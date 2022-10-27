ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kings outlast Heat 119-113, win first game of Mike Brown era

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Kevin Huerter scored 27 points, hitting seven 3-pointers, to help the Sacramento Kings win for the first time this season with a 119-113 victory over the Miami Heat on Saturday. It’s the first victory for Kings coach Mike Brown, who was hired this past offseason....
SACRAMENTO, CA
WVNews

Oklahoma City 117, Dallas 111

OKLAHOMA CITY (117) Dort 6-12 3-6 16, Wiggins 2-5 1-2 5, Pokusevski 2-6 0-0 4, Gilgeous-Alexander 15-27 8-8 38, Mann 2-9 0-0 4, Bazley 7-11 1-2 15, Omoruyi 0-1 2-4 2, Robinson-Earl 0-1 0-0 0, Muscala 0-3 2-2 2, Jal.Williams 5-8 3-3 13, K.Williams 1-2 0-0 3, Joe 4-4 4-4 15. Totals 44-89 24-31 117.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
WVNews

Indiana 125, Brooklyn 116

INDIANA (125) Duarte 3-8 0-0 9, Smith 3-14 1-2 8, Jackson 8-13 2-2 18, Haliburton 7-16 6-6 26, Hield 6-14 0-0 17, Johnson 2-5 0-0 5, Taylor 0-0 0-0 0, Bitadze 2-2 1-4 5, Mathurin 8-16 10-10 32, Nembhard 1-6 2-2 5, Brissett 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 40-94 22-26 125.
INDIANA STATE

