Student shot near Gwinnett high school, superintendent calls for end to ‘crisis’ of violence

 3 days ago
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A student at Norcross High School in Gwinnett County was shot on Wednesday afternoon, school administrators confirmed.

In a letter sent to parents, Principal Will Bishop said the shooting took place near the school.

Gwinnett County School District Police will have extra units at the campus on Thursday morning.

Superintendent Dr. Calvin J. Watts released a video message to parents on Wednesday. In it, he called violence at schools in Gwinnett County and across the country a “crisis.”

Dear GCPS Families and Staff,

As you may now know, a GCPS student was shot today near one of our schools. We are partnering with Gwinnett County Police who are handling this investigation, and we are supporting the immediate needs of our students, families, and staff.

The violence and threats of violence are happening far too frequently in our community, our state, and our nation. I want to be clear the gun violence in our community and around the country is unacceptable, it needs to stop. This violence is entering our schools from the larger community, and we need to respond together.

As a district, we are taking the necessary measures to ensure our schools are safe. Any student involved in violence or threats of violence at our schools will face consequences. We are actively hiring additional SROs. Our schools are continuing to review safety plans with students and staff. And most importantly, students involved in this shooting will be held accountable, which will include tribunals and criminal charges pending the investigation.

Today, I ask again, how will you help us? Will you help us keep guns away from our children and away from our schools? Will you help us teach our children how to resolve conflict without violence? Will you be the adult a GCPS child can turn to when they need help?

In the coming days, we will be gathering students, families, staff, community leaders, faith-based organizations, and lawmakers to help us develop an effective solution to keep our children safe and help them thrive. We must, and we will work together to solve this crisis.

As a parent, I know the concern and fear these school and community shootings can create. We are committed to keeping our schools safe, and when we work together, I know we will be successful.

In partnership and service,

Dr. Calvin J. Watts

The student’s condition has not been released.

Police have not commented on the motive for the shooting or if there are any possible suspects.

Police were called to a second Gwinnett County high school on Wednesday. Brookwood High School went into lockdown after a fake gun threat. Police were able to verify that there was no credibility to the threat.

