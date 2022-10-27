Read full article on original website
Firebombing at UK immigration office handling Channel migrants
An attacker on Sunday threw firebombs at an immigration office used to process asylum seekers crossing the Channel in small boats and was later found dead. The BBC quoted the Home Office as saying the attack took part at the Western Jet Foil Border Force centre in the major Channel port town, used to process asylum seekers.
Brazil election live: counting begins in second round as fears grow over voter suppression
Polls put leftist Lula slightly ahead but concerns raised over reports of pro-Bolsonaro highway police setting up roadblocks in rival strongholds
'Kindhearted' teacher shielded her students and helped them escape before getting killed in shooting
'She was kindhearted. She was sweet. She always made you laugh even when you weren’t trying to laugh.'
Airlines to benefit from slot relief this winter season
On 12 October, the European Council agreed with the Commission’s proposition of waving slot use requirements at EU airports for the upcoming winter season. The agreement, which entered into force this week, ensures that exemptions from the normal slot rules can be granted in circumstances beyond airlines’ control, with a general slot relief at 75% still applying.
Bali targets wealthy tourists with up to 10 years visa
With remote work becoming the norm for many people around the world, a number of countries is betting on digital nomads as a source of revenue. The Indonesian province of Bali, famous for its mass tourism and stunning nature, is inviting wealthy tourists to live across the idyllic islands up to 10 years, provided that they have at least $130,000 in the bank.
