Murder-for-hire scheme in New Jersey while awaiting trial for killing co-workerBLOCK WORK MEDIAPlainsboro Township, NJ
Burlington To Vote For a $165 Million Bond For a New High School And Technical CenterAbdul GhaniBurlington, NJ
Holy 'Que Smokehouse Celebrates Second Anniversary With $2 Tacos and Cheesesteak SlidersMarilyn JohnsonBucks County, PA
The Uber Imposter: The Murder of Samantha JosephsonNikPrinceton, NJ
This Small Pennsylvania Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenAmbler, PA
CB West Hall of Fame Class of 2022 honored in Doylestown
The Central Bucks West Hall of Fame induction was a celebration of the Bucks’ athletic achievement. Five individual athletes and two teams made up the Hall of Fame Class of 2022. Inductees include Steve Justice (1972, basketball, baseball); Jeff Trauger (1980, football); Lauri McCandless Halderson (1991, field hockey, soccer);...
N.J. high school investigating allegations of ‘racist and dehumanizing heckling’ at girls soccer game
Hunterdon Central is temporarily limiting spectatorship at its home athletic events while it investigates allegations of “racist and dehumanizing heckling,” according to a letter sent to parents by Hunterdon Central superintendent Jeffrey Moore. That announcement comes after alleged incidents at the girls soccer game on Wednesday.
Council Rock North Grad Surprises Grandparents with Tickets to See the Phillies at the World Series
The Upper Makefield man got his grandparents tickets to see their favorite sports team. A graduate of Council Rock High School North recently surprised his grandparents with tickets to one of the biggest games of the year. Michele Haddon wrote about the generous gift in the Bucks County Courier Times.
Celebrate young writers at the Nov. 3 Literary Arts Salon
The Bucks County Arts Council’s next First Thursday event is a Literary Arts Salon celebrating the upcoming writers among us. Reading this coming Thursday at 7 p.m. Nov. 3, will be the following authors:. Adam Dombrowski from Pennsbury High School. Pearl Smith from Neshaminy High School. Bethany Conover from...
Learn about the Lenni Lenape for Native American Heritage Month at BCCC
To commemorate Native American Heritage Month, Bucks County Community College invites the public to “The History of the Lenni Lenape” at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, on the Newtown Campus and online. “These are the people who sold Manhattan for pocket change,” noted Gary Scarpello, who is well-known...
Merger of two NJ colleges announced, to save one from closing
TRENTON – Bloomfield College will merge into Montclair State University by next summer. The schools in Essex County announced Thursday that their boards of trustees had authorized their presidents to sign an agreement detailing the plan for the merger, which will create what will be called Bloomfield College of Montclair State University.
Warren County Diner With Fiery Bad Luck Has Successful Opening
A Warren County diner that had its soft opening delayed due to a fire that broke out the morning of is ready to rock and roll. Catch 22, on Route 22 East in Lopatcong, has opened its doors. It serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily. Some customers are raving about...
Drag queen story hour for 1st graders at Philadelphia public school outrages parents
A Philadelphia parent expressed concern after receiving word that a first-grade class soon would be participating in a drag queen story hour, sparking a debate.
Parents: Shut up about your kids’ school curriculum, or go away (Opinion)
At attorney for the Lawrence Township school board addressed parents' concerns about the transgender curriculum last week at a school board meeting last week. He said parents don't have a say in what's being taught, only where they can choose to send their kids if they don't like it. Most...
Montgomery County home putting on epic Phillies light show
EAGLEVILLE, Pa. (CBS) -- A home in Montgomery County is putting on a light show to support the Phillies. Their house is decked out in lights that flash red and white. The sounds you would hear at a Phillies game are in perfect sync with the lights. The Roberts Light Show in Eagleville was supposed to be Halloween-themed, but they had to make a switch once the Fightins made it to the World Series. Joe Roberts is the mastermind behind the show. He says it is great to see the community enjoying it. The family is no stranger to light shows. They have even bigger ones with more lights. Check out their website. WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE FOR THE FULL INTERVIEW.
Two Financial Consultants Celebrate Their Grand Openings in Newtown, Will Work Next Door to Each Other
The two financial consultants will be offering their services to Bucks County residents. Two financial consultants just celebrated their new offices opening in Bucks County, and they will be working literally side-by-side. Diener Money Management and Oak & Stone Capital Advisors just celebrated their new locations opening to the public...
Pennsylvania lawmakers calling for audit of Phillies’, Pirates’ rental payments
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Two state lawmakers are calling for an audit of payments to the state from Pennsylvania’s two Major League Baseball teams. The payments fall under an agreement made in 1999 when the state invested taxpayer money in building stadiums for the Phillies and the Pirates. “The...
Center City pole climber arrested during Phillies celebrations has message for other fans
You may have heard of Sean Hagan. Back in 2010, he was the "red man" who ran onto the field at Citizens Bank Park. He hasn't been to the ballpark since.
Mehmet Oz’s former Penn classmates discuss the Senate candidate's career trajectory, campaign platform
On a Thursday afternoon this past September, Mehmet Oz was campaigning in the suburbs of Philadelphia in Springfield, Pa. During a town hall on Sept. 8, while criticizing his opponent Lt. Gov. John Fetterman on his approach to crime policy, Oz recalled his time as a medical student at Penn.
Pre Season Sale For Shady Brook Farm Holiday Light Show in Yardley PA
It's almost the most wonderful time of the year and you know what that means, right? It's also almost time for the Shady Brook Farm annual Holiday Light Show. I'm so excited. The popular drive-thru kicks off for the season on Saturday night, November 19th at dusk and runs through the holidays.
Former Miss New Jersey hired as reporter at local NBC station
A South Jersey girl is coming home to work at NBC10 Philadelphia. Brenna Weick, the former Miss Jersey 2016 will join NBC10 as a general assignment reporter. The station says that Weick will work weekend mornings and starts Monday, October 31. Weick is a South Jersey native who grew up...
20 absolute best steak restaurants in South NJ
Is there anything better than a tender, juicy, perfectly cooked, perfectly seasoned steak?. With apologies to those that don't eat meat, there isn't much that beats hearing that sizzle of a perfect steak coming off of a grill. Let's face it -- when you want a steak, you gotta have...
Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto makes New Jersey 13-year-old's birthday unforgettable
"I said to him, I was like, 'J.T., how many we got left?' He was like, 'We got four more topper,'" Kirwan said describing the moment he met the Phillies catcher.
Mercer County, New Jersey family is full of Phillies pride
Erin and Chris Wetzel have five kids named after Phillies players: Chase, Shane, Reese, Alice Harper and Bryce.
These Two Bucks County Municipalities Are the Latest Local Areas to Enact Earned Income Tax
After the majority of the Bucks County area has adopted an earned income tax, two local municipalities are following suit. Peg Quann wrote about the recent financial news in the Bucks County Courier Times. Langhorne and Morrisville are the latest areas to enact an earned income tax. Morrisville’s began in...
