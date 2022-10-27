Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The last standing home of Edgar Allan Poe in Philadelphia is a National Registered LandmarkCJ CoombsPhiladelphia, PA
Murder-for-hire scheme in New Jersey while awaiting trial for killing co-workerBLOCK WORK MEDIAPlainsboro Township, NJ
New Bar and Restaurant Concept Coming to Reimagined Fort MonmouthMarilyn JohnsonOceanport, NJ
Philly Fall Might Never Look Like This AgainIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
Chick'nCone Opens on North Broad Street in PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Hulmeville Resident Grows His Army of Yard Zombies to 14, Spreading Halloween Fun in the Area
The Hulmeville native is known for decoration his yard with frightful zombies every year. A Bucks County resident has been creating one of the best Halloween sites in the area on his front yard, a great Halloween spectacle. JD Mullane wrote about the spooky sight for the Bucks County Courier Times.
Family-run South Philadelphia restaurant features opera singing servers
"We hired a waiter who coincidentally was an opera student, so once in a while, he would sing," Rick DiStefano said. "It evolved into the entire floor staff."
Perkasie Brewery Celebrates Grand Opening of Latest Taproom, Offers Unique Brews for Customers
A Bucks County brewery has just announced the opening their latest taproom this weekend, with plenty of custom brews on tap. Van Lieus Brewing Company is celebrating its grand opening on Oct. 29 at its new taproom, located at 211 West Walnut Street in Perkasie. The festivities will kick-off with a ribbon-cutting at 3:00 PM with local officials and the community.
shorelocalnews.com
All aboard for model train display
The Cape Atlantic Model Railroad Club has officially presented their 2022 layout at McNaughton’s Garden Center in Somers Point. Children of all ages (and children at heart), get ready to be amazed. John Barbieri, the president of the club, says that this year’s display offers tens of new elements,...
NPR
John Oates' 'Pushin' A Rock' has an important message for our time
Here in Philadelphia, where we produce World Cafe, a significant part of our pop DNA has been the music of Philadelphians Daryl Hall and John Oates. Since the fall of 1972, when the pop duo released their debut, Whole Oats, they've delivered decades of hits, with songs like "You Make My Dreams," "Kiss On My List," "Sara Smile" and "I Can't Go For That (No Can Do)" that have become the fabric of life for multiple generations. While their debut was an album Oates told Roots drummer Questlove on the Questlove Supreme podcast in March that "hardly anybody knows about," the album has perhaps the greatest song about Philadelphia, "Fall In Philadelphia." With that song, they forever etched an important place in our hearts, and every year in the fall, it still sounds great on the radio stations it's played on.
buckscountyherald.com
Celebrate young writers at the Nov. 3 Literary Arts Salon
The Bucks County Arts Council’s next First Thursday event is a Literary Arts Salon celebrating the upcoming writers among us. Reading this coming Thursday at 7 p.m. Nov. 3, will be the following authors:. Adam Dombrowski from Pennsbury High School. Pearl Smith from Neshaminy High School. Bethany Conover from...
Upcoming Holiday Mall Shopping: One Montco Site Makes That Annual Roller Coaster of Activity Seems Apt
Looming on the calendrical horizon is 2022’s holiday shopping season, sure to kick off before the last packet of M&M’s is scarfed down from the Halloween stash. If gift-buying season in Montgomery County feels like one giant Nov.–Dec. amusement park ride, that sense may be wholly fitting at Willow Grove Mall.
NJ’s Spirit Halloween Stores Not Happy With Costume Memes
It's the season for Spirit Halloween stores and apparently, a lot of people are noticing. One of the most popular memes these days is a Spirit Halloween costume meme - a meme that allows you to "build your own costume." With a few basic photoshop skills and you can create...
Movie Filming In NJ Seeking Real Life Couple To Play BF, GF
A movie filming in New Jersey is seeking a real-life couple to portray an on-screen relationship. "Billie + Franny" follows Kayla and Guy: A young woman living in a halfway house who sneaks in her boyfriend. The scene will involve a make-out and a simulation of Kayla putting her hand...
Perkasie Restaurant Listed as Having One of the Best Tasting Menus in the Philadelphia Area
The Perkasie establishment has a wide array of dining options for everyone. A Bucks County restaurant just made a major list of eateries with the best tasting menus, a huge accomplishment in the local dining scene. Jenn Ladd wrote about the restaurant in The Philadelphia Inquirer. Maize, located at 519...
visitphilly.com
19 Fun Things to Do in Philadelphia That Don't Involve Drinking
A guide to fun things to do as a couple or group: cheese school, rock climbing, mini-golf and more... Here in Greater Philadelphia, we like to keep busy. Whether that means climbing up a rock wall or making our very own glass creations, we have loads of options for channeling our creativity, discovering new hobbies or honing our various skill sets.
20 absolute best steak restaurants in South NJ
Is there anything better than a tender, juicy, perfectly cooked, perfectly seasoned steak?. With apologies to those that don't eat meat, there isn't much that beats hearing that sizzle of a perfect steak coming off of a grill. Let's face it -- when you want a steak, you gotta have...
Chick'nCone Opens on North Broad Street in Philadelphia
If you like chicken and waffles, you might just like this new unique combination of chicken and waffles together. Chick'nCone offers crispy fried chicken bites inside of a waffle cone! Sort of like a savory version of an ice cream cone, as strange as that sounds.
PhillyBite
Where to Find the Best Crab Cakes in Philadelphia
- Crab Cakes are a classic seafood dish popular throughout Philadelphia and the world. If you're in the mood for one, use this interactive map to find a Philadelphia restaurant that serves crab cakes. You can even filter the list by location or name of the dish. Lots of Philadelphia restaurants offer crab cakes. Listed below are a few of our staff favorites.
wildkidswander.com
12 Fun Santa Train Rides Near Philadelphia (Plus Other Holidays Trains!)
One of the best ways to celebrate during the holiday season is a scenic train ride with Santa. Riding the rails while singing carols and drinking hot cocoa brings up fun memories for both young and old. And it’s a great way to new develop traditions with your family.
Montgomery County home putting on epic Phillies light show
EAGLEVILLE, Pa. (CBS) -- A home in Montgomery County is putting on a light show to support the Phillies. Their house is decked out in lights that flash red and white. The sounds you would hear at a Phillies game are in perfect sync with the lights. The Roberts Light Show in Eagleville was supposed to be Halloween-themed, but they had to make a switch once the Fightins made it to the World Series. Joe Roberts is the mastermind behind the show. He says it is great to see the community enjoying it. The family is no stranger to light shows. They have even bigger ones with more lights. Check out their website. WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE FOR THE FULL INTERVIEW.
70and73.com
Barclay Pavilion office building in Cherry Hill coming down. Will a new Super Wawa be up next?
Construction excavators were taking deep bites into the roof of the Barclay Pavilion office building on Route 70 in Cherry Hill on Thursday, wiping away a 52-year-old structure that had been part of the suburban expansion of the time. The 45,374-square-foot pavilion, vacant for some time, in the Barclay Farm...
3 people shot, injured when gunman fires into crowd on Philadelphia street corner
Three people were shot and injured when a gunman opened fire into a crowd on a street corner in Philadelphia's Mantua section.
Center City pole climber arrested during Phillies celebrations has message for other fans
You may have heard of Sean Hagan. Back in 2010, he was the "red man" who ran onto the field at Citizens Bank Park. He hasn't been to the ballpark since.
delawarevalleynews.com
Male Wearing Lucky Hat Caught On Camera Trying To Break Into Philly Restaurant
In Philadelphia, police are looking to arrest a male on a distinctive bicycle, that looks to have pink or off red pedals. It is not a common bicycle and possibly someone has seen it. On October 20,2022 at 5:47 AM the male rolls up to the Italian Express located at 2641 Girard Avenue. He gets off his bike and tries to break into the business. You can see him try to twist and break the lock. He failed.
Comments / 0