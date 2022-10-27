Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Most bused migrants to Chicago came from El Paso: El Paso mayor says he will halt the practiceJennifer GeerChicago, IL
El Paso is in the Red for $2 Million From Supporting the Migrant CrisisTom HandyEl Paso, TX
El Paso May Sue Former President Trump On a Debt He Owes The CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Domestic Violence: Jealous woman who murdered fiancé extradited to Tennessee after fleeing the country for three yearsJenifer KnightonNashville, TN
Mayor Adams Said There Won't Be Any More Buses From Texas Carrying MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Related
SISD takes one last walk through at Socorro High School before final reconstruction
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Socorro Independent School District invited the SISD community to a final walkthrough of the classic Socorro High School from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29. Socorro High School students, teachers, alumni, and all team SISD stakeholders took a stroll through the halls of the original school one last […]
CISD board trustee Blanca Trout bit by district police K-9
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Republican candidate in the El Paso County Commissioners Court Precinct Four race, Blanca Trout was bit by a Canutillo ISD K-9 at an early voting event, the school district confirmed. Trout is also a trustee with the Canutillo Independent School District School Board Earlier this morning a Canutillo […]
Hornedo Middle School teacher on leave after controversial comments
EL PASO, Texas -- EPISD has placed a teacher on administrative leave after she was heard making controversial comments in student-recorded cell phone videos. The videos recorded a conversation held in her class which discussed topics such as illegal immigration and Black Lives Matter. In an 8-minute recording that ABC-7 obtained, the teacher can be The post Hornedo Middle School teacher on leave after controversial comments appeared first on KVIA.
KFOX 14
Canutillo ISD cafeterias compete in menudo cook-off
CANUTILLO, Texas — The best menudo makers in the Canutillo Independent School District gathered on Friday to determine once and for all which cafeteria makes the best bowl of tripe goodness. The first Canutillo ISD menudo cook-off happened at 9 a.m. at Canutillo High School. The event featured menudo...
Three propositions on your ballot that could affect your taxes
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Among numerous candidates on your ballot, you will also find three bond propositions worth over $270 million that could affect how much you pay for your taxes. Proposition A City of El Paso Chief Operations Manager Sam Rodriguez explained proposition A is for a bond worth $246.48 million aimed for […]
KFOX 14
Remote work has affected El Paso businesses to find, maintain workers
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Businesses nationwide are struggling to maintain workers. Workforce Solutions Borderplex officials said there are currently more than 16,000 unemployed people in El Paso. The organization explained the new trends they are seeing. Jackie Figueroa who is an El Paso business owner has been selling...
KFOX 14
Combined Search and Rescue called out to northeast park
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Combined Search and Rescue was called out to Chuck Heinrich Memorial Park on the northeast El Paso. The call came in at 12:30 p.m. Chuck Heinrich is located at 11055 Officer Andrew Barcena Drive, El Paso, Texas. No further details are available. Please continue...
KFOX 14
Road closures happening the week of Oct. 30th through Nov. 5th
EL PASO, TX (KFOX14/CBS4) — Loop 375 Widening Project. Nightly, 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. Americas Highway (Loop 375) northbound main lanes closure from Zaragoza POE to Alameda Avenue. Tuesday, November 1 through Thursday November 3. Nightly, 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. Americas Highway (Loop 375) southbound main lanes...
elpasomatters.org
One-third of community college students are food insecure; what EPPC is doing
Food insecurity has many faces, according to Felix Fernandez, manager of the Tejano Food Pantry at the El Paso Community College Valle Verde Campus, and each face has a story. Fernandez, an EPCC Campus Life employee since 2016, took charge of the food pantry in early September. He has helped many students with varying degrees of need, but the one that sticks out to him is the mother of three young children. The woman, a massage therapy student, was on her own. Her husband was in jail, and she had no income other than her financial aid.
KFOX 14
El Pasoan: 'The rent prices are too high man', help could come in 2023
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Many El Pasoans KFOX14 spoke with said they're paying too much for rent. However, the El Paso Apartment Association said relief could be on the way. "You gotta make it however, work two jobs to make it," Miguel Chavez said. "Oh it's through the...
KFOX 14
El Paso nonprofit admits to incorrectly distributing $400K in utility assistance funding
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — An El Paso nonprofit organization admitted to incorrectly distributing $400,000 in federal funding to El Pasoans who applied for utility assistance during the pandemic. The CEO of Project Amistad, Andrea Ramirez, said it was their mistake due to a lack of guidance from the...
KFOX 14
Wife of NMSU chancellor has battery against household member charge dismissed
DONA ANA COUNTY, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The wife of New Mexico State University Chancellor Dr. Dan Arvizu had a criminal charge against her dismissed, according to court documents. Sheryl Arvizu, 58, was arrested by the Doña Ana County Sheriff's Office in May and was charged with battery against a...
#9OT Football Scoreboard: Week 10, 2022
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The high school football season in El Paso is now entering week ten after two games took place across the city on Thursday night. Games continue on Friday night. TEAM SCORE TEAM SCORE Pebble Hills 38 F Organ Mountain 3 F Eastlake 14 F Alamogordo 7 F Socorro 0 F Monahans […]
KFOX 14
Onward Alameda Corridor Plan in its implementation phase with vision to enhance the area
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Due to a growth in population, Alameda Avenue in El Paso is getting a facelift. The project is called the Onward Alameda Corridor Plan. The city of El Paso adopted the plan back in June and will now make improvements to 14 and a half miles from downtown all the way to the city limit at Socorro.
El Pasoan charged on January 6 Capitol insurrection
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man from El Paso, Texas has been arrested on felony and misdemeanor charges, including assaulting a law enforcement officer, for his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, according to the FBI. David Rene Arredondo, 47, of El Paso, is charged in a criminal […]
KVIA
Local amusement park bought by Traders Village Marketplace
EL PASO, Texas - El Paso area staple, Western Playland Amusement Park was bought by Traders Village Marketplace which is headquartered in Grand Prairie, TX. The latest addition the the company that also runs three flea markets in Dallas, San Antonio, and Houston. It has been around since 1973 and...
The Most Dangerous Intersection In El Paso Straddles Two States
The most dangerous intersection in El Paso is just barely IN El Paso. The intersection in question sorta' straddles two cities and states. El Paso in Texas and Chaparral in New Mexico. Right near the Edge Of Texas Steakhouse, and literally ON the edge of Texas, Highway 54 and State...
KFOX 14
El Paso hospitals report uptick in RSV cases
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Children's Hospital said its beds are filling up with patients who have respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). RSV is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms. Most people recover in a week or two, but RSV can be serious,...
KFOX 14
Dachshunds stampede for good cause
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — St. Luke’s Episcopal Church held its 38th annual Country Fair Saturday morning. Locals from El Paso, Las Cruces, and neighboring counties could attend with an entry fee of a canned good that will go to a local food bank. Among the many events...
KFOX 14
El Paso public health officials advise on dangers of RSV virus
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso public health officials are advising and warning about the dangers of the Respiratory Syncytial Virus. RSV is a respiratory virus that affects mostly children but can also develop cold-like symptoms in adults. City health officials warn that RSV can be serious in...
Comments / 0