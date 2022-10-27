ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, PA

BUCKSCO.Today

Perkasie Brewery Celebrates Grand Opening of Latest Taproom, Offers Unique Brews for Customers

A Bucks County brewery has just announced the opening their latest taproom this weekend, with plenty of custom brews on tap. Van Lieus Brewing Company is celebrating its grand opening on Oct. 29 at its new taproom, located at 211 West Walnut Street in Perkasie. The festivities will kick-off with a ribbon-cutting at 3:00 PM with local officials and the community.
PERKASIE, PA
shorelocalnews.com

All aboard for model train display

The Cape Atlantic Model Railroad Club has officially presented their 2022 layout at McNaughton’s Garden Center in Somers Point. Children of all ages (and children at heart), get ready to be amazed. John Barbieri, the president of the club, says that this year’s display offers tens of new elements,...
SOMERS POINT, NJ
NPR

John Oates' 'Pushin' A Rock' has an important message for our time

Here in Philadelphia, where we produce World Cafe, a significant part of our pop DNA has been the music of Philadelphians Daryl Hall and John Oates. Since the fall of 1972, when the pop duo released their debut, Whole Oats, they've delivered decades of hits, with songs like "You Make My Dreams," "Kiss On My List," "Sara Smile" and "I Can't Go For That (No Can Do)" that have become the fabric of life for multiple generations. While their debut was an album Oates told Roots drummer Questlove on the Questlove Supreme podcast in March that "hardly anybody knows about," the album has perhaps the greatest song about Philadelphia, "Fall In Philadelphia." With that song, they forever etched an important place in our hearts, and every year in the fall, it still sounds great on the radio stations it's played on.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Celebrate young writers at the Nov. 3 Literary Arts Salon

The Bucks County Arts Council’s next First Thursday event is a Literary Arts Salon celebrating the upcoming writers among us. Reading this coming Thursday at 7 p.m. Nov. 3, will be the following authors:. Adam Dombrowski from Pennsbury High School. Pearl Smith from Neshaminy High School. Bethany Conover from...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Movie Filming In NJ Seeking Real Life Couple To Play BF, GF

A movie filming in New Jersey is seeking a real-life couple to portray an on-screen relationship. "Billie + Franny" follows Kayla and Guy: A young woman living in a halfway house who sneaks in her boyfriend. The scene will involve a make-out and a simulation of Kayla putting her hand...
visitphilly.com

19 Fun Things to Do in Philadelphia That Don't Involve Drinking

A guide to fun things to do as a couple or group: cheese school, rock climbing, mini-golf and more... Here in Greater Philadelphia, we like to keep busy. Whether that means climbing up a rock wall or making our very own glass creations, we have loads of options for channeling our creativity, discovering new hobbies or honing our various skill sets.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Where to Find the Best Crab Cakes in Philadelphia

- Crab Cakes are a classic seafood dish popular throughout Philadelphia and the world. If you're in the mood for one, use this interactive map to find a Philadelphia restaurant that serves crab cakes. You can even filter the list by location or name of the dish. Lots of Philadelphia restaurants offer crab cakes. Listed below are a few of our staff favorites.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Montgomery County home putting on epic Phillies light show

EAGLEVILLE, Pa. (CBS) -- A home in Montgomery County is putting on a light show to support the Phillies. Their house is decked out in lights that flash red and white. The sounds you would hear at a Phillies game are in perfect sync with the lights. The Roberts Light Show in Eagleville was supposed to be Halloween-themed, but they had to make a switch once the Fightins made it to the World Series. Joe Roberts is the mastermind behind the show. He says it is great to see the community enjoying it. The family is no stranger to light shows. They have even bigger ones with more lights. Check out their website. WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE FOR THE FULL INTERVIEW. 
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

Male Wearing Lucky Hat Caught On Camera Trying To Break Into Philly Restaurant

In Philadelphia, police are looking to arrest a male on a distinctive bicycle, that looks to have pink or off red pedals. It is not a common bicycle and possibly someone has seen it. On October 20,2022 at 5:47 AM the male rolls up to the Italian Express located at 2641 Girard Avenue. He gets off his bike and tries to break into the business. You can see him try to twist and break the lock. He failed.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

