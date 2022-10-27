ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canutillo, TX

KTSM

CISD board trustee Blanca Trout bit by district police K-9

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Republican candidate in the El Paso County Commissioners Court Precinct Four race, Blanca Trout was bit by a Canutillo ISD K-9 at an early voting event, the school district confirmed. Trout is also a trustee with the Canutillo Independent School District School Board   Earlier this morning a Canutillo […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Hornedo Middle School teacher on leave after controversial comments

EL PASO, Texas -- EPISD has placed a teacher on administrative leave after she was heard making controversial comments in student-recorded cell phone videos. The videos recorded a conversation held in her class which discussed topics such as illegal immigration and Black Lives Matter. In an 8-minute recording that ABC-7 obtained, the teacher can be The post Hornedo Middle School teacher on leave after controversial comments appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Canutillo ISD cafeterias compete in menudo cook-off

CANUTILLO, Texas — The best menudo makers in the Canutillo Independent School District gathered on Friday to determine once and for all which cafeteria makes the best bowl of tripe goodness. The first Canutillo ISD menudo cook-off happened at 9 a.m. at Canutillo High School. The event featured menudo...
CANUTILLO, TX
KTSM

Three propositions on your ballot that could affect your taxes

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Among numerous candidates on your ballot, you will also find three bond propositions worth over $270 million that could affect how much you pay for your taxes.  Proposition A City of El Paso Chief Operations Manager Sam Rodriguez explained proposition A is for a bond worth $246.48 million aimed for […]
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Remote work has affected El Paso businesses to find, maintain workers

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Businesses nationwide are struggling to maintain workers. Workforce Solutions Borderplex officials said there are currently more than 16,000 unemployed people in El Paso. The organization explained the new trends they are seeing. Jackie Figueroa who is an El Paso business owner has been selling...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Combined Search and Rescue called out to northeast park

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Combined Search and Rescue was called out to Chuck Heinrich Memorial Park on the northeast El Paso. The call came in at 12:30 p.m. Chuck Heinrich is located at 11055 Officer Andrew Barcena Drive, El Paso, Texas. No further details are available. Please continue...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Road closures happening the week of Oct. 30th through Nov. 5th

EL PASO, TX (KFOX14/CBS4) — Loop 375 Widening Project. Nightly, 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. Americas Highway (Loop 375) northbound main lanes closure from Zaragoza POE to Alameda Avenue. Tuesday, November 1 through Thursday November 3. Nightly, 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. Americas Highway (Loop 375) southbound main lanes...
EL PASO, TX
elpasomatters.org

One-third of community college students are food insecure; what EPPC is doing

Food insecurity has many faces, according to Felix Fernandez, manager of the Tejano Food Pantry at the El Paso Community College Valle Verde Campus, and each face has a story. Fernandez, an EPCC Campus Life employee since 2016, took charge of the food pantry in early September. He has helped many students with varying degrees of need, but the one that sticks out to him is the mother of three young children. The woman, a massage therapy student, was on her own. Her husband was in jail, and she had no income other than her financial aid.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

#9OT Football Scoreboard: Week 10, 2022

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The high school football season in El Paso is now entering week ten after two games took place across the city on Thursday night. Games continue on Friday night. TEAM SCORE TEAM SCORE Pebble Hills 38 F Organ Mountain 3 F Eastlake 14 F Alamogordo 7 F Socorro 0 F Monahans […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Pasoan charged on January 6 Capitol insurrection

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man from El Paso, Texas has been arrested on felony and misdemeanor charges, including assaulting a law enforcement officer, for his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, according to the FBI. David Rene Arredondo, 47, of El Paso, is charged in a criminal […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Local amusement park bought by Traders Village Marketplace

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso area staple, Western Playland Amusement Park was bought by Traders Village Marketplace which is headquartered in Grand Prairie, TX. The latest addition the the company that also runs three flea markets in Dallas, San Antonio, and Houston. It has been around since 1973 and...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso hospitals report uptick in RSV cases

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Children's Hospital said its beds are filling up with patients who have respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). RSV is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms. Most people recover in a week or two, but RSV can be serious,...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Dachshunds stampede for good cause

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — St. Luke’s Episcopal Church held its 38th annual Country Fair Saturday morning. Locals from El Paso, Las Cruces, and neighboring counties could attend with an entry fee of a canned good that will go to a local food bank. Among the many events...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso public health officials advise on dangers of RSV virus

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso public health officials are advising and warning about the dangers of the Respiratory Syncytial Virus. RSV is a respiratory virus that affects mostly children but can also develop cold-like symptoms in adults. City health officials warn that RSV can be serious in...
EL PASO, TX

