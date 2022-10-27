Read full article on original website
Related
Joiner-Anderson endows funeral service scholarship at OTC
In a recent presentation at Ogeechee Technical College, Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home announced its plans to endow a scholarship for the school’s Funeral Service Program. “We are proud to announce our partnership with the OTC Foundation and to support students seeking careers in funeral service education,” said Mark Anderson, owner of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home.
sippycupmom.com
How Special Education Teachers Can Improve Their Teaching Quality
Special education classes help students with special needs thrive in school. These classes can take place in specialist schools and in mainstream schools too. In some cases, children who require special education participate in standard classrooms. In this situation, teachers are expected to incorporate special ed teaching to ensure all students’ needs are catered for. Special education teaching is often more intensive and specialized to help each child learn. Here are a few tips to help special education teachers improve their quality of teaching.
gulfcoastmedia.com
Closing the digital equity gap positions all students for success
(BPT) - A sense of normalcy can be found again in K-12 classrooms across the country, but change is ever present. Although most students are now able to attend class in person, learning loss from …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched...
Phys.org
Lack of support to tackle school non-attendance leads parents to lose faith in the education system, study shows
Some parents have "lost all faith" in the education system because of a lack of support to tackle children's non-attendance from teachers and local authorities, a new study warns. Experts have called for policies from councils and government to be reformed to take account of the underlying causes when pupils...
Group aims to ease transitions in military spouse careers
WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – One problem military spouses face is being able to continue in their own careers, in part, because of the frequent transfers to different states. Now, a group is working to make those career transitions easier for military spouses. Jessica Strong is a military spouse of 16...
Remote learning not ‘primary’ driver of academic losses, new analysis suggests
Exactly how much did remote learning contribute to students’ academic losses during the pandemic?. A new analysis released Friday inches us closer to a complicated answer. Using the latest national and state test score data, a team of researchers found that districts that stayed remote during the 2020-21 school year did see bigger declines in elementary and middle school math, and to some degree in reading, than other districts in their state.
bestcolleges.com
How to Get Into a Master’s in Education Program: 10 Essential Tips
With the growing demand for qualified teachers, now is a great time to think about getting a master's degree in education. Graduate teaching programs' admissions teams understand it's vital to attract more students — and to ensure those students succeed. Research shows there are currently at least 36,500 teacher...
schoolbusfleet.com
FMCSA Extends School Bus "Under-the-Hood" Waiver Until 2024
It’s not the five years sought by the National School Transportation Association, but the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has approved another extension for the so-called “under-the-hood” waiver for school bus driver’s licenses until November 2024. This waiver exempts drivers seeking their CDLs from having to...
Comments / 0