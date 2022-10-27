Man calls in bomb threat after family member is jailed: Iredell Sheriff

STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Deputies have released pictures of a man they believe is the suspect in a bomb threat.

Rex Locke was served warrants after deputies said he made bomb threats Tuesday, directed towards the Iredell County Hall of Justice and District Attorney’s Office.

Staff members said someone called the Clerk of Court’s Office and stated they had placed explosive devices around the buildings due to a family member recently being sentenced to prison.

“He mentioned some specific names for prosecutors, but we did some research on some names he was giving over the phone, and none of those came back to anybody, so we don’t know how much validity there was to what he was saying,” Iredell Co. Sheriff’s Office Maj. Troy Miller said.

About 100 people were evacuated, and while a thorough search was conducted, no devices were found, the sheriff’s report said.

Deputies said the call was made using Voice Over Internet Protocol, or VoIP, and not a traditional phone. They noted the suspect used a tablet and a VoIP application to make the call.

Deputies said they could get a phone number, which was then traced to an IP address at a business on Center Street. It is believed the suspect was nearby but within a short distance of the business’s publicly available wireless internet, though not inside the business.

The suspect was seen on video throwing away the tablet a short time after the call was made before going back to the courthouse, deputies said.

