ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WNCT

Passenger train derails at Silver Dollar City; here’s what a witness told us

By Emilee Kuschel
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gkztk_0ioBxzw000

UPDATE: Silver Dollar City released a statement on Twitter , saying that the Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train derailed from the track, causing six guests and one employee to be taken to local hospitals by ambulance.

BRANSON, Mo. – The Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train at Silver Dollar City derailed Wednesday evening, causing a large response of first responders. A passenger on the train told Ozarks First about the experience.

Stone County’s Office of Emergency Management Director Tom Martin confirmed the incident involving a train with our crew on the scene.

Silver Dollar City EMS team handled employee emergency internally

Martin said 3-4 passengers were taken to hospitals by ambulance, but no one had life-threatening injuries.

The train was almost full, according to Martin, who said the state Fire Marshal has been contacted. Authorities are working to figure out what caused the derailment at this time.

Stone County Sheriff’s Office, Southern Stone County Fire Protection District, MSHP, and at least half a dozen Mercy ambulances were present at the scene as of 6:50 pm, according to our OzarksFirst photographer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TDn1t_0ioBxzw000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FhYh1_0ioBxzw000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JPDhY_0ioBxzw000

KOLR10 anchor Bailey Strohl has been in contact with a passenger on the train Wednesday. This passenger was in the second car from the back of the train.

After the train tipped, the passenger said her husband noticed the wheels on their car were silver instead of black, and then they heard the train dragging.

She said their car and the ones in front of them were completely on their sides and passengers had to smash the windows to climb out.

Silver Dollar City officially owns former Indian Ridge property where abandoned condos sit

The passenger said a man near her had lower back issues and was taken away by ambulance to be safe. She also said a lady whose glasses smashed her face and the woman was bleeding.

The passenger said there was a little boy on the train who was so excited to ride, but after the incident, he said he did not like trains anymore.

This is a breaking story and we will provide updates as they become available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Grifton teen charged in accidental death of Kinston teen

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Grifton 19-year-old is facing charges after a 17-year-old was shot and killed in Kinston Saturday afternoon. Kinston police said they responded to the 700 block of East Vernon Avenue to a report of someone shot. When they arrived, they found the 17-year-old dead from a gunshot wound. Investigators determined the […]
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Roommate of NC A&T student killed recalls moments leading up to shooting

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — As North Carolina A&T State University gets ready to kick off homecoming celebrations, the campus community is mourning the loss of a student. Kaneycha Turner, 19, was killed in the same shooting that took 15-year-old Ronaldlee Snipes’ life Tuesday night. Greensboro police said four others were injured after shots rang out […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WNCT

MrBeast seeking record milestone with YouTube

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville resident MrBeast, the richest YouTube creator, is looking to dramatically raise his portfolio. He is bringing in a 10-figure valuation for his many money-making journey, according to a story by Forbes magazine. If he is able to do this, his company would be the first business run by an influencer […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Confederate flag along I-85 violates county ordinance

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A large Confederate flag flying alongside I-85 in Spartanburg County is getting a lot of attention. 7NEWS did some checking and found out the Confederate flag is owned by the Sons of Confederate Veterans. While flying the Confederate flag is not illegal, Spartanburg County...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WNCT

Ayden man sentenced for possession of firearm while convicted felon

NEW BERN, N.C. –– An Ayden man was sentenced Friday after he was arrested and pled guilty for possession of a gun by a convicted felon. Hia-Keem Don’ae Rice was sentenced to 110 months in prison for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. On October 12, 2021, Hia-Keem Don’ae Rice pled guilty to […]
AYDEN, NC
WNCT

50 dead, dozens feared missing as storm lashes Philippines

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Flash floods and landslides set off by torrential rains left at least 50 people dead, including in a hard-hit southern Philippine province, where as many as 60 villagers are feared missing and buried in a huge mudslide laden with rocks, trees and debris, officials said Saturday.
WNCT

WNCT

36K+
Followers
24K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy