Elkhart ISD community shows support for students injured in bus rollover
ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Elkhart students involved in a bus wreck Friday have all been released from the hospital. Fifteen people, including 12 students, suffered injuries when an Elkhart ISD bus was involved in a rollover wreck Friday afternoon. The road had standing water, and it was raining at the time of the crash.
First Alert: Severe weather threat increases for northern Deep East Texas
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - We have declared a First Alert Weather Day for Friday evening and Friday night due to another potent, western storm system that is set to barrel through east Texas. The threat for heavy rain and strong thunderstorms is likely, but severe weather, while not likely, is...
East Texas businesses host trunk or treat events for families
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Businesses around East Texas put on trunk or treat events for family fun this evening. “I think it’s cool, and I think this is awesome,” says Isaac, alongside his sister Ivy. “I think I am having a great day today.”. Children from around...
WebXtra: East Texas beekeeper says drought has hurt honey production
FLINT, Texas (KLTV) - Beekeeper Jim Biles talks about how this year’s dry conditions negatively affected honey production at his farm in Flint. During the honey season in the summertime, honey bees were not able to forage on the dry environment to bring in nectar, and as a result, production is lower than previous years.
Kilgore hosts Chapel Hill for District of Doom championship in Game of Week
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - The Red Zone regular season ends with a district title on the line in the Red Zone Game of the Week. R.E. Saint John Stadium in Kilgore will be the site of the 9-4A DI, known around here as the District of Doom, Championship game with Kilgore hosting Chapel Hill.
Carthage coach gets 200th win in victory over Van
A district title is on the line as Kilgore hosts Chapel Hill this week. We have the biggest hits, highlights, and plays from week 10 of the Red Zone. This is the Red Zone Reel, sponsored by Tyler Junior College.
Carthage Bulldogs take the throne in Red Zone Top 10
CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - There is a new king of the Red Zone Top 10. The Carthage Bulldogs claim the top spot with their win over Van this past week. The win gave the Bulldogs their sixth-straight district title, their six-straight perfect regular season and win number 200 for head coach Scott Surratt.
Red Zone Game of the Week: Kilgore vs Chapel Hill
Red Zone Reel Week 10
Apaches baseball team host annual Halloween game
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - It’s Halloween and that means the Apaches baseball team are having tricks, treats, and a baseball game for the young trick-or-treaters. Last night at Mike Carter field on the eve of Halloween the Tyler Junior College Apaches played their annual Halloween baseball game. Fans turned out to see the players in their costumes and interacting with the team.
