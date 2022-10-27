ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoboken, NJ

NJ Spotlight

NJ Spotlight News: October 28, 2022

We bring you what’s relevant and important in New Jersey news, along with our insight. Watch as the NJ Spotlight News team breaks down today’s top stories. On 10-year anniversary of Superstorm Sandy, NJ takes stock. Reminders of Sandy are everywhere, as work goes on to make the...
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ Spotlight

On 10-year anniversary of Superstorm Sandy, NJ takes stock

Reminders of Sandy are everywhere, as work goes on to make the state more resilient. Ten years ago Saturday, Superstorm Sandy slammed into the Jersey Shore, barreling through the state and up the East Coast. New Jersey was hit by punishing 80-mile-per-hour winds, a record-breaking storm surge and a high tide that pushed 14-foot waves up and over the coastline.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ Spotlight

How Hoboken is building up its flood defenses

No city in the state was harder hit by Superstorm Sandy than Hoboken, where a 14-foot storm surge flooded the mile-square city on the Hudson River, causing $100 million in damage. The devastation is still fresh in the minds of Hoboken residents. “Literally the water came in from each end...
HOBOKEN, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. town gets state approval to sell adult legal weed

Curaleaf, New Jersey’s largest marijuana grower and one of the nation’s largest operators in terms of revenue and footprint, won state approval Thursday to begin selling adult legal weed in Bordentown Township. The New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission voted 3-1 with one abstention in favor of expansion to...
BORDENTOWN, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

One of the coolest hotels in America is here in NJ

One thing we love when we are away from home is finding fun and eclectic places to stay that are comfortable and have a style all their own. We haven't traveled much since the pandemic, but April and I are looking forward to it shortly and I can't wait til we can plan a trip to see the kids in California.
LONG BRANCH, NJ
Shore News Network

New Jersey farmers face ridiculous fines for selling firewood, that could change

If you’re a farmer in New Jersey, it’s illegal to sell firewood at your farm’s retail business unless you grew the tree on your property. Now, this antiquated law, still on the books and being enforced by state officials, is being challenged. New Jersey Assemblyman Hal Wirths and Parker Space have introduced a new bill seeking to end the archaic state law. Under the new law, farmers will be able to buy firewood wholesale and retail it at their farms just like any other business in New Jersey can do. The Assembly on Thursday passed a bill that protects farmers’ The post New Jersey farmers face ridiculous fines for selling firewood, that could change appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ Spotlight

NJ Spotlight

NJ Spotlight is an award-winning editorial website that delivers news and analysis about politics and public policy in New Jersey.

