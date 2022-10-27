Read full article on original website
cbs2iowa.com
EIOT: Grundy Center returns to quarterfinals after dominant win over Columbus
GRUNDY CENTER, Iowa — Grundy Center was once again impressive in their home playoff game Friday night, beating Columbus 41-7. The Spartans will return to their home field for a huge matchup against East Buchanan next Friday night (Iowa's News Now).
cbs2iowa.com
EIOT: WACO keeps perfect season alive with big win over Central City
WAYLAND, Iowa — The WACO Warriors took one step closer to the UNI-Dome on Friday night, beating Central City 48-12. The Warriors will host Montezuma in next week's quarterfinals.
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Falls comes from behind to beat Centennial in first round of 5A playoffs
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — The Cedar Falls football team is moving on to the second round of the playoffs after beating Ankeny Centennial 14-10 on Friday night. The Tigers will host West Des Moines Valley next Friday after Valley beat previously unbeaten Pleasant Valley on Friday night.
cbs2iowa.com
Taylor runs for school record 335 yards, helping Prairie dominate Linn-Mar
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Senior running back Makelle Taylor ran for an astonishing 335 yards in Cedar Rapids Prairie's playoff opener against Linn-Mar on Friday night. That sets a new school record for the Hawks. Junior backup quarterback Will Phillips also threw for 4 touchdowns in the first start...
cbs2iowa.com
EIOT: Waverly-Shell Rock rushing attack storms past Fort Madison
WAVERLY, Iowa — The W-SR football team takes one step closer to the UNI-Dome after beating Fort Madison 49-7. The Go-Hawks will host North Scott in next Friday's quarterfinals.
kciiradio.com
Grundy Center too Much for Columbus to Handle
The second-ranked Grundy Center Spartans rolled to an impressive 41-7 victory over the Columbus Wildcats yesterday. The Spartans raced out to a quick 20-0 first-quarter lead after converting a 3rd and 27 on their opening drive of the game to keep a drive alive that resulted in a touchdown before finishing off the quarter with a short field touchdown after the defense caused a fumble.
cbs2iowa.com
Day throws 5 TD passes, UNI hangs on against So. Illinois
CARBONDALE, Ill. — CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Theo Day threw five touchdown passes and Northern Iowa held off Southern Illinois 37-36 on Saturday. Day’s fifth TD throw — 5 yards to Desmond Hutson — ended the scoring with 5:55 remaining in the fourth quarter. Jake Baumgarte missed a 41-yard field goal for Southern Illinois with 47 seconds remaining. The Salukis got the ball back and left the ball at the UNI 1-yard line after a 42-yard desperation pass from Nic Baker to Jathen Jones.
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Rapids water named the 2022's best in Iowa
Cedar Rapids — Friday night, Iowa's section of the American Water Works Association (AWWA) awarded Cedar Rapids for having the best water in Iowa. Every year, AWWA holds a blind tasting competition to determine which Iowa community provides the best-tasting drinking water. Entries are judged by a panel of...
KCCI.com
PCM freshman runner does the unthinkable
MONROE, Iowa — Prairie City Monroe freshman cross-country runner, Abi Teeter, runs 30 to 40 miles a week with a lung disorder called cystic fibrosis. Cystic fibrosis is a disorder that causes mucus to build up in the lungs, digestive tract, and other areas of the body. Running helps...
Jeff Horner Bringing Team Back to Iowa
Former Hawkeye Point Guard Coaching Truman State in Exhibition
cbs2iowa.com
Crash on I-380 slows Friday commute at the Johnson/Linn County line
Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-380 northbound during the Friday evening commute. Traffic was moving slowly in both directions near the Grant Wood Rest Stop in Cedar Rapids, at the Johnson County/Linn County line. According to an Iowa's News Now crew on scene, it appears one of...
Once Mighty Retail Giant Closing Iowa Locations
Here was the scenario when I was a kid growing up in the small town of Sac City, Iowa and in so many others like it. We had a pizza place, two banks, two gas stations, a hospital, a small grocery, and a family-style restaurant. Ok so there might have been more stuff than that, but barely.
KCRG.com
Body of missing boy found in Buchanan Co. pond
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The search for a missing four-year-old boy came to an end Friday night when investigators located his body in a pond. Officials said the child was last seen at about 3:45 p.m. Friday in the front yard of his home in the 1400 block of 145th Street in Fairbank. An extensive search of the surrounding area was conducted by officials.
kiow.com
Progress Report on Construction of Large Wind Farm in North-Central Iowa
Officials say a large wind farm in north-central Iowa is on schedule to be complete in a few months. Denny Monge is the project engineer for the Great Pathfinder Wind project in Hamilton and Boone counties, where construction started this summer. Monge says construction of the tall turbines is almost...
iheart.com
Driver Clocked Going 133 MPH On Iowa Highway
(Hardin County, IA) -- The Iowa State Patrol's sharing a picture of a recent traffic stop on US 20 in northern Iowa, in which the driver was clocked going 133-miles per hour. The ISP says the driver lost control and went into a ditch, and was arrested and taken to the Hardin County Jail.
3 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
KCRG.com
Hawkeye Area Council selling one of its camps to pay $446,000 obligation
CENTRAL CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Hawkeye Area Council Boy Scouts of America said it was selling one of its camps to pay off its portion of the National Boy Scouts bankruptcy reorganization plan. A judge ruled the national organization would pay almost $2.5 billion in compensation to more than...
Eastern Iowa Man Facing 26 Charges for Filming Child
A man in Marion, Iowa is facing charges for allegedly installing a camera in the bathroom and bedroom of a 10-year-old in a home in the same city. Zachary Christian Peters of Marion is up against "12 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, 12 counts of possessing a depiction of a minor in a sex act, and two counts of invasion of privacy," per the Cedar Rapids Gazette.
A Cedar Rapids Mexican Restaurant Has Finished Their Expansion
There will be more space to sit the next time you visit Mas Margaritas in Cedar Rapids! After months of hard work, the popular Mexican restaurant has finally completed their expansion. Early in 2022, Mas Margaritas announced on social media that they had started construction on a new expansion that...
cbs2iowa.com
Coe College sees a packed house for its 19th Annual Playground Of Science
Cedar Rapids — Coe College hosted a large crowd for its 19th Annual Playground Of Science at Peterson Hall Thursday. It was standing room only at the event. Kids of all ages enjoyed a range of science, math, and psychology demonstrations put on by the students and faculty to make the subjects fun and relatable, hoping to spark STEM interest at a young age.
