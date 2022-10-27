ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
klkntv.com

Roundup: Lincoln-area high school football games, Oct. 28

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Here are the results of nine of the top high school football games in the Lincoln area on Friday night. Lincoln Southwest 31, Millard West 17: Both teams started slow in Channel 8’s Game of the Week, but the Silverhawks pulled away to win handily.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Ashland-Greenwood gets dominant win over Auburn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Ashland-Greenwood defeated Auburn 35-3 in the Nebraska high school football playoffs on Friday night. Drake Zimmerman and Nathan Upton had a solid night, combining for four rushing touchdowns.
ASHLAND, NE
klkntv.com

Waverly Vikings pillage the Norris Titans in first round of playoffs

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Waverly Vikings are rowing to the second round of the playoffs after crushing the Norris Titans on Friday. Waverly won 42-13 and will host Grand Island Northwest in the second round. Vikings quarterback Trey Jackson made big plays, including a 50-yard pass to Landon...
WAVERLY, NE
High School Football PRO

Grand Island, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Omaha North High School football team will have a game with Grand Island High School on October 28, 2022, 16:45:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KETV.com

Mickey Joseph shares thoughts on Huskers' loss to Illinois

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Huskers fell to the Fighting Illini 26-9, putting their season's record at 3-5. "Good football team, just like we thought. Really good defensive football team," interim head coach Mickey Joseph said. Joseph also said the team needs to dissect the game's film to figure out...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
klkntv.com

Nebraska pheasant and quail hunting opens on Saturday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska’s hunters are gearing up for another quail and pheasant season, which opens Saturday. The season ends on Jan. 31, as does the prairie grouse season. Hunters can bag three pheasants and six quails a day. But only male pheasants are fair game, and...
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Aidan Weidner, Aspen Luebbe voted UNK homecoming king and queen

KEARNEY — Aidan Weidner of Humphrey and Aspen Luebbe of Columbus are the University of Nebraska at Kearney’s homecoming king and queen. They were crowned Thursday evening during a ceremony at the Health and Sports Center on campus. UNK’s homecoming royalty are selected by two rounds of student voting.
KEARNEY, NE
klkntv.com

Malcolm Clippers win big against Archbishop Bergan

MALCOLM, Neb. (KLKN) – It was hammer time for the Malcolm Clippers on Friday, and they defeated the Fighting Knights of Archbishop Bergan 64-17. The Fighting Knights scored first, but Malcolm wasted no time retaliating in Week 1 of the playoffs. Down 3-0, Malcolm quarterback Hayden Frank took it...
lehsoracle.com

LPS implements 3 new sports for all high schools

Lincoln East and all Lincoln Public Schools recently announced the addition of three new sports for all of the high schools: Girls Wrestling and Boys and Girls Bowling. Kicking off this year, these three new sports will occur for the first time in Lincoln East history. As the winter sports season approaches, these new sports are gearing up for their first time.
LINCOLN, NE
viatravelers.com

15 Fun & Best Things to Do in Lincoln, Nebraska

Though Native Americans and immigrants have been living in the area for hundreds of years, it wasn’t until 1890 that Nebraska became part of the United States. Thanks to the Homestead Act, settlers had been coming to Lancaster long before the state was official. In honor of the former...
LINCOLN, NE
thereader.com

Nebraska’s Dirty Water

Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. Standing in front of a big screen, Nick Herringer claps in time with a metronome. He draws lines on the screen, repeating patterns drawn by the computer. He identifies icons of cars when they flash before his eyes. This is the 22-year-old’s speech and cognitive therapy, which he has been doing at least twice a week. Every week. For three years.
NEBRASKA STATE
FanSided

Nebraska Cornhuskers Volleyball: Former Husker fired by Ole Miss

One of the great former stars of Nebraska Cornhuskers volleyball is in quite a spot of trouble. One week after being suspended by Ole Miss, Kayla Banwarth has been officially fired. While the reason for the firing isn’t known, the school moved rather quickly in the investigation that saw the...
WOWT

Omaha water main break

Despite some cautious optimism last month, the possibility of a rail strike is growing. A person has been taken into custody for threatening a school shooting at Elkhorn Ridge Middle School. Open Door Mission adjust to decline in donations. Updated: Oct. 27, 2022 at 5:33 PM UTC. With inflation, it's...
OMAHA, NE
knopnews2.com

Charles Herbster, Julie Slama drop lawsuits filed against one another

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Charles Herbster, a former Republican candidate for governor of Nebraska, and State Sen. Jule Slama have both dropped the lawsuits filed earlier this year against one another. Court documents show the dismissals were filed Thursday morning in Johnson County. Both lawsuits were dismissed with prejudice, so...
NEBRASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy