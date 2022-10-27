Letters to the Editor:

Vote no on Proposal 3

Michigan voters have the opportunity to vote on whether to enshrine Proposal 3 into our state Constitution. Often thought of as an abortion amendment, this proposal goes much further than restoring Roe vs. Wade or providing “Reproductive Freedom for All.”

Please read the entire text of the proposal (your ballot will include only a summary), from sources other than those who stand to profit from its passage. As a proposed part of our Constitution, it is not a mere law, which can be changed or adapted as flaws are recognized. It would supersede current Michigan laws.

It allows abortion throughout pregnancy to protect the mother’s “mental health." Provisions are even included to protect those who stand to gain the most, specifying that authorities cannot “penalize, prosecute, or otherwise take adverse action” against those who “assist a pregnant individual." Even those performing the abortion are immune from liability or malpractice actions. So much for protecting women!

Sound crazy? It is. But if it becomes part of our Constitution, it cannot face even common-sense revisions as a law could. This is why we should vote "no" on Proposal 3!

Mary Brost ReckSpring Lake

Extremely confused on anti-Prop 3 rhetoric

When I read a yard sign that boldly states, “Vote No on 3” because it’s Too confusing and Too extreme, I think to myself …

Too confusing? I, for one, believe that Michigan voters are intelligent enough to READ and UNDERSTAND that voting "yes" would mean retaining a woman’s right to have a say over her own body and retain the right to make decisions on her own prenatal health. Giving a woman her human rights to make her own decisions doesn’t sound confusing at all.

Too extreme? The idea that a proposal would allow a woman rights over her own body? I guess some would say that is going too far, too extreme. I think sending a 2022 woman back to a 1931 state law … now that to me, IS extreme. Where will it end? It’s preposterous and extreme to think a modern and independently minded woman would give up all the rights she has gained over the past 90 years. To me, that’s too extreme.

Don’t be confused, READ. I trust you are intelligent enough. Voting "no" on 3 would be too extreme!

Vote YES on 3! Trust me ... it’s not confusing.

Nancy BergHolland