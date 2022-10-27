Read full article on original website
NHL
Bruins Acquire Michael DiPietro and Jonathan Myrenberg From Canucks
DiPietro, 23, appeared in 34 AHL games with the Abbotsford Canucks in 2021-22, compiling a 15-13-4 record with a 2.95 goals against average and .901 save percentage. The 6-foot, 200-pound netminder has also made three career NHL appearances with Vancouver. The Windsor, Ontario native was originally selected by Vancouver in the third round (64th overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.
NHL
Mailbag #40: Brett Pesce
RALEIGH, NC. - Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brett Pesce was kind enough to join us for this week's edition of the Segra Mailbag. Currently tied for the league-lead with his +10 rating, here's what #22 had to say in regard to your questions. (Note: Some questions have been edited for clarity.)
NHL
FLAMES SIGN LUCAS CIONA
The forward has inked a three-year entry-level deal with the club. The Calgary Flames announced today that they have signed forward Lucas Ciona to a three-year entry-level contract. Ciona, a native of Edmonton, AB, is off to a hot start in the Western Hockey League this season, leading the Seattle...
NHL
Dellandrea fined $2,333.33 for actions in Stars game
NEW YORK - - Dallas Stars forward Ty Dellandrea has been fined $2,333.33, the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, for interference against New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin during NHL Game No. 127 in Dallas on Saturday, Oct. 29, the National Hockey League's Department of Player Safety announced today.
NHL
LA Kings vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Toronto Maple Leafs:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Maple Leafs: 4 - 3 - 1 (9 pts) At 23 years and 74 days old, Gabriel Vilardi is one of two players 23 years or younger to have at least 10 points (6-4=10) on the season, joining Brady Tkachuk (5-5=10).
NHL
MTL@STL: Game recap
ST. LOUIS - The Canadiens completed an exciting comeback to win their second straight game on the road, beating the Blues 7-4 at the Enterprise Center on Saturday night. Joel Armia and Michael Pezzetta drew into the lineup and made their season debuts, while Juraj Slafkovsky returned to action after missing three games with an upper-body injury.
NHL
Devils Meet Blue Jackets in Sunday Matinee | PREVIEW
With five wins in their last six games, Devils look to keep rolling with Columbus coming to town. On the heels of an impressive 1-0 win over the defending Cup champion Colorado Avalanche, the Devils look to win their sixth game in their last seven contests when the Columbus Blue Jackets come to town.
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Penguins (4-3-1) at Kraken (3-4-2) | 7 p.m.
Time: 7 p.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. While the results of the last four Kraken games have garnered a split decision of two wins and two losses, Seattle's offensive punch has packed a wallop: The squad is averaging an even four goals per game over the stretch with diversified scoring from four lines and defensive corps. In fact, three Kraken players, Jared McCann, Matty Beniers, and Jamie Oleksiak scored in back-to-back games Tuesday and Thursday on this homestand. McCann is on a four-game streak with goals in each, a career-best. Beniers has scored in the last three games.
NHL
MTL@STL: What you need to know
ST. LOUIS - The Canadiens' four-game road trip continues on Saturday with a showdown with the Blues at the Enterprise Center. Here's what you need to know heading into the game:. 1. The Habs are looking for their second win of the trip after a thrilling 3-2 victory over the...
NHL
How the Bolts adjust and prepare for west coast trips
When the Tampa Bay Lightning team plane touched down in California on Monday afternoon, the adjustments and preparation for Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Kings began immediately. Departing from Tampa at 1 p.m. ET, the team landed in Los Angeles at 3 p.m. PT with the first game of...
NHL
Townies Versus Baymen | FEATURE
In Newfoundland, there are the Baymen and the Townies, tonight with the Avalanche in town, Dawson Mercer and Alex Newhook renew the rivalry. Dawson Mercer is a Baymen. Alex Newhook is a Townie. And don't mix it up, I made that mistake and was promptly corrected. The monikers let you...
NHL
SKATE SHAVINGS - News and Notes From Caps' Morning Skate
The current trip started on a sour note on Thursday night with a 2-0 setback at the hands of the Stars in Dallas, and now the Caps will aim to get back into the win column in Nashville, in one of the League's liveliest Saturday night environments. "Obviously we want...
NHL
Hellebuyck makes 40 saves, Jets rally past Kings
LOS ANGELES -- Axel Jonsson-Fjallby scored the go-ahead goal in the third period of the Winnipeg Jets' 6-4 win against the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday. Adam Lowry had a goal and an assist, and Connor Hellebuyck made 40 saves for the Jets (4-3-0), who opened a three-game road trip. Winnipeg plays at the Arizona Coyotes on Friday in the second game of a back to back.
NHL
Checking in with RJ
Broadcaster Emeritus Rick Jeanneret shares his thoughts on the Sabres' first few games. I am doing some work now for the Sabres that, going forward, will afford me more opportunities to keep in touch with both the team and the fans. I'm looking forward to that. I'm not missing the...
NHL
Golden Knights shut out Ducks, hand them seventh straight loss
Logan Thompson was perfect in net tonight, William Karlsson collected 2 points, helping the Golden Knights earn a 4-0 win over the Ducks. "That's a team win," Thompson said. "As a forward group and our D-core has been perfect all year. … They're making our (the goalies') jobs easy. We're seeing a lot of pucks. The stuff we don't see, they're getting in the way and blocking them."
NHL
Morning Skate Report: Oct. 28, 2022
The Vegas Golden Knights (6-2-0) look to continue their winning ways against the Anaheim Ducks (1-5-1) on Friday at 3 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460. NOTES. Saturday's game is the first meeting of the season between the Golden Knights and Ducks....
NHL
Tkachuk brothers matchup, Jets-Golden Knights highlight weekend schedule
NHL Network, ESPN analyst Weekes picks games to watch. Each Friday, NHL Network and ESPN analyst Kevin Weekes will provide readers with three games he is looking forward to that weekend:. Boston Bruins at Columbus Blue Jackets (Friday, 7 p.m. ET; NHLN, BSOH, NESN, SN NOW) The Bruins (7-1-0) are...
NHL
Columbus Blue Jackets recall G Joonas Korpisalo from Cleveland Monsters
The Columbus Blue Jackets have recalled goaltender Joonas Korpisalo from his conditioning assignment with the club's American Hockey League affiliate, the Cleveland Monsters, General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced today. Korpisalo, 28, turned aside 38-of-40 shots faced for a .950 save percentage in a 4-2 Monsters win over...
NHL
Dvorak has hat trick in third period for Canadiens in win against Blues
ST. LOUIS -- Christian Dvorak scored his first NHL hat trick for the Montreal Canadiens in a 7-4 win against the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center on Saturday. "It's nice," Dvorak said. "I've been close a couple times. It's kind of nice to get it out of the way, I guess. It was a good team win for us."
NHL
Ovechkin feeling lucky about chance to pass Howe for goals with one team
ARLINGTON, Va. -- Alex Ovechkin potentially has other milestones in his future that will garner more attention, but the one on the Washington Capitals left wing's immediate horizon has particular significance. With 784 goals during his 18 seasons with the Capitals heading into their game at the Carolina Hurricanes on...
