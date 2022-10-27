Read full article on original website
Taylor Swift Scores 11th No. 1 Album With Midnights, Achieving Highest Sales in Almost 7 Years
Taylor Swift has, for the 11th time, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart with massive first-week sales, Billboard reports. Midnights has sold more than a million copies since its release last Friday, including more than half a million vinyl sales, thanks in part to an array of sleeve designs that encouraged fans to purchase multiple copies. Its total of 1.578 million equivalent album units makes it the biggest-selling album in almost seven years, including the most physical sales since Luminate began tracking them in 1991.
8 New Albums You Should Listen to Now: Taylor Swift, Arctic Monkeys, Dry Cleaning, and More
With so much good music being released all the time, it can be hard to determine what to listen to first. Every week, Pitchfork offers a run-down of significant new releases available on streaming services. This week’s batch includes new albums and EPs from Taylor Swift, Arctic Monkeys, Dry Cleaning, Armani Caesar, Dawn Richard & Spencer Zahn, Frankie Cosmos, Hagop Tchaparian, and Loshh. Subscribe to Pitchfork’s New Music Friday newsletter to get our recommendations in your inbox every week. (All releases featured here are independently selected by our editors. When you buy something through our affiliate links, however, Pitchfork earns an affiliate commission.)
Taylor Swift Shares New Video for “Bejeweled”: Watch
Taylor Swift has shared a new video for the song “Bejeweled” from her latest album, Midnights. The second visual from her latest LP is a self-directed play on Cinderella, in which there’s a talent contest to win the castle and a proposal. It features countless easter eggs and cameos from Laura Dern (as her stepmother), Haim (as her stepsisters), Jack Antonoff, Dita Von Teese, and Pat McGrath, among others. Watch the Swift-directed “Bejeweled” video below.
6 Takeaways From Taylor Swift’s New Album Midnights
Taylor Swift’s 10th studio album, Midnights, follows 2020’s sister albums folklore and evermore, two self-reflective, at times tortured indie-folk projects that featured some of her strongest songwriting yet. (It also follows the 2021 releases of re-recordings of her albums Fearless and Red.) The statement accompanying the announcement of Midnights made it seem like the album would be equally, if not more, tormented: she wrote about lying awake in “turmoil and tears” and facing her demons while she revisited 13 midnights from her past. (The number 13, of course, is a well-known feature of Swift lore.)
Taylor Swift Talks Midnights, Teases Tour Dates on Fallon: Watch
Days after releasing her new album Midnights, Taylor Swift sat down for an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. She talked about her songwriting process, getting her honorary degree from New York University, and her new music video for “Bejeweled,” which she said has “a psychotic amount” of Easter eggs of which she kept track in a PDF file. Swift also teased a tour in support of Midnights, saying, “I think I should do it. When it’s time, we’ll do it. I miss it.” Watch clips from her interview below.
Adele Shares New “I Drink Wine” Video: Watch
Adele has shared a new video for “I Drink Wine,” the latest clip from her latest LP, 30. It’s directed by Joe Talbot. Check it out below. “I Drink Wine” is Adele’s third 30 visual, having previously shared music videos for “Easy on Me” and “Oh My God.” On social media, Adele noted that the clip for “I Drink Wine” was actually the first she had shot in the album cycle.
SZA Shares Long-Teased New Song “Shirt”: Watch the Video
SZA has released her long-teased track “Shirt.” The new song arrives with a music video directed by Dave Meyers and co-starring Lakeith Stanfield (who previously featured in SZA’s “I Hate U” visual). SZA and Stanfield go Bonnie and Clyde in the new Quentin Tarantino–esque visual, which features a room full of pregnant women dressed as nuns, a dead clown, and more. Watch it below.
Taylor Swift, Kelela, Jeremih, and More: This Week’s Pitchfork Selects Playlist
The staff of Pitchfork listens to a lot of new music. A lot of it. On any given day our writers, editors, and contributors go through an imposing number of new releases, giving recommendations to each other and discovering new favorites along the way. Each Monday, with our Pitchfork Selects playlist, we’re sharing what our writers are playing obsessively and highlighting some of the Pitchfork staff’s favorite new music. The playlist is a grab-bag of tracks: Its only guiding principle is that these are the songs you’d gladly send to a friend.
Drake and 21 Savage Announce New Joint Album, Share Video for “Jimmy Cooks”: Watch
Drake and 21 Savage have announced a new joint album called Her Loss. The pair revealed the album—due out October 28—in their new video for “Jimmy Cooks,” their collaboration on Drake’s LP Honestly, Nevermind. Check out the Mahfuz-directed video below. Drake and 21 Savage have...
Killer Mike Shares Video for New Song “Talk’n That Shit!”: Watch
Killer Mike has released a new single titled “Talk’n That Shit!,” along with a music video directed by Seck. After an opening voiceover cameo by Jamie Foxx, the visual establishes the ways in which Killer Mike is a community pillar. It also spotlights a number of organizations about which he cares: PAW Kids, Bass Reeves Gun Club, Next Level Boys Academy, Youth Build, and New Georgia Project. Check it out below.
The Pitchfork Review Podcast Tackles Taylor Swift’s Midnights
Co-hosted by Editor-in-Chief Puja Patel and Reviews Editor Jeremy D. Larson, and featuring guest critics and contributors, our weekly podcast includes in-depth analysis of the new albums we find extraordinary, exciting, and just plain terrible. This week, Senior Editor Anna Gaca and Staff Writer Quinn Moreland drop by to fill us in on everything you need to know about Taylor Swift’s 10th album, Midnights: the lyrical themes, the musical hits and misses, and, yes, the chaotic surprises.
Dig Me In: A Dig Me Out Covers Album
It’s hard to hear a song from Sleater-Kinney’s heyday without thinking of the individual contributions of each of its three members. What would “Words and Guitar” be without the piercing exclamations of Corin Tucker, the nimble riffs of Carrie Brownstein, or the rollicking drums of Janet Weiss? When Tucker belts “take the noise in my head,” each syllable razor-sharp, you can’t help but feel a sense of urgency. It isn’t a song about simply enjoying music—it’s a song about music as a life source.
Andrew Bird Duets With Phoebe Bridgers on New Song “I Felt a Funeral, In My Brain”: Listen
Andrew Bird is back with a new song. “I Felt a Funeral, In My Brain” is a duet with Phoebe Bridgers, with lyrics adapted from the Emily Dickinson poem of the same name. Listen to it below. “I came across this Emily Dickinson poem and found it to...
Nakhane and Perfume Genius Share Video for New Song “Do You Well”: Watch
Nakhane has shared their new song “Do You Well,” featuring Perfume Genius. Produced by Emre Türkmen with additional production by Nile Rodgers, the new track follows July’s “Tell Me Your Politik,” featuring Rodgers and Moonchild Sanelly. Check out the new Jordan Rossi–directed clip for “Do You Well” below.
Weyes Blood Shares New Video for “Grapevine”: Watch
Weyes Blood has released a new video for her single “Grapevine.” The song was released earlier this month, and is set to appear on songwriter Natalie Mering’s upcoming album And in the Darkness, Hearts Aglow. Watch Mering navigate the aftermath of a car crash in the visual below.
King Tuff Announces Tour and New Album, Shares Video for New Song: Watch
King Tuff has announced his new album, Smalltown Stardust, with a new video for the title track. The album is due out January 27 via Sub Pop; King Tuff heads out on tour to support it in March. Check out the full list of tour dates, tracklist, and the video for “Smalltown Stardust” below.
Rihanna Announces “Lift Me Up,” First New Song in 6 Years
Rihanna has officially announced “Lift Me Up,” her first new single as a lead artist since 2016. It’ll appear on the soundtrack to the new Marvel movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Rihanna co-wrote “Lift Me Up” with Tems, producer Ludwig Göransson, and director Ryan Coogler. According to...
