found out Wednesday night that every team needs some 'Faith' in the postseason.

After battling injury for the past two weeks, senior Faith Brown made her triumphant return to the lineup as the Golden Bears made quick work of Columbia, posting a 25-11, 25-15, 25-19 victory in the Division III Smithville District semifinals.

Brown, who has battled a high ankle sprain for the past two weeks, finished the night with just six kills and a pair of aces, but she was excited to get back on the court with her teammates, and help the program to another district final appearance.

“It's good to be back,” the outside hitter said. “This was the closest to 100% that I've felt in over two weeks.”

Waynedale (19-6) left little doubt in their semifinal as it advances to play Tuslaw on Saturday at 7 p.m. for a chance to return to regional play for the first time since 2019. The Mustangs won a five-set thriller over Smithville in the other semifinal.

And Brown, who has played in just two sets since sustaining a left ankle injury in practice — once on senior night against Norwayne and the other in the team's sectional win over Warrensville Heights — was right there in her usual spot helping lead the attack.

Sure, the veteran was a little nervous after seeing limited time since the beginning of October, but once the first ball was served it was like normal.

And she wasn’t going to miss this match for anything.

“It was nerve-racking. I did a little extra stretching a little extra movement in the locker room before I came out,” Brown said. “But this is our goal. We want to get to the district championship, and we want to move on to regionals. It's good to be back in a position where we can go that far.”

The Raiders (18-6) struggled to get much of their offense going. A lot of that credit goes to Waynedale’s aggressiveness at the service line.

A total of 10 points were scored via the ace — three coming from Meghan Miller with a pair from Brown and Alyssa Geiser — with other quality serves forcing Columbia into quick possessions that the Bears turned into easy points.

“We talked about serving low to the net and deep all week,” said Geiser, who finished with nine kills. “We wanted to stay away from their libero (Liliana Hritz), because she's the heart of their team, that was key for us.

“We're playing exactly how we've been practicing recently. It's just been clicking. I hope it stays that way.”

That ability to get the Raiders out of system also limited the effectiveness of Cameron Baker, a junior outside hitter who came in averaging three kills per set.

“They have a big hitter and we just wanted to get them out of system and capitalize on a free ball situation,” Waynedale coach Jen Lauber said. “We're so young, but the kids are growing and we're getting confident as we go in the tournament.

The result was the Bears getting into a rhythm on offense, which included following up an efficient win in the opening set with a quick 10-6 spurt to close out the second and surviving three early ties in the third before putting the finishing touches on the match.

Along with her serving, Miller had 32 assists to keep that attack on the move, while Addesa Miller added six kills to pace the defense.

Now the team will focus its attention on a heavy-hitting Tuslaw team, which is out for their first-ever district title.

“This means a lot,” Geiser said of the semifinal victory. “I haven't won a district championship yet in volleyball, so being able to do this would be special for all of us.”