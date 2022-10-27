ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

News Channel Nebraska

Balanced Attack Powers Knights Past Yutan

NORFOLK - What started as "ground and pound" in the first half finished as an aerial circus in the 2nd, as Norfolk Catholic took care of Yutan 28-14 in the 1st round of the C2 playoffs. The Knights' rushing attack, powered by TDs from Karter Kerkman and Kanyon Talton, staked...
NORFOLK, NE
High School Football PRO

Grand Island, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice

GRAND ISLAND, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska pheasant and quail hunting opens on Saturday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska’s hunters are gearing up for another quail and pheasant season, which opens Saturday. The season ends on Jan. 31, as does the prairie grouse season. Hunters can bag three pheasants and six quails a day. But only male pheasants are fair game, and...
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

VOLLEYBALL: No. 1 Nebraska Hosts Maryland Tonight

Now we see what this team is made of. After being swept at No. 5 Wisconsin Wednesday, No. 1 Nebraska returns home to host Maryland tonight. Nebraska is 18-2 on the season and 10-1 in Big Ten Conference play. The Huskers had their 11-game winning streak broken earlier this week.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Staying above average for some time

On Saturday, temperatures soared into the 70s around southeast Nebraska and in Lincoln. As Halloweekend continues, more clouds will filter into our area Saturday evening and through the day on Sunday. The result of this will be slightly warmer lows tonight and slightly cooler highs tomorrow. As we really start...
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Aidan Weidner, Aspen Luebbe voted UNK homecoming king and queen

KEARNEY — Aidan Weidner of Humphrey and Aspen Luebbe of Columbus are the University of Nebraska at Kearney’s homecoming king and queen. They were crowned Thursday evening during a ceremony at the Health and Sports Center on campus. UNK’s homecoming royalty are selected by two rounds of student voting.
KEARNEY, NE
klkntv.com

Motorcyclist dead in Lincoln's second fatal crash in one night

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A motorcyclist was killed on Interstate 180 on Friday night, just hours after another fatal motorcycle crash in Lincoln. Lincoln Police said the motorcyclist was going north on I-180, west of Memorial Stadium, when he crashed into another vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the...
LINCOLN, NE
thereader.com

Nebraska's Dirty Water

Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. Standing in front of a big screen, Nick Herringer claps in time with a metronome. He draws lines on the screen, repeating patterns drawn by the computer. He identifies icons of cars when they flash before his eyes. This is the 22-year-old’s speech and cognitive therapy, which he has been doing at least twice a week. Every week. For three years.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Omaha water main break

Despite some cautious optimism last month, the possibility of a rail strike is growing. A person has been taken into custody for threatening a school shooting at Elkhorn Ridge Middle School. Open Door Mission adjust to decline in donations. Updated: Oct. 27, 2022 at 5:33 PM UTC. With inflation, it's...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Lane closure at north Lincoln bridge could cause traffic delays for Husker fans

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Husker fans, beware: A lane closure at North Antelope Valley Parkway could cause traffic delays before Saturday’s volleyball and football games. The street will be reduced to two lanes between Saunders Avenue and Virginia Street, city officials say. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities crews are...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Section of Antelope Valley closed after overnight bridge fire

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A section of Antelope Valley Parkway is closed after a fire late Thursday night. Lincoln Fire & Rescue were called out at 11:30 p.m. to Antelope Valley and Saunders Avenue after a fire broke out underneath the bridge going over Oak Creek, just south of Nebraska’s Barbara Hibner Soccer Stadium.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Two flights make emergency landings in Omaha due to medical incidents

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two flights made emergency landings in Omaha Friday morning. Two airline flights heading west had medical incidents while flying over Nebraska. The emergencies were declared roughly 20 minutes apart, between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Friday morning. The first flight was Southwest Flight 2253 from Chicago...
OMAHA, NE
knopnews2.com

Charles Herbster, Julie Slama drop lawsuits filed against one another

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Charles Herbster, a former Republican candidate for governor of Nebraska, and State Sen. Jule Slama have both dropped the lawsuits filed earlier this year against one another. Court documents show the dismissals were filed Thursday morning in Johnson County. Both lawsuits were dismissed with prejudice, so...
NEBRASKA STATE

