Sidney Daily News
Norcold plant closing
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Two local plants — one in Shelby County, the other in Darke County — will be closing their doors. Thetford LLC, a leader in RV and marine toilets and sanitation solutions, together with Norcold LLC, the premier brand in RV refrigerators (collectively, “Thetford North America”), announced to employees and customers Thursday they will be transferring all U.S. refrigerator manufacturing to other global company owned and operated manufacturing facilities, resulting in the closure of two Ohio-based Norcold locations over the coming months.
Trunk or Treat is a success
The Kiwanis Club of Sidney and Shelby County Libraries participated in the second annual Trunk or Treat sponsored by the Shelby County Board of Developmental Disabilities Wednesday evening. The two organizations combined their efforts and distributed books and coloring books to the trick or treaters. Firefighters with the Sidney Fire...
Sidney Municipal Court
SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of September 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:. Antonio Sanots, 38, of Harrison Township, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $175 fine. Lilly Woo Quach, 28, of San Diego, California, was charged with...
Need a landslide
Nov. 8 is coming on rapidly. That date is of supreme importance for the future of the United States of America. To Conservatives, this election means a chance to finally begin to turn our country away from the horrendous WOKE path that the so-called Progressives have charted in the past two years.
Russia School seeks levy approval
RUSSIA — A need for the Russia Local School District and residents of the district can be achieved when registered voters go to the polls on Nov. 8. The board of education has placed a 6 mill bond issue on the ballot for school renovations and additions, which includes a classroom, community space career tech lab, stage, mulitpurpsoe gymnasium, new varsity gym, and locker rooms, along with associated equipment. The 30-year property tax levy would raise $6,200,000. For each $100 of tax valuation on the property, the owner will pay 60 cents. The tax will be first due in calendar year 2023 if it is approved by voters.
After hours at Express Employment Professionals and Shear Luxe
Shear Luxe co-owner and stylist Alex Eisenhardt, right, and stylist Alex Wisen, second from right, chat with guests during a joint Business After Hours event for Shear Luxe and Express Employment Professionals organized by the Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce on Oct. 27. Guests chat inside Express Employment Professionals during...
Blood tests available at Fall Health Fair on Nov. 5
MINSTER — Grand Lake Health System presents the Fall Health Fair on Saturday, Nov. 5, located at the Auglaize Mercer Family YMCA, 04075 Wuebker Road, Minster. The health fair will be held from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. and will offer various free health screenings such as osteoporosis, blood pressure, Dermascan, glucose, hearing, flexibility, spinal, balance and body composition.
Sports Extra with Dave Ross: Echoes of 32 and 13
I was still smiling while having breakfast this past Sunday morning. What a weekend it had been. I was honored to be on the microphone when the football numbers of Mike Flanagan (32, 1968-70) and Kris Haines (13, 1972-74) were retired at Friday night’s season finale at Sidney Memorial Stadium. I’ve detailed their gridiron exploits the past few weeks, so I’ll opt here for a brief trio of additional personal memories.
City record
-8:17 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 700 block of Kathy Avenue. -6:42 p.m.: trespassing. Police removed someone in the 200 block of Forest Street. -4:28 p.m.: fight. Police responded to a fight in progress in the 100 block of East...
All treats, no tricks in Fort Loramie
Kinlee Meyer, 7, left, adds to her stockpile of treats from Hailey Meyer, 13, and Bailey Gehret, 13. Kinlee is the daughter of Brad and Miranda Meyer of Fott Loramie. Camille Meyer, 2, examines her cache of treats as Dan Schmiesing offers her more. Camille is the daughter of Justen and Tori Meyer of Fort Loramie.
Edison State to host open house in November
PIQUA — Edison State Community College will be hosting anopen house on Saturday, Nov. 19. The event will be held in the Robinson student career center at the Piqua Campus from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Guests can engage with faculty and staff; explore the College’s 100-plus programs; tour...
Led Zeppelin ready to rock theatre
SIDNEY — The Historic Sidney Theatre has announced Lez Zeppelin is the next show in its fall concert series. The group will perform on Thursday, Nov. 3, at 7 p.m. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. This all-girl quartet, Lez Zeppelin, has gained unanimous critical acclaim as one of...
Anna students to perform ‘Night of One Acts’
ANNA — The Anna High School Drama Club is presenting the 55th annual Night of One Acts on Thursday, Nov. 3, and Saturday, Nov. 5. Three one-act comedies will be presented at 7 p.m. in Milliette Auditorium. The first play is “You’re Driving Me Crazy!” and is directed by...
Boys soccer notes: Botkins falls 4-0 to Yellow Springs in district final
TROTWOOD — Botkins couldn’t keep up with state-ranked Yellow Springs in a Division III district final on Thursday at Trotwood-Madison High School’s Miami Valley Hospital Sportsplex. But advancing to a district final after falling short of making one last year was a positive step for a young...
Football: Sidney falls 55-14 to Kings in playoff opener
KINGS MILLS — Sidney couldn’t keep up with Kings in a Division II, Region 8 playoff opener on Friday and had its season end. The Knights scored touchdowns on their first seven drives and handed the Yellow Jackets a 55-14 loss. Sidney finishes the season 4-7. Kings (9-1)...
