CBS Sports
Warriors' Klay Thompson fires back at Charles Barkley after critical comments: 'It just hurt my heart'
SAN FRANCISCO -- Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson scorched the nets with four 3-pointers in the second half of Thursday night's 123-110 win over the Miami Heat, but after the game he set his sights on a different target. Before leaving the podium after fielding questions from the media,...
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Underperforms in loss
Jokic amassed 12 points (3-10 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal in 25 minutes during Friday's 117-101 victory over the Jazz. Although Jokic notched the double--double, his scoring output was atypical. He also only saw 25 minutes, which was his lowest total of the season. Nevertheless, Jokic is one of the best fantasy producers in the league and a must-start whenever he plays.
CBS Sports
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Goes to locker room Friday
Ayton went to the locker room in the first quarter of Friday's game against the Pelicans due to a left ankle injury, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports. Ayton played eight minutes to begin Friday's matchup but wasn't on the court to begin the second quarter. If he's unable to return to the game, Jock Landale, Bismack Biyombo and Torrey Craig should see increased run for the Suns.
CBS Sports
Tom Brady sends message to Buccaneers after 3-5 start: 'We haven't earned it and we got to go earn it'
Tom Brady is in unfamiliar territory when it comes to his Hall of Fame NFL career. Brady isn't used to losing, yet for the first time in two decades the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is experiencing what it's like to fail. The Buccaneers have lost five of six games to...
CBS Sports
Giants' Daniel Bellinger: Gets eye surgery
Bellinger underwent successful surgery Friday to address damage to his septum as well as fractures on the lower window of his left eye socket, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports. Surgery was ordered up for the rookie tight end after he suffered the injury when he was poked in the eye...
Ravens Offensive Line Dominating ... Led by Rookie Tyler Linderbaum
The Ravens offensive line has been bullying opponents over the past several games and rookie center Tyler Linderbaum has helped set the tone for that group.
CBS Sports
2022 World Series: Rare call by home-plate umpire helps Phillies close out Game 1 vs. Astros
In the 10th inning of Friday's classic World Series Game 1 between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros, pinch-hitter Aledmys Díaz came up with two on and two out with his team trailing 6-5 -- a big spot, to say the least. On the mound, David Robertson appeared to...
CBS Sports
Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Keeps on helping
Barzal was credited with two assists during a 6-2 victory over the Hurricanes on Friday. Barzal, who has five helpers during his past three appearances, continued his season-long assist assault. All nine of the 25-year-old center's points this season have come via an assist. Barzal, who added three shots, two hits, and a plus-2 rating against the Hurricanes, was credited with helpers on Oliver Wahlstrom's first-period goal and Josh Bailey's milestone marker, connecting on the game-winner during his 1,000th career game.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Isaiah Likely: Shines with expanded opportunity
Likely brought in six of seven targets for 77 yards and a touchdown in the Ravens' 27-22 win over the Buccaneers on Thursday night. Mark Andrews exited the game early with a shoulder injury, and Likely took advantage to produce a co-team-high reception tally, a team-leading yardage total and his first NFL touchdown on a 10-yard go-ahead scoring grab at the end of the third quarter. Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports Andrews' shoulder injury is considered minor, but perhaps Likely's production with the extra opportunity can earn him a bump in targets beginning with a Week 9 road matchup versus the Saints on Monday night, Nov. 7.
CBS Sports
76ers' Joel Embiid: Drains game-winning shot
Embiid notched 25 points (9-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-9 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Saturday's 114-109 win over the Bulls. Embiid returned from a one-game absence and was the difference maker for the Sixers in this victory, as he left his mark on both ends of the court while also draining the game-winning shot with only 18 seconds left in the contest. Embiid has now scored at least 25 points in each of his last four outings.
CBS Sports
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Unlikely to return Saturday
Oshie left Saturday's game against Nashville because of a lower-body injury and is considered doubtful to return. Oshie appeared to pull something while pursuing the puck during Washington's power play early in the first period, according to Tom Gulitti of NHL.com. Oshie logged just 1:51 of ice time in the first period. He's a mainstay on the Capitals' top-six, having averaged 18:32 of ice time while scoring two goals and five points through eight games prior to Saturday's contest.
CBS Sports
Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Notches first apple
Mayfield had his first assist of the season as the Islanders defeated the Hurricanes 6-2 on Friday. Mayfield is far from an offensive presence, as he has never reached the 20-point threshold in a season, so any offense he provides is a bonus. Mayfield has already potted two goals and could be on his way to eclipsing the career high of four he had in 2018-19. Mayfield's main asset is his play in the defensive zone, and once again, he is doing well there, as indicated by his plus-3 rating.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Hayden Hurst: Reps capped Friday
Hurst (groin/ankle) was a limited participant in Friday's practice, Jay Morrison of The Athletic. Hurst has appeared on Bengals injury reports since Week 3 with the groin issue yet hadn't missed any time, but the fact that he's dealing with an ankle concern in addition to the former injury could make gaining clearance for Monday's game in Cleveland a bit tougher. Even if Hurst is limited Saturday in the Bengals' final practice of the week, there's a good chance he'll at least take a questionable tag into Monday rather than being ruled out in advance. Mitchell Wilcox would be the next man up for reps at tight end if Hurst ends up sitting out the Week 8 contest.
CBS Sports
Panthers' Chuba Hubbard: Ruled out for Week 8
Hubbard (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Falcons. Hubbard didn't practice in any capacity this week after injuring his ankle last Sunday against Tampa Bay. While Hubbard is out of the mix for at least one game, D'Onta Foreman is poised to lead Carolina's backfield in Atlanta, while Raheem Blackshear could see increased reps and bump up to the No. 2 role. Hubbard's next chance to play will come Week 9 on the road against Cincinnati.
CBS Sports
Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Scores lone goal in return
Guentzel scored a goal on four shots in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Kraken. Guentzel stole the puck and scored on a breakaway in the second period. That was the only puck the Penguins could put past Martin Jones as they took a fourth straight loss to conclude a five-game road trip. This was Guentzel's first appearance on the trip after he sustained an upper-body injury versus the Kings on Oct. 20. The star winger has four goals, two assists, 21 shots on net and a plus-4 rating through five outings overall.
CBS Sports
Capitals' John Carlson: Injured in Saturday's game
Carlson (lower body) is doubtful to return to Saturday's game versus the Predators. Carlson was injured in the first period of the contest. While he hasn't been fully ruled out, the doubtful tag suggests it's unlikely he'll finish the game. More information on his status should be available prior to Monday's game versus the Hurricanes.
Detroit Lions will unveil 8-foot bronze statue of Barry Sanders next season
The Detroit Lions will unveil an 8-foot statue of Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders next season, and the height jokes have already started.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Skylar Thompson: No injury designation
Thompson doesn't have an injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Lions, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports. Thompson was upgraded to a full participant Friday after logging back-to-back limited sessions to open the week due to a thumb injury. The backup quarterback doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday, but with Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater both healthy, Thompson is unlikely to see the field in Week 8.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Penny Hart: Unlikely to play Sunday
Hart (hamstring) is doubtful for Sunday's matchup against the Giants, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports. Hart will likely miss a third straight contest due to a hamstring injury he suffered in Week 5. Regardless, he played primarily on special teams when healthy, so his absence hasn't had a major impact on Seattle's offense.
CBS Sports
Jazz's Rudy Gay: Enters protocols
Gay (COVID-19) has entered health and safety protocols and has been ruled out for Friday's matchup against the Nuggets. Gay missed practice Thursday due to feeling under the weather and has entered the league's health and safety protocols. the 36-year-old has amassed 5.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 16.8 minutes per game as a frontcourt depth option for the Jazz, and his absence could open up more minutes at the four for Jarred Vanderbilt and Lauri Markkanen.
