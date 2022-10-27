ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hope, PA

timespub.com

CB West Hall of Fame Class of 2022 honored in Doylestown

The Central Bucks West Hall of Fame induction was a celebration of the Bucks’ athletic achievement. Five individual athletes and two teams made up the Hall of Fame Class of 2022. Inductees include Steve Justice (1972, basketball, baseball); Jeff Trauger (1980, football); Lauri McCandless Halderson (1991, field hockey, soccer);...
DOYLESTOWN, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Celebrate young writers at the Nov. 3 Literary Arts Salon

The Bucks County Arts Council’s next First Thursday event is a Literary Arts Salon celebrating the upcoming writers among us. Reading this coming Thursday at 7 p.m. Nov. 3, will be the following authors:. Adam Dombrowski from Pennsbury High School. Pearl Smith from Neshaminy High School. Bethany Conover from...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Learn about the Lenni Lenape for Native American Heritage Month at BCCC

To commemorate Native American Heritage Month, Bucks County Community College invites the public to “The History of the Lenni Lenape” at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, on the Newtown Campus and online. “These are the people who sold Manhattan for pocket change,” noted Gary Scarpello, who is well-known...
NEWTOWN, PA
New Jersey 101.5

Merger of two NJ colleges announced, to save one from closing

TRENTON – Bloomfield College will merge into Montclair State University by next summer. The schools in Essex County announced Thursday that their boards of trustees had authorized their presidents to sign an agreement detailing the plan for the merger, which will create what will be called Bloomfield College of Montclair State University.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
CBS Philly

Montgomery County home putting on epic Phillies light show

EAGLEVILLE, Pa. (CBS) -- A home in Montgomery County is putting on a light show to support the Phillies. Their house is decked out in lights that flash red and white. The sounds you would hear at a Phillies game are in perfect sync with the lights. The Roberts Light Show in Eagleville was supposed to be Halloween-themed, but they had to make a switch once the Fightins made it to the World Series. Joe Roberts is the mastermind behind the show. He says it is great to see the community enjoying it. The family is no stranger to light shows. They have even bigger ones with more lights. Check out their website. WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE FOR THE FULL INTERVIEW. 
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA

