Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal Del Norte, Mendocino Coast, Northern Humboldt Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-31 03:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-31 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Don`t be fooled by an ocean that looks calm. There can be 30 minutes of small waves before a sneaker wave strikes. Avoid rocks and jetties. Avoid steep beaches. Stay much farther back from the water and never turn your back on the ocean. Target Area: Coastal Del Norte; Mendocino Coast; Northern Humboldt Coast; Southwestern Humboldt BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...Increased risk of sneaker waves, leading to larger and unexpected waves expected along the coast during the morning hours. Larger breaking waves from 15 to 20 feet during the afternoon and evening hours. * WHERE...Coastal Del Norte, Northern Humboldt Coast, Southwestern Humboldt and Mendocino Coast Counties. * WHEN...From late tonight through Monday evening.. . * IMPACTS...Large, unexpected waves can sweep across the beach without warning, sweeping people into the sea from rocks, jetties, and beaches. These waves can also move large objects such as logs, crushing anyone caught underneath.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for North Bay Interior Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-30 06:46:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-30 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: North Bay Interior Valleys; Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Lowered visibility this morning due to foggy conditions. Visibilities are oscillating around 2 miles of visibility or less with areas of dense fog at one quarter mile or less. * WHERE...North Bay Interior Valleys (especially between Petaluma to Santa Rosa and around Napa) and Southern Monterey Bay (including Castroville, Salinas, Monterey, Pacific Grove, Carmel). * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. Note that you may suddenly come upon dense fog while driving which will rapidly reduce visibility.
Comments / 0