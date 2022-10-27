Here in Philadelphia, where we produce World Cafe, a significant part of our pop DNA has been the music of Philadelphians Daryl Hall and John Oates. Since the fall of 1972, when the pop duo released their debut, Whole Oats, they've delivered decades of hits, with songs like "You Make My Dreams," "Kiss On My List," "Sara Smile" and "I Can't Go For That (No Can Do)" that have become the fabric of life for multiple generations. While their debut was an album Oates told Roots drummer Questlove on the Questlove Supreme podcast in March that "hardly anybody knows about," the album has perhaps the greatest song about Philadelphia, "Fall In Philadelphia." With that song, they forever etched an important place in our hearts, and every year in the fall, it still sounds great on the radio stations it's played on.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO