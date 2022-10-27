ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, IA

kciiradio.com

Grundy Center too Much for Columbus to Handle

The second-ranked Grundy Center Spartans rolled to an impressive 41-7 victory over the Columbus Wildcats yesterday. The Spartans raced out to a quick 20-0 first-quarter lead after converting a 3rd and 27 on their opening drive of the game to keep a drive alive that resulted in a touchdown before finishing off the quarter with a short field touchdown after the defense caused a fumble.
GRUNDY CENTER, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Day throws 5 TD passes, UNI hangs on against So. Illinois

CARBONDALE, Ill. — CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Theo Day threw five touchdown passes and Northern Iowa held off Southern Illinois 37-36 on Saturday. Day’s fifth TD throw — 5 yards to Desmond Hutson — ended the scoring with 5:55 remaining in the fourth quarter. Jake Baumgarte missed a 41-yard field goal for Southern Illinois with 47 seconds remaining. The Salukis got the ball back and left the ball at the UNI 1-yard line after a 42-yard desperation pass from Nic Baker to Jathen Jones.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Cedar Rapids water named the 2022's best in Iowa

Cedar Rapids — Friday night, Iowa's section of the American Water Works Association (AWWA) awarded Cedar Rapids for having the best water in Iowa. Every year, AWWA holds a blind tasting competition to determine which Iowa community provides the best-tasting drinking water. Entries are judged by a panel of...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCCI.com

PCM freshman runner does the unthinkable

MONROE, Iowa — Prairie City Monroe freshman cross-country runner, Abi Teeter, runs 30 to 40 miles a week with a lung disorder called cystic fibrosis. Cystic fibrosis is a disorder that causes mucus to build up in the lungs, digestive tract, and other areas of the body. Running helps...
MONROE, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Crash on I-380 slows Friday commute at the Johnson/Linn County line

Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-380 northbound during the Friday evening commute. Traffic was moving slowly in both directions near the Grant Wood Rest Stop in Cedar Rapids, at the Johnson County/Linn County line. According to an Iowa's News Now crew on scene, it appears one of...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
98.1 KHAK

Once Mighty Retail Giant Closing Iowa Locations

Here was the scenario when I was a kid growing up in the small town of Sac City, Iowa and in so many others like it. We had a pizza place, two banks, two gas stations, a hospital, a small grocery, and a family-style restaurant. Ok so there might have been more stuff than that, but barely.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Body of missing boy found in Buchanan Co. pond

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The search for a missing four-year-old boy came to an end Friday night when investigators located his body in a pond. Officials said the child was last seen at about 3:45 p.m. Friday in the front yard of his home in the 1400 block of 145th Street in Fairbank. An extensive search of the surrounding area was conducted by officials.
FAIRBANK, IA
iheart.com

Driver Clocked Going 133 MPH On Iowa Highway

(Hardin County, IA) -- The Iowa State Patrol's sharing a picture of a recent traffic stop on US 20 in northern Iowa, in which the driver was clocked going 133-miles per hour. The ISP says the driver lost control and went into a ditch, and was arrested and taken to the Hardin County Jail.
HARDIN COUNTY, IA
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
IOWA STATE
1520 The Ticket

Eastern Iowa Man Facing 26 Charges for Filming Child

A man in Marion, Iowa is facing charges for allegedly installing a camera in the bathroom and bedroom of a 10-year-old in a home in the same city. Zachary Christian Peters of Marion is up against "12 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, 12 counts of possessing a depiction of a minor in a sex act, and two counts of invasion of privacy," per the Cedar Rapids Gazette.
MARION, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Coe College sees a packed house for its 19th Annual Playground Of Science

Cedar Rapids — Coe College hosted a large crowd for its 19th Annual Playground Of Science at Peterson Hall Thursday. It was standing room only at the event. Kids of all ages enjoyed a range of science, math, and psychology demonstrations put on by the students and faculty to make the subjects fun and relatable, hoping to spark STEM interest at a young age.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

