The month of October will always have a special place in my heart. Not only because it's Halloween month but because it kicks off the holiday season with a few of my favorite things—festive food and Amazon shopping. That's right. Amazon is helping you get a head start on gift buying with its Holiday Beauty Haul event starting today and running through November 6. Now's your chance to get a few bucks off those hair, skin, and makeup items you've been eyeing for yourself or a friend. Ideally, I should use this time to solely buy holiday gifts for others, but I'd be lying if I said I wasn't looking to snag a few things for myself too. For all the best beauty items on sale, keep scrolling.

6 DAYS AGO