Late Mob Boss John Gotti Born On This Date In 1940

Actors:

Roberto Benigni is 70 (“Life Is Beautiful”) (He had the hilarious acceptance speech for his “Life Is Beautiful” role at the 1999 Academy Awards)

John Cleese is 83 (“Monty Python,” “Fawlty Towers,” “A Fish Called Wanda,” “Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein”)

Bryan Craig is 31 (“General Hospital”)

Erica Dasher is 36 (“Jane By Design,” “The Lake”)

Patrick Fugit is 40 (“Almost Famous,” “White Oleander,” “Gone Girl”)

Teilor Grubbs is 21 (“Hawaii Five-0”)

Samantha Logan is 26 (“666 Park Avenue,” “General Hospital”)

The late Ruby Dee (1922-2014) …she would have been 100 (“A Raisin in the Sun,” “Do The Right Thing,” “Jungle Fever,” “American Gangster”)

The late Nanette Fabray (1920 – 2018) (“One Day at a Time,” “The Band Wagon”)

Musicians:

Duran Duran’s Simon Le Bon is 64 (Fast fact: He’s been married to his supermodel wife Yasmin Le Bon since 1985)

Lee Greenwood is 80

Hey Violet’s Casey Moreta is 27

T-Wayne is 32 (born Tyshon Dwayne Nobles)

The late Floyd Cramer (1933-1997)…he would have been 89

The late Scott Weiland (1967 – 2015)…he would have been 55 (FAST FACT: Weiland was ranked #57 in the Top 100 Heavy Metal Vocalists by “Hit Parader”)

Plus:

Former journalist and hostage Terry Anderson is 75 (In 1985, he was taken hostage by Shiite Hezbollah militants and held until 1991)

TV personality Kelly Osbourne is 38

Model and TV personality Marla Maples is 59 (While she did appear on “Dancing With The Stars,” she’s best known for her marriage to Donald Trump from 1993–1999. She’s mom to Tiffany Trump.)

The late author Sylvia Plath (1932-1963)…she would have been 90 (“The Bell Jar,” “Ariel”)

The late President Theodore “Teddy” Roosevelt (1858-1919) (FAST FACT: He was the first president to win a Nobel Peace Prize)

The late mob boss John Gotti (1940-2002)…he would have been 82 (Dubbed “The Teflon Don,” his legendary exploits came to an end with his conviction on five murders and a variety of other charges in 1992.)

The late director Ivan Reitman (1946 – 2022)…he would have been 76 (“Meatballs,” “Stripes,” “Ghostbusters,” “Ghostbusters II,” “Twins,” “Kindergarten Cop,” “Dave,” “I Love You, Man,” “Six Days, Seven Nights,” “My Super Ex-Girlfriend”)