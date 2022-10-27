Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
klkntv.com
Illinois defeats Nebraska after Husker offense sputters in second half
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — No. 17 Illinois took control of the game Saturday after a key interception to defeat Nebraska 26-9. The Huskers seemed to be holding their own through much of the first half, gaining 221 yards against the Big Ten’s top-ranked defense. But things turned in...
klkntv.com
Ashland-Greenwood gets dominant win over Auburn
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Ashland-Greenwood defeated Auburn 35-3 in the Nebraska high school football playoffs on Friday night. Drake Zimmerman and Nathan Upton had a solid night, combining for four rushing touchdowns.
klkntv.com
Lincoln Southwest explodes in second half against Millard West
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lincoln Southwest Silverhawks beat the Millard West Wildcats 31-17 on Friday. The game started out as a defensive showcase, as neither offense could get anything going. The Wildcats broke the 0-0 tie with a passing touchdown from quarterback Brody Peterson, giving them a 7-0...
klkntv.com
Lincoln Pius X starts strong but drops playoff game against Elkhorn North
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Pius X hosted a first-round playoff game for the first time since 2010 Friday night. But Pius couldn’t hold on, falling 35-14 in its first-ever matchup against Elkhorn North. The Thunderbolts got off to a hot start, thanks to quarterback Kolbe Volkmer finding...
klkntv.com
Lincoln Lutheran upsets Bishop Neumann behind dominant Hoefs performance
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The story of the game was all in the quarterbacks. Lincoln Lutheran’s Garret Hoefs finished the night with three passing touchdowns and the game-deciding touchdown. The Crusaders defeated Bishop Neumann 31-21.
klkntv.com
Nebraska pheasant and quail hunting opens on Saturday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska’s hunters are gearing up for another quail and pheasant season, which opens Saturday. The season ends on Jan. 31, as does the prairie grouse season. Hunters can bag three pheasants and six quails a day. But only male pheasants are fair game, and...
klkntv.com
Waverly Vikings pillage the Norris Titans in first round of playoffs
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Waverly Vikings are rowing to the second round of the playoffs after crushing the Norris Titans on Friday. Waverly won 42-13 and will host Grand Island Northwest in the second round. Vikings quarterback Trey Jackson made big plays, including a 50-yard pass to Landon...
klkntv.com
Roundup: Lincoln-area high school football games, Oct. 28
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Here are the results of nine of the top high school football games in the Lincoln area on Friday night. Lincoln Southwest 31, Millard West 17: Both teams started slow in Channel 8’s Game of the Week, but the Silverhawks pulled away to win handily.
klkntv.com
Malcolm Clippers win big against Archbishop Bergan
MALCOLM, Neb. (KLKN) – It was hammer time for the Malcolm Clippers on Friday, and they defeated the Fighting Knights of Archbishop Bergan 64-17. The Fighting Knights scored first, but Malcolm wasted no time retaliating in Week 1 of the playoffs. Down 3-0, Malcolm quarterback Hayden Frank took it...
klkntv.com
Robber’s Cave, former Lincoln zoo president get top Nebraska tourism honors
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — One tourist hot spot in Lincoln, and a driving force behind another, were recognized at the annual Nebraska Tourism Conference on Thursday. Lincoln Children’s Zoo President Emeritus John Chapo received the 2022 Henry Fonda Award. The award is the highest honor given at the event.
klkntv.com
Staying above average for some time
On Saturday, temperatures soared into the 70s around southeast Nebraska and in Lincoln. As Halloweekend continues, more clouds will filter into our area Saturday evening and through the day on Sunday. The result of this will be slightly warmer lows tonight and slightly cooler highs tomorrow. As we really start...
klkntv.com
RECALL ALERT: Dipping caramel sold in Omaha could cause ‘serious allergic reaction’
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Whole Foods Market is voluntarily recalling dipping caramel that was sold in Nebraska and two neighboring states. The recall was issued on Thursday after the product was found to contain wheat, which was not declared on the product label. People with an allergy or severe...
klkntv.com
Malcolm Fun Run raises funds for new ball fields
Malcolm, Neb. (KLKN) — Over 250 candy-hungry runners gathered at Malcolm’s Fire and Rescue Station this morning to get their fix of sweets. Those 12 and under, prepared to take to the streets to run a mile in a marathon-like fashion. But this time the water stations here were replaced by the seasonally correct trick-or-treat stations.
klkntv.com
Lane closure at north Lincoln bridge could cause traffic delays for Husker fans
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Husker fans, beware: A lane closure at North Antelope Valley Parkway could cause traffic delays before Saturday’s volleyball and football games. The street will be reduced to two lanes between Saunders Avenue and Virginia Street, city officials say. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities crews are...
klkntv.com
Lincoln officials ‘go big’ with new fleet of versatile snowplows
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Winter is coming, and Lincoln officials are ready to tackle snowy and icy roads across the city. Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Director Liz Elliot sang the praises of the city’s new “snowfighting” equipment in a Thursday press release.
klkntv.com
Motorcyclist dead in Lincoln’s second fatal crash in one night
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A motorcyclist was killed on Interstate 180 on Friday night, just hours after another fatal motorcycle crash in Lincoln. Lincoln Police said the motorcyclist was going north on I-180, west of Memorial Stadium, when he crashed into another vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the...
klkntv.com
Shania Twain to perform at Pinnacle Bank Arena in May 2023
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Shania Twain will perform at Pinnacle Bank Arena on May 19, 2023. Doors will open at 6 p.m., and the concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. Twain will be joined by Hailey Whitters. The concert is part of her global “Queen of Me” tour. Her...
klkntv.com
Need to save money this Halloween? Try a ‘box-tume’
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln’s Two Men and a Truck came by the Channel 8 studio on Friday to show Katrina and Andrew a way to save money on costumes this Halloween. Using boxes, you can make some creative costumes that will last for years, plus it’s a fun project for the kids.
klkntv.com
Full recovery for Crete fireman burned in wildfire could take over a year
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Crete firefighter who was injured battling a wildfire in Lancaster County is expected to make a “full recovery.”. But doctors say that the recovery process could take over a year. Elder is one of three firefighters who were injured while responding to the...
klkntv.com
Lincoln organizations collect expired medications
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Businesses in the Lincoln area spent Saturday promoting the proper disposal of expired medication. As part of a larger push to collect unwanted medications the Drug Enforcement Administration named today National Take Back Day. The DEA’s website has individuals type in their relative location to...
Comments / 0