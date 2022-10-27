‘Vampire Diaries’ Star, Talk-Show Host Revealed on ‘The Masked Singer’

Two more celebrities were unmasked and sent home from Fox ’s The Masked Singer on Wednesday night — both stars of the screen though from totally different ends of the spectrum.

Episode 5 of season 8 celebrated “Muppets Night,” and some of our favorite furry characters where in the house, including Miss Piggy, who teamed up with the judges.

For the serious business, Robo Girl went up against the trio Lambs for an all-female battle, in which both contestants hit Blondie’s “Call Me.”

The Lambs won, and progress to episode 6. Robo Girl’s helmet came off to reveal Kat Graham , the singer and Vampire Diaries actor.

“This was an amazing opportunity. Thank-you guys so much, so much fun…this was unreal,” she enthuses. It certainly was, with Miss Piggy looking on.



The Beetle performed Frank Sinatra’s “The Way You Look Tonight,” and did a stellar job, according to Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg, who guessed right. The man behind the mask was former talk-show host Jerry Springer.

“You’re an amazing singer and dancer, let me put that out there. You’re very, very good,” she says.

“You’re a natural crooner,” chimes in Nicole Scherzinger.

Springer, whose Jerry Springer Show aired from 1991 to 2018, is happy with the mic in his hand.

“When I sing, seriously, people get involved because they have to guess where the notes were supposed to have been. It’s like interactive,” he explains following the reveal.

Why did he choose to be the Beetle? “There’s so many things going on in the world, to be able to do something that’s just fun and silly and whatever, I appreciate it.”

Graham and Springer join Gloria Gaynor (Mermaid), Mario Cantone (Maize), Daymond John (Fortune Teller), the “Brady boys” Mike Lookinland, Barry Williams and Christopher Knight (Mummies), Montell Jordan (Panther), Jeff Dunham (Pi-Rat), Chris Kirkpatrick (Hummingbird), Eric Idle (Hedgehog) and William Shatner (Knight) as the celebrities eliminated from the current season of The Masked Singer.

Season 8 of TMS rings in the changes, with several big tweaks to its format.

For the first time, each episode features a completely new round of masked celebs with only one contestant moving forward by the end of the hour. Plus, the audience votes in-studio for their favorite performance of the night, and the singer with the lowest tally will then unmask in the middle of the show before taking his or her place in the new Masked Singer VIP section to watch the rest of the episode.