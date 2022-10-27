Socorro ISD to trade out buses for EV transportation

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – Socorro ISD announced that the district was awarded a $10 million grant from the Financial Protection Agency. This grant will allow the district to fund replacing 25 of their bus fleet with electric buses making them the only district in the region to electrify their fleet.

SISD was awarded this grant after six months of evaluating their current fleet, and surveying the number of students they serve. SISD Superintendent Dr. Nate Carman hopes this will help set them apart from other districts while creating a cleaner atmosphere.

“It will have a huge impact on the efficiency and the cost to the school district as well as having these clean buses will do for the environment in terms of them being clean energy.”

Another organization, Environmental Defense Fund Texas, focuses on climate change and energy transmission as carbon emissions reduce. Political Director of EDF, Colin Leyden explains that this is not only a step in the right direction for school, but will also help them save money in the long run.

“You know and other than an air compressor for your air conditioning and breaks that’s about it so what we found with all electric vehicles including school buses is the cost of maintenance over the life of the bus is so much cheaper.”

The new buses will also help in case of power outages across the city as they are capable of producing emergency power.

“They’ll be charged up and these batteries are pretty big batteries and with multiple school buses we will begin to see the using for our electric vehicles including these school buses as backup power sources for our power grids.” Colin Leyden

With the grant money, the district will use about $400 thousand for each bus and half a million to install the infrastructure. Due to current backlogs, SISD is hopeful to get the buses running and installed within the next year but will be focusing on which drivers will take the new buses.

“There is a back order for buses right now in general so it could take up to a year to get these in place and up and running the infrastructure what the pandemic has done to our supply chain everything seems to be operating slower but were hopeful in a year well have the infrastructure in place and these 25 buses on our routes for our students.”

