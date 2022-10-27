Read full article on original website
Welcome to Deep Reviews—your one-stop destination to discover the absolute best products and brands the beauty industry has to offer. Every month, the Who What Wear staffers you already know and trust will research, test, and review the market's most sought-after and buzzed-about products to see which formulas (of the hundreds up for consideration) are truly worth your hard-earned money and attention. You can expect honest, completely uncensored feedback and no-BS recommendations our hard-to-please testers endorse without reservations. To put it simply, stick with us, and buyer's remorse will be a thing of the past.
While Shopbop's entire sale selection is elite, two categories stood out: sweaters and jeans. Many retailers are discounting summer wares like dresses and skirts right now, but Shopbop's current sale features my two absolute favorite things to wear for the current fall season. The denim selection, in particular, is seriously...
The month of October will always have a special place in my heart. Not only because it's Halloween month but because it kicks off the holiday season with a few of my favorite things—festive food and Amazon shopping. That's right. Amazon is helping you get a head start on gift buying with its Holiday Beauty Haul event starting today and running through November 6. Now's your chance to get a few bucks off those hair, skin, and makeup items you've been eyeing for yourself or a friend. Ideally, I should use this time to solely buy holiday gifts for others, but I'd be lying if I said I wasn't looking to snag a few things for myself too. For all the best beauty items on sale, keep scrolling.
I'll let you in on an insider tip. The best time to buy discounted beauty products is around the holidays. Every year, I use various holiday sales to stock up on my favorite products in anticipation of the year ahead. When it comes to deals, there's one event I always make sure to pay attention to, and that's Sephora's Holiday Savings Event.
Those in my closest circle can attest to my round-the-clock sharing of great fashion finds. If you were to look at our group text chats, more often than not, you'll find me sending a screenshot of, or a link to, one of my latest discoveries (along with how I’d style it as well as notes on which friend I could see wearing the piece the most). If you’re curious about my recent finds, I’m digging into my recent texts to give you a glimpse at my current virtual cart this season.
If there was one word or phrase to describe my personal style beyond classic and fashion-forward, it would be low-key. Effortless looks with a subtle injection of the latest trends will forever be my comfort zone. It’s for that very reason, when I’m seeking out fresh outfit inspiration on Instagram, I keep an eye out for looks that are understated while still managing to have a cool factor. And I can’t help but want to recreate every outfit from my most recent roundup.
For those who name gift-giving as one of their love languages, it's officially your time to shine. And for those who struggle in this department, you're going to want to keep reading. Free People's annual gift edit is something I look forward to every year. The brand's curation of winter apparel, soft accessories, puzzles, and games is a one-stop shop for the holiday season. This year, the edit includes some of the chicest outerwear I've seen on the market and bright cashmere knits that play into the color trends of the season. So whether you're looking for gifts for your loved ones or a game to bring to a holiday party, these are the editor-approved items to shop now.
My aunt and I definitely have different personal styles, but we agree on specific items more often than not. Our assortment of quality basics and investment pieces are pretty comparable, but it's in the trend department that we differ. I tend to buy into trends more often than her, but when it comes to a shoe trend, she's typically always down. Since there are quite a few controversial shoe trends floating around this season, I thought it would be fun to sit down with her and find out which we both would actually wear.
Buying shoes online has never been easy, but thanks to our associate fashion editor Sierra Mayhew, now it is. She zips around the stores of New York City trying on all the trending shoes to report on the comfortability, fit, and style so you never have to make a return again.
It might still be fall, but I am already creating my ideal winter shopping wishlists. There are so many exciting trends circulating right now and since I can't invest in them all, I wanted to figure out which are worth waiting for just a little longer. After sifting through all of my favorite retailers and then some, I was able to narrow down my picks to a slim 15.
As much as I love shopping online, there's nothing like going into a store IRL to try, touch, and see the clothes for myself. Zara happens to be one of my favorite brands to shop for trend-forward yet affordable pieces, and while I'm not a fan of standing in line at Zara, I am a fan of seeing and trying the brand's of-the-moment pieces in person. After all, I know that what looks good on a model online doesn't always translate when I try it on myself.
Like most people, I have a love-hate relationship with my closet. All those years of buying sequin-covered blazers and flower-printed palazzo pants have caught up to me. When looking at my wardrobe, I feel like I have nothing to wear. Naturally, that’s a bald-faced lie—my closet is practically a black hole, overflowing with an endless array of options. But when I open my dresser every morning and try to pick out something to wear, I’m finding myself struggling more than usual. More likely than not, it’s because I’m missing timeless basics to round out my outfits.
October happens to be my favorite month of the year, so while I'm certainly mourning its departure, I'm also reminiscing about all of the great fashion items I came across this fall. Retailers were very busy stocking the new arrivals sections in October, let me tell ya. This month, I've had my eye on festive clothes (to avoid the last-minute holiday-party shopping scramble), outerwear, sweaters, and boots of every style, to name a few.
The holiday season is almost here, which means all of the cool party pieces are arriving on the market. I can't turn down an occasion to dress up, so I've been eyeing the stunning new pastel satin bags, rosette-detailed dresses, and sparkly, pretty things that have "holiday party" written all over them. While there are plenty of finds sitting in my cart, shoes are the piece I'll be ordering first. Not only can they be restyled in a number of different looks, but the designs hitting retailers right now are truly showstopping.
I've been a loyal Urban Outfitters shopper since my teens. And now, at age 27, I still find just as many (if not more) gems at the always on-trend retailer. After a recent shopping escapade on the site, I wound up with four boxes of clothes and accessories at my doorstep. Faux-leather outerwear, baggy trousers, chunky loafers—I snagged it all. I'm feeling extra generous and tried it all on so you could see how it looks. Keep scrolling to see how I styled these exceptionally chic pieces. (Plus, I've included everything else on the list for my next haul.)
If you ask any Who What Wear fashion editor what their favorite basics are, a button-down shirt will probably be on their list. It's one of the most versatile items you can own, and it can and should be worn year-round. They're also quite trendy at the moment, so we've been wearing them even more as of late. We're not complaining about that.
Date-night makeup means something different to everyone, but there are a few defining characteristics that most of us can agree on (or at least we think so). Usually, a date-night makeup look is made up of soft and sultry eyes with a glowing complexion as a base. It's an art, and it's safe to say that Hailey Bieber has mastered that art.
When I saw that Hailey Bieber dropped the second wave of her ultra-cool collaboration with Vogue Eyewear, I immediately knew that I had to get my hands on it. Not only is she my style crush, but the It girl's first collection with the brand was iconic, so I was expecting nothing short of perfection when the boxes arrived at our West Hollywood office. I snagged two styles from the drop: a super-sleek pair of opal-green sunglasses that are giving classic vibes with a modern twist and a pair of tortoiseshell frames with clear lenses. (I'm in my preppy era.) And spoiler alert: They exceeded all my expectations.
I stumble upon a lot of sartorial treasures while finding market and doing research for other stories. I can't tell you how many cool items I've screenshotted, copied and pasted, and saved to my Insta folders in a frenzy of inspiration. At the end of the week, I usually go through my phone and the mass of tabs I've minimized on my computer and see what I really want to scoop up for myself as well as what could be fun to share with our readers, which is exactly what I'm doing today!
