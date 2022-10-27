Read full article on original website
Women’s Soccer: No. 25 Buckeyes travel to Nebraska for Big Ten Tournament quarterfinalThe LanternColumbus, OH
Nebraska Football announces 2023 scheduleThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football offer high-profile 2024 RBThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: TE Chris Hickman left off depth chartThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: LB Luke Reimer back for Illinois gameThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
WOWT
High school football playoffs first round: Gretna survives upset, beats Lincoln Southeast to advance to the second round
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - High school football playoffs are here. The mission for teams across Nebraska and Iowa is survive and advance. Here are some of the highlights from the first round of playoffs. Papio South vs. Bellevue West. Omaha North vs. Grand Island. Papio vs. Westside. Millard West vs....
klkntv.com
Lincoln Lutheran upsets Bishop Neumann behind dominant Hoefs performance
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The story of the game was all in the quarterbacks. Lincoln Lutheran’s Garret Hoefs finished the night with three passing touchdowns and the game-deciding touchdown. The Crusaders defeated Bishop Neumann 31-21.
klkntv.com
Roundup: Lincoln-area high school football games, Oct. 28
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Here are the results of nine of the top high school football games in the Lincoln area on Friday night. Lincoln Southwest 31, Millard West 17: Both teams started slow in Channel 8’s Game of the Week, but the Silverhawks pulled away to win handily.
klkntv.com
Ashland-Greenwood gets dominant win over Auburn
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Ashland-Greenwood defeated Auburn 35-3 in the Nebraska high school football playoffs on Friday night. Drake Zimmerman and Nathan Upton had a solid night, combining for four rushing touchdowns.
klkntv.com
Waverly Vikings pillage the Norris Titans in first round of playoffs
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Waverly Vikings are rowing to the second round of the playoffs after crushing the Norris Titans on Friday. Waverly won 42-13 and will host Grand Island Northwest in the second round. Vikings quarterback Trey Jackson made big plays, including a 50-yard pass to Landon...
Grand Island, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice
KETV.com
Mickey Joseph shares thoughts on Huskers' loss to Illinois
LINCOLN, Neb. — The Huskers fell to the Fighting Illini 26-9, putting their season's record at 3-5. "Good football team, just like we thought. Really good defensive football team," interim head coach Mickey Joseph said. Joseph also said the team needs to dissect the game's film to figure out...
klkntv.com
Illinois defeats Nebraska after Husker offense sputters in second half
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — No. 17 Illinois took control of the game Saturday after a key interception to defeat Nebraska 26-9. The Huskers seemed to be holding their own through much of the first half, gaining 221 yards against the Big Ten’s top-ranked defense. But things turned in...
Nebraska Football: Sellout streak continues teetering on the brink
The Nebraska football sellout streak continues with Saturday’s contest against 17th-ranked Illinois. However, it appears as though the streak is still teetering on the brink. There are two more home games after the matchup against the Illini, and at the moment, neither has sold out. It does appear as...
klkntv.com
Nebraska pheasant and quail hunting opens on Saturday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska’s hunters are gearing up for another quail and pheasant season, which opens Saturday. The season ends on Jan. 31, as does the prairie grouse season. Hunters can bag three pheasants and six quails a day. But only male pheasants are fair game, and...
Kearney Hub
Recruiting: Raiola family - including Dylan and Dayton - headed back to Nebraska for visit
LINCOLN - Nebraska football will host a number of top 2024 recruits for Saturday's game against Illinois, including a five-star legacy who's committed to Ohio State and intends to tag along with his younger brother. Dylan Raiola, the nation's No. 1 2024 recruit according to multiple services, will return to...
Kearney Hub
Aidan Weidner, Aspen Luebbe voted UNK homecoming king and queen
KEARNEY — Aidan Weidner of Humphrey and Aspen Luebbe of Columbus are the University of Nebraska at Kearney’s homecoming king and queen. They were crowned Thursday evening during a ceremony at the Health and Sports Center on campus. UNK’s homecoming royalty are selected by two rounds of student voting.
klkntv.com
Malcolm Clippers win big against Archbishop Bergan
MALCOLM, Neb. (KLKN) – It was hammer time for the Malcolm Clippers on Friday, and they defeated the Fighting Knights of Archbishop Bergan 64-17. The Fighting Knights scored first, but Malcolm wasted no time retaliating in Week 1 of the playoffs. Down 3-0, Malcolm quarterback Hayden Frank took it...
lehsoracle.com
LPS implements 3 new sports for all high schools
Lincoln East and all Lincoln Public Schools recently announced the addition of three new sports for all of the high schools: Girls Wrestling and Boys and Girls Bowling. Kicking off this year, these three new sports will occur for the first time in Lincoln East history. As the winter sports season approaches, these new sports are gearing up for their first time.
viatravelers.com
15 Fun & Best Things to Do in Lincoln, Nebraska
Though Native Americans and immigrants have been living in the area for hundreds of years, it wasn’t until 1890 that Nebraska became part of the United States. Thanks to the Homestead Act, settlers had been coming to Lancaster long before the state was official. In honor of the former...
thereader.com
Nebraska’s Dirty Water
Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. Standing in front of a big screen, Nick Herringer claps in time with a metronome. He draws lines on the screen, repeating patterns drawn by the computer. He identifies icons of cars when they flash before his eyes. This is the 22-year-old’s speech and cognitive therapy, which he has been doing at least twice a week. Every week. For three years.
North Platte Telegraph
Shatel: Mickey Joseph could make Nebraska's coaching search very interesting on Saturday
LINCOLN — Congratulations! Your ticket to Nebraska-Illinois on Saturday comes with unique access to a college football coaching search. Consider it being part of an 80,000-member special committee to Athletic Director Trev Alberts. Your voice will be heard. And you might even make an impact. A big impact. The...
Nebraska Cornhuskers Volleyball: Former Husker fired by Ole Miss
One of the great former stars of Nebraska Cornhuskers volleyball is in quite a spot of trouble. One week after being suspended by Ole Miss, Kayla Banwarth has been officially fired. While the reason for the firing isn’t known, the school moved rather quickly in the investigation that saw the...
WOWT
Omaha water main break
Despite some cautious optimism last month, the possibility of a rail strike is growing. A person has been taken into custody for threatening a school shooting at Elkhorn Ridge Middle School. Open Door Mission adjust to decline in donations. Updated: Oct. 27, 2022 at 5:33 PM UTC. With inflation, it's...
knopnews2.com
Charles Herbster, Julie Slama drop lawsuits filed against one another
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Charles Herbster, a former Republican candidate for governor of Nebraska, and State Sen. Jule Slama have both dropped the lawsuits filed earlier this year against one another. Court documents show the dismissals were filed Thursday morning in Johnson County. Both lawsuits were dismissed with prejudice, so...
