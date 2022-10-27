ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hope, PA

tmabucks.com

U.S. 1 Improvements Project Update: Section RC1 Substantially Completed

PennDOT District 6 says the project to improve U.S. 1 in Bucks County reaches significant milestones this Fall with the substantial completion of Section RC1 and completion of two new bridges north of the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Section RC1, the first of three construction projects for PennDOT’s U.S. 1 Bucks Improvements...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Supporters come out in force for the Herald

We are ecstatic that so many people love the Herald and recognize how critically important it is to keep trusted, nonpartisan journalism alive in our community.” Over 400 supporters of the Bucks County Herald Foundation gathered at the Michener Museum on Wednesday night for a sold-out fundraiser in celebration of the Herald newspaper’s 20th anniversary and to pay tribute to the Herald’s founding editor, Bridget Wingert.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Learn about the Lenni Lenape for Native American Heritage Month at BCCC

To commemorate Native American Heritage Month, Bucks County Community College invites the public to “The History of the Lenni Lenape” at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, on the Newtown Campus and online. “These are the people who sold Manhattan for pocket change,” noted Gary Scarpello, who is well-known...
NEWTOWN, PA
therealdeal.com

17th century log cabin for sale in New Jersey

The Declaration of Independence was adopted in 1776. But a log cabin for sale in New Jersey is more than a century older than the historic document. The home at 406 Swedesboro Road in Greenwich, Gloucester County is up for grabs once again, NJ.com reported. The one-acre property is being marketed for only $475,000.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

Student of The College of New Jersey found dead inside dorm

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) – Tragic news out of Trenton. A student of The College of New Jersey has been found dead in their on-campus dorm room. The student's body was discovered Saturday night. Investigators have not yet released the student's identity as they are working to contact the family.This is an ongoing investigation. However, CBS3 was told there is no foul play suspected at this time.
TRENTON, NJ
DELCO.Today

Chester Could Have Been the Birthplace of Our Nation

The granite monument marking William Penn's landing in Chester in 1682. Friday marked the day 340 years ago when William Penn stepped onto the New World for the first time, in a place that would one day be known as the city of Chester, writes Anthony R. Wood for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
CHESTER, PA

