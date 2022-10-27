Read full article on original website
WNEP-TV 16
Three sets of twin sisters playing soccer at Montoursville
Vic Gorini separates his twin sister soccer players by the color of their cleats. It's that confusing at Montoursville for the head girl's soccer coach.
thehomepagenetwork.com
What’s Happening On Home Page: 10/24 – 10/28
There’s a lot happening on The Home Page Network! It can be easy to miss some of the great stories coming out of our Wellsboro, Mansfield, Blossburg, Troy & Canton markets. To help you catch up, here’s a quick list of the top stories from the past week!
Selinsgrove, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice
easternpafootball.com
Southern closes season with road win
SUNBURY – With a trip to the District 4 Class AA playoffs already wrapped up, the Southern Columbia Area Tigers entered their regular season finale just needing to pick up a victory and keep momentum rolling into the post season. The visiting Tigers did just that by picking up...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Tioga Defeats Athens (PA), Caps off 2nd-Straight Undefeated Regular Season
The Tioga Tigers traveled to Pennsylvania on the road to play Athens. Although the game wouldn't technically count, the Tigers still took the victory and finished the year 9-0 -- giving them their second-straight undefeated regular season.
webbweekly.com
Thomas L. Irvin, 62
Thomas L. Irvin, 62, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 21, 2022 surrounded by his family at his home in Williamsport. He was born in Williamsport on November 2, 1959 and was the son of the late James Robert “Bob” and Irene (Dutton) Irvin. Thomas married the former Susan L. Charles on July 5, 2003. They shared 19 wonderful years together. He owned Irvin’s Garbage Removal. Thomas loved to spend time with family, friends and his dog, Molly. He also enjoyed going to his river lot.
owegopennysaver.com
Tioga County Deed Transfers
On Oct. 14, 2022, property located at 49 Williams St., Village of Owego, from Andy Almonte to Heather Long for $99,734. On Oct. 14, 2022, property located at Dawson Hill Road, Town of Spencer, from Jebb Greene to Kevin Kline for $90,000. On Oct. 14, 2022, property located at 4314...
What's up this weekend? October 28-30
What does your weekend hold? From fall festivals to fairs, plays to parades, shows to spectacles, there's always something to do in northcentral Pa. this time of year. Here are events, activities, and destinations we've come across and want to share with you. Also visit our Calendar for things to do in the area. October 28-30 ...
thehomepagenetwork.com
Community Honors Veterans with Annual Luncheon
WELLSBORO – On Tuesday, October 25, the 5th Annual Veterans Luncheon was held at the Fireman’s Annex in Wellsboro. The Tioga County Office of Veterans Affairs joined with BSST Area Agency on Aging. Tioga County Commissioner Eric Coolidge opened with the National Anthem and Master of Ceremonies, Roger Bunn thanked and welcomed veterans, their families, and other guests of honor.
therecord-online.com
A great weekend for ghosts and goblins
LOCK HAVEN, PA – The Lock Haven Fire Department Saturday morning staged its annual Halloween parade, an event that attracted hundreds of appropriately dressed participants and many, many more spectators to the downtown as the parade moved up E. Main Street, then down E. Church Street for fire department-provided fun at the Hope Hose Fire Company.
Final year for Halloween display in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — With the flick of a switch, Tommy Culkin transforms a dark alleyway in Scranton into a Halloween light display unlike any other. He's been doing it for more than 40 years. But this year marks the end of the light display as Culkin plans to wrap up the decades-long tradition due to it becoming harder to maintain.
Armed guards could be in store for local school district
Montoursville, Pa. — The Montoursville Area School Board heard public arguments at their Tuesday meeting about the possibility of adding armed security guards across district buildings in the wake of the Uvalde shooting. The board will take the final vote on adding armed guards on Nov. 8. During the Oct. 25 meeting, the board approved two resolutions on adding armed guards. ...
Explosions Heard As Fire Races Through Tamaqua Building (WATCH LIVE)
A multi-alarm fire quickly spread through a three-story structure Saturday, Oct. 29 in Schuylkill County (scroll for live link). Footage shows smoke coming from the third floor of a Broad Street building in Tamaqua, as onlookers gather to watch the firefighters at work around 4:35 p.m. Justin Startzel was live-streaming...
Man faces burglary charges in Williamsport
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Police in Williamsport arrested a man for burglarizing a few businesses. Police say Jared Parsons faces charges for stealing from Fine Wine and Spirits, Family Dollar, and Smoke Buddies early Thursday morning. Parsons was allegedly caught on surveillance breaking into all three businesses stealing cigarettes, liquor,...
WNEP-TV 16
Fall Harvest Pulled Pork Pizza by Shores Sisters
TOWANDA, Pa. — A visit to the Shores Sisters is a treat for your taste buds and eyes!. This sister-owned establishment offers much to visitors. They have a farmers market with local produce, meats, cheeses and much more. At the cafe, you can have a great coffee, sandwiches, homemade soups and freshly baked sweets for dessert. Shores Sisters green houses are packed with the latest seasonal items. In their home décor section you can find gift items and a little something to treat yourself.
happeningsmagazinepa.com
Factoryville Christmas Market 2022
Held in Christy Mathewson Park, the event was inspired by European Christmas Markets known for cozy wooden storefronts, handmade gifts, warm drinks, comfort foods and festive cheer. The park will once again transform into what has been described as a scene out of a Christmas movie, with twinkling lights and whimsical holiday decor.
Health by Design expands health and wellness scene in Lewisburg
Wellness centers are growing throughout the region—from yoga and meditation to red light therapy and IV vitamin injections. Health by Design Wellness Center in Lewisburg is joining the scene with a range of services: skin care and hair removal, red light therapy, infrared sauna, IV therapy, botox. Related reading: Infinity Wellness & Hydration Bar brings new healthcare options to area ...
Northern section of new central Pa. thruway is now fully open
NORTHUMBERLAND – All lanes of the northern section of the Central Susquehanna Valley Thruway are now open. Construction of about a mile of southbound lanes between in the Montandon/Northumberland area has been completed, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said Thursday. Construction of that stretch of southbound lanes could not...
Only Two Hours From Central New York, the PA Grand Canyon Is a Wonder That Must Be Seen
How many times have you been stopped in your tracks in the few days by the sheer beauty of the fall foliage this year?. Those who know things about weather conditions and leaves were convinced that this Fall would be a boring brown one thanks to such dry weather all summer but luckily for us, that is not the case. The world around us exploded into a kaleidoscope of colors.
WETM
Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Kenton C. Burr
Kenton C. Burr is wanted by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office. Burr is wanted for grand larceny and and forgery. Burr is 47 years old. Burr has brown hair and eyes. Burr is 5’9″ tall and weighs 185 pounds. The last known address for Burr is 5938...
