Bills at Chiefs Film Review: Von Miller’s role as the ‘closer’

By Carl Jones, Thad Brown
 3 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Thad Brown and Carl Jones give a few of their key takeaways of the Bills 24-20 over the Chiefs.

The duo discuss the cat and mouse game played between the two coaching staffs and the effect it had on the outcome of the game. Also, the impact of Von Miller and his role as the ‘closer’.

Also, looking ahead to a future matchup with Kansas City in the playoffs, could the Bills use Kaiir Elam on Travis Kelce. All of that and more in this week’s episode.

