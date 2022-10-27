TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - It’s Halloween and that means the Apaches baseball team are having tricks, treats, and a baseball game for the young trick-or-treaters. Last night at Mike Carter field on the eve of Halloween the Tyler Junior College Apaches played their annual Halloween baseball game. Fans turned out to see the players in their costumes and interacting with the team.

TYLER, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO